I suspect that is definitely the reason and alluded to it previously, take Robbo out and you have Trent as our most experienced defender. Had Virgil been fit I suspect we would have seen a lot more of Kostas than we have done (which isn't much to be fair!). Putting him in alongside the revolving door of centre backs we have had this season would have been very unfair and any mistakes he might make would have damaged his confidence and the manager's confidence in him
I'm pretty sure the manager is trying to rely on the core players who have done so well for us over the last 3/4 years, but I'm not sure its really helped with the likes of Gini, Robbo, Mane and Bobby having to try and play through their poor form without any sort of rest.
We've had a shithouse of a season for a variety of reasons, but I dont think we've helped ourselves with how we've used the squad.