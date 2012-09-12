« previous next »
Kostas Tsimikas

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:29:57 pm »
Playing as a full back in our team where you are rampaging forward and having to rampage back for 90 minutes non stop is a difficult task. Robbo and Trent were born for it, so was Dani Alves :D, it's a good first start for the lad and he's having to fight against the high expectations we have from the world class full backs we've been blessed with. He obviously tired but he was still always an outlet out there, always supporting Mane and I thought he defended well in the main.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:30:03 pm »
Done well .apart from that time nearly let player steal it of him in box
.(
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #602 on: Today at 07:30:22 pm »
Alan Kennedy cloned.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #603 on: Today at 07:30:29 pm »
played very good tbf...

apart of the one-two mistakes, he was solid
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #604 on: Today at 07:30:52 pm »
Very good early but made some bad judgments. I put it down to lack of first team appearances. He will definitely improve
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #605 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:30:22 pm
Alan Kennedy cloned.

Kostas Rubble?
Barney Tsimikas?
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #606 on: Today at 07:32:15 pm »
I didnt realise before today hed only played 6 mins in the prem, but then again of course Robbo being an ever present in the league last season that makes complete sense.

Thought he had a very solid game, a few mistakes there but theyll get ironed out as he gains confidence with more game time. Keep it up Kostas
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #607 on: Today at 07:34:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:31:19 pm
Kostas Rubble?
Barney Tsimikas?

Barney Tsimikas sounds boss!  :D

Similar in many ways, that Emu head in the sand moment I remember is back!

..for 70 mins or so Tsimikas deputised sp very well.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:35:56 pm »
Maybe i'm too drunk, but i love him... played a good game, sorry for the few shaky moments, as i jinxed him in the first half on twitter... :wave :wave
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:37:00 pm »
He got caught a few times by Norwich, but he was good taking the ball forward.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #610 on: Today at 07:37:50 pm »
Bit of a yikes from me in a few moments, but it's just one game. I'm sure he's much better than what he showed today.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #611 on: Today at 07:40:36 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 07:37:00 pm
He got caught a few times by Norwich, but he was good taking the ball forward.

Better for him to have those issues against Norwich, rather than the likes of Chelsea. He was mostly good today.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #612 on: Today at 07:42:48 pm »
Some good, some bad but you can see the player that he can be. He'll come right just needs to get used to the pace of the league. Thankfully, for him, he'll have a good run off games and time to really bed himself into the team.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #613 on: Today at 07:43:42 pm »
Very good game. A couple of errors here and there and tired visibly as the game wore on but considering he's barely played this was to be expected. He's far from the finished article and already a very very good deputy for Robbo.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #614 on: Today at 07:45:46 pm »
I like how tenaciously he plays. He is tough, even after a bad mistake. Bodes well for playing more in the PL.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #615 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm »
Great game. Robbo and Trent werent exactly flawless from day 1 either, so give him some time
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #616 on: Today at 07:50:42 pm »
Looks great going forward this kid. Drops the shoulder and he's away. Also looks to have a very good shot / cross in his locker. I suspect we might see him quite often against the bus parkers.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #617 on: Today at 08:04:36 pm »
Good performance from him today, but last 25 or so minutes he looked physically and especially mentally fatigued which led to some mistakes. Needs to build his fitness a bit more but was very good, and I love his crossing  as he always puts great shape on the ball.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #618 on: Today at 08:09:18 pm »
Milner woke him up towards the end, "fkinnnnnnell, Kostas!"

Irrespective of  few suspect defensive elements,  going forward is very potent. 
Arguably a better shooter and equally adept crosser as Robertson.

Looking forward to him being more confident and going on more surging runs that he clearly has in his locker.
Who knows, maybe even a John Arne Riise style thunderbolt at the right moment;)

But needs to keep working hard on his concentration in defensive phases, lot to improve there.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #619 on: Today at 08:10:50 pm »
I felt he was the weak link as most of Norwich attacks were coming from his side. Decent going forward though.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:19:49 pm »
Couple of brain farts but they'll be ironed out pronto....boss overall, constant threat, cross and corner delivery top-notch...great to have some genuine cover/competition for that left back berth....
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:20:31 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 08:10:50 pm
I felt he was the weak link as most of Norwich attacks were coming from his side.
That's because Aarons and Cantwell are their main outlets
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #622 on: Today at 08:21:08 pm »
When Kostas sleeps, he has Milner-mares...
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #623 on: Today at 08:27:29 pm »
Kostas is going to have a Milly sized handprint on his check tomorrow and recurring nightmares of Milly's voice.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #624 on: Today at 08:37:25 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 07:29:57 pm
Playing as a full back in our team where you are rampaging forward and having to rampage back for 90 minutes non stop is a difficult task. Robbo and Trent were born for it, so was Dani Alves :D, it's a good first start for the lad and he's having to fight against the high expectations we have from the world class full backs we've been blessed with. He obviously tired but he was still always an outlet out there, always supporting Mane and I thought he defended well in the main.

Robbo wasnt fit enough when he joined us. He was vomiting during the lactate test, so Klopp stuck with Moreno until Robbo was fit enough. Kosta will be able to work on his endurance.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #625 on: Today at 08:58:15 pm »
we should rename this thread 'kinell Kostas, that was hilarious from Milner. But necessary of course. He had the look of a child that had just been told by his dad that he's not angry, just disappointed. Milly will be joining him for laps tomorrow as punishment.

Banged a few thunderous crosses in though, and considering it was his first PL start, first game of the season away at the winners of the Championship, deputising for the best left back on the planet, and with all our eyes on him, the lad did fucking great. Mad as a box of frogs but I love the lad, he's our Greek scouser.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #626 on: Today at 09:00:42 pm »
One major error, but nothing else wrong that any other footballer doesn't do on a pitch. If it wasn't for Mo's excellent performance I'd have given Tsimikas motm today.

Well done lad.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #627 on: Today at 09:02:21 pm »
Did well overall.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #628 on: Today at 09:03:26 pm »
Robbo's right foot is for standing only, his isn't.  :D
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #629 on: Today at 09:06:53 pm »
Ive been suspect about his defending from the off, but otoh he was magic going forward looked just like robbo or trent for most of the game. Really good. Put in a hell of a shift too. Great to see that, better than i thought. If he can somehow tighten up at the back also (its my fear thats its not just fitness but lets just see) he'd bring pressure to bear on Robbo.

He is a total loon also, quite like that really  ;D 
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #630 on: Today at 09:09:09 pm »
He looks like Droopy Dog
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #631 on: Today at 09:13:49 pm »
Dont think he did badly defensively other than the couple of lapses in concentration. Thought Milner was a bit out of order slapping him. Yeah he needed a jolt but thats a bit extreme.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #632 on: Today at 09:15:51 pm »
Kloppo:
"Kostas played very good. Then someone pulled the plug but that is normal, he played a really good game."
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #633 on: Today at 09:17:26 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:00:42 pm
One major error, but nothing else wrong that any other footballer doesn't do on a pitch. If it wasn't for Mo's excellent performance I'd have given Tsimikas motm today.

Well done lad.

Now ready for his Anfield debut in the League. Loved the boss' description of his performance....'Kostas played great for 80 minutes and then somebody pulled the plug out...'

Well in, Kostas. You'll do for me  :wellin
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #634 on: Today at 09:18:12 pm »
Hes got a good left foot
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #635 on: Today at 09:19:25 pm »
Very good going forward but a couple of lapses in concentration defensively but that will be ironed out the more he plays. Best second choice left back I can think of.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #636 on: Today at 09:21:23 pm »
Thought he played well for the most. His head dropped a little after he lost concentration in front of goal and made one or two mistakes after that, but he looks like hell be a good back up for Robbo, will only get better with more game time.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #637 on: Today at 09:25:04 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 09:19:25 pm
Very good going forward but a couple of lapses in concentration defensively but that will be ironed out the more he plays. Best second choice left back I can think of.
Agree, remember he only played 6 minutes for us last season. Brings a new dimension to the left going forward, thought Robbo's passing last year was really poor. (probably from being knackered)
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #638 on: Today at 09:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:19:49 pm
Couple of brain farts but they'll be ironed out pronto....boss overall, constant threat, cross and corner delivery top-notch...great to have some genuine cover/competition for that left back berth....
