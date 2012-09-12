we should rename this thread 'kinell Kostas, that was hilarious from Milner. But necessary of course. He had the look of a child that had just been told by his dad that he's not angry, just disappointed. Milly will be joining him for laps tomorrow as punishment.



Banged a few thunderous crosses in though, and considering it was his first PL start, first game of the season away at the winners of the Championship, deputising for the best left back on the planet, and with all our eyes on him, the lad did fucking great. Mad as a box of frogs but I love the lad, he's our Greek scouser.