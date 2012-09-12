« previous next »
Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 69129 times)

Offline s_andrews89

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #560 on: August 6, 2021, 09:54:08 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on August  6, 2021, 09:09:14 am
If he can stay fit theres a good chance he can do well, but you cant judge much on yesterday. Bologna offered nothing going forward and we had all day on the ball.

So like most of our opponents for the next 8 months then? I'll take that.

You can really see why we wanted to bring him in. Looks like a super able deputy to Robbo to me, and I'm sure would have played more last season had some small centre back issues not been apparent!
Online Persephone

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #561 on: August 7, 2021, 06:01:05 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on August  6, 2021, 09:44:49 am
We haven't seen any shortcomings yet due to the average opposition but at least we are seeing the quality of his delivery. Another peach of a cross to Firmino, wasn't a hit it hard and see, he placed that perfectly.

Shame it didn't translate to another preseason assist. Anyone else would have buried the chance.
Your username is bang on.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #562 on: August 7, 2021, 11:28:08 am »
On TAW Robbo sang 'Kostas Tsimikas, woah woah woah' to the tune of 'What's new pussycat?', really hope he plays some minutes and it gets sung 😁
Online royhendo

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm »
Prettaaaay, pretty good.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 pm »
His crossing is pretty damn good. Really excited to see what he can do over the next few weeks.

Great corners too!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm
Prettaaaay, pretty good.

If his defending is as good as his crossing then we've got nothing to worry about.
Offline abetts

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 08:14:08 pm »
It's a minor thing, but I really like how comfortable he is with his right foot.
Offline Knight

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm »
I think weve found one here boys. His delivery is outstanding. Almost hoping Robbo is out for one/two games so we get to see more of him.
Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 08:44:15 pm »
He's been probably our best performer this pre-season, along with Naby. Looks very comfortable and he's quality on the ball.
Offline johnj147

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 08:44:29 pm »
Get him off ffs.need him for weekend
Offline Peabee

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 08:47:00 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm
Prettaaaay, pretty good.

Nice one. I dont think its a coincidence when some players drop off the radar, work with Klopp and his team, then come back looking more comfortable in our system.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 09:08:35 pm »
Did well tonight. Hopefully all of the haters will be silenced for a while
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 09:15:42 pm »
Oh ye of little faith. Lot of embarrassing posts in earlier pages of this thread
Offline number 168

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 09:15:59 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 09:08:35 pm
Did well tonight. Hopefully all of the haters will be silenced for a while

Fortuately they don't go to the match and don't matter.
Online jillc

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm »
He is a great crosser of the ball looking forward to seeing him get some games this season.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 09:27:22 pm »
Very impressive going forwards.
Offline plastic_supper

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #576 on: Today at 04:45:16 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm
Prettaaaay, pretty good.

Getting hard to curb the enthusiasm for Tsimikas
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:47:20 am »
Quote from: plastic_supper on Today at 04:45:16 am
Getting hard to curb the enthusiasm for Tsimikas
He's sure to get a confidence boost this weekend, as his beloved aunt is going to be watching on from the stands.
Online dutchkop

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:00:09 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:23:44 pm
He is a great crosser of the ball looking forward to seeing him get some games this season.

Looking forward to the first time Milner makes a run and Kostas does not pass

Ahhh Kostas Fecking hell!!! $$%^&$%$  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2GJ0hE-rLI
