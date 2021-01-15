Could it be that with our CBs mostly being young and inexperienced, Klopp has decided it's too risky to throw Kostas in at the same time as well?



Thought he looked pretty good in what I've seen of him for Greece and the bits he's done for us.



I suspect that is definitely the reason and alluded to it previously, take Robbo out and you have Trent as our most experienced defender. Had Virgil been fit I suspect we would have seen a lot more of Kostas than we have done (which isn't much to be fair!). Putting him in alongside the revolving door of centre backs we have had this season would have been very unfair and any mistakes he might make would have damaged his confidence and the manager's confidence in him