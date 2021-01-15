« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kostas Tsimikas  (Read 59900 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #520 on: Today at 11:09:59 am »
So far its been Kosta...
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #521 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
Im not convinced he even exists.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,230
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #522 on: Today at 11:33:10 am »
Probably still busy putting the finishing touches to the new Beastie Boys LP.
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,331
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #523 on: Today at 11:34:12 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:16:22 am
Could it be that with our CBs mostly being young and inexperienced, Klopp has decided it's too risky to throw Kostas in at the same time as well?

Thought he looked pretty good in what I've seen of him for Greece and the bits he's done for us.
I suspect that is definitely the reason and alluded to it previously, take Robbo out and you have Trent as our most experienced defender.  Had Virgil been fit I suspect we would have seen a lot more of Kostas than we have done (which isn't much to be fair!).  Putting him in alongside the revolving door of centre backs we have had this season would have been very unfair and any mistakes he might make would have damaged his confidence and the manager's confidence in him
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,283
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #524 on: Today at 11:54:26 am »
Yeah, I'm sure sitting on the bench for months on end, never playing a minute while the team is in shambles is doing wonders for his confidence.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,255
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #525 on: Today at 11:56:52 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:34:12 am
I suspect that is definitely the reason and alluded to it previously, take Robbo out and you have Trent as our most experienced defender.  Had Virgil been fit I suspect we would have seen a lot more of Kostas than we have done (which isn't much to be fair!).  Putting him in alongside the revolving door of centre backs we have had this season would have been very unfair and any mistakes he might make would have damaged his confidence and the manager's confidence in him

I'm pretty sure the manager is trying to rely on the core players who have done so well for us over the last 3/4 years, but I'm not sure its really helped with the likes of Gini, Robbo, Mane and Bobby having to try and play through their poor form without any sort of rest.

We've had a shithouse of a season for a variety of reasons, but I dont think we've helped ourselves with how we've used the squad.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,052
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #526 on: Today at 11:58:29 am »
Interesting thing will be if we try to use him or others now. Do the likes of Keita, Tsimikas etc. get any football, or are they just written off until next season or just sold.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 