Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:09:59 am »
So far its been Kosta...
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:15:43 am »
Im not convinced he even exists.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:33:10 am »
Probably still busy putting the finishing touches to the new Beastie Boys LP.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:34:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:16:22 am
Could it be that with our CBs mostly being young and inexperienced, Klopp has decided it's too risky to throw Kostas in at the same time as well?

Thought he looked pretty good in what I've seen of him for Greece and the bits he's done for us.
I suspect that is definitely the reason and alluded to it previously, take Robbo out and you have Trent as our most experienced defender.  Had Virgil been fit I suspect we would have seen a lot more of Kostas than we have done (which isn't much to be fair!).  Putting him in alongside the revolving door of centre backs we have had this season would have been very unfair and any mistakes he might make would have damaged his confidence and the manager's confidence in him
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 am »
Yeah, I'm sure sitting on the bench for months on end, never playing a minute while the team is in shambles is doing wonders for his confidence.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:56:52 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Yesterday at 11:34:12 am
I suspect that is definitely the reason and alluded to it previously, take Robbo out and you have Trent as our most experienced defender.  Had Virgil been fit I suspect we would have seen a lot more of Kostas than we have done (which isn't much to be fair!).  Putting him in alongside the revolving door of centre backs we have had this season would have been very unfair and any mistakes he might make would have damaged his confidence and the manager's confidence in him

I'm pretty sure the manager is trying to rely on the core players who have done so well for us over the last 3/4 years, but I'm not sure its really helped with the likes of Gini, Robbo, Mane and Bobby having to try and play through their poor form without any sort of rest.

We've had a shithouse of a season for a variety of reasons, but I dont think we've helped ourselves with how we've used the squad.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 am »
Interesting thing will be if we try to use him or others now. Do the likes of Keita, Tsimikas etc. get any football, or are they just written off until next season or just sold.
Online Jookie

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 01:49:34 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:58:29 am
Interesting thing will be if we try to use him or others now. Do the likes of Keita, Tsimikas etc. get any football, or are they just written off until next season or just sold.

Whilst theres a theoretical chance of top 4 I think Klopp will go with what he thinks is his strongest team.

Quite clear that Keita or Tsimikas are no where near consideration for the starting XI currently.

Who knows what the future holds for the likes of Tsimikas and Keita. Can easily see a scenario where both are part of next seasons squad. Equally I wouldnt be surprised if both were sold this summer.
Offline eeekaj

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 02:53:47 pm »
I think the problem is the injuries at CB have probably put Klopp off making any more changes to the back four.

I'm almost certain he'd have had more game-time had VVD and/or Gomez not been injured, especially considering Robertson's poor form in 2021.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #529 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:56:52 am


We've had a shithouse of a season for a variety of reasons, but I dont think we've helped ourselves with how we've used the squad.
Agree, some strange decisions.
Offline Fromola

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #530 on: Today at 05:26:20 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:56:52 am
I'm pretty sure the manager is trying to rely on the core players who have done so well for us over the last 3/4 years, but I'm not sure its really helped with the likes of Gini, Robbo, Mane and Bobby having to try and play through their poor form without any sort of rest.

We've had a shithouse of a season for a variety of reasons, but I dont think we've helped ourselves with how we've used the squad.

The way the season has been with no proper pre-season and a condensed schedule has hurt our usual way of operating.

Klopp isn't a manager who readily rotates (beyond the domestic cups). He'll give a player a rest here and there, but he operates on a pecking order. If you've earned the shirt then you stay in the team. If you haven't then you're not going to play. It's served us well previously but gone against us this year.
Offline Elzar

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #531 on: Today at 05:34:05 pm »
He basically missed the whole of the first half of the season through various injuries so has never had a chance to train properly and getup to speed. Then this second half has been a cluster fuck, where Robertson has been our only "senior" defender in some games. It's hard to slot him in in that situation.
Online thekitkatshuffler

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #532 on: Today at 06:40:53 pm »
How's Jamal Lewis been getting on?
Online AmSeeker

Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #533 on: Today at 06:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:34:05 pm
He basically missed the whole of the first half of the season through various injuries so has never had a chance to train properly and getup to speed. Then this second half has been a cluster fuck, where Robertson has been our only "senior" defender in some games. It's hard to slot him in in that situation.

Nonsense. You take a year out of his career so he can train properly before you play him. He's not some young kid, but a 10 million signing. 10+ million on our budget was pretty considerable. We may have to face the reality he is shite.
