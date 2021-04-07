« previous next »
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #480 on: April 7, 2021, 05:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  7, 2021, 02:40:38 pm
The problem is that if, as Klopp sees in training, he's just not ready to face the demands of the system, but he comes on anyway just to satisfy those clamouring for him, and then has a stinker, those same people demanding that he play will be slaughtering him.

Maybe the coaches know what they are doing.

I am sure the coaching staff know what they are doing, but if he isn't ready by now I doubt he will ever be ready. I know Robbo and Fab had extended waits for action but it's eight months since he signed and he is still not up to "the demands of the system"?
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #481 on: April 7, 2021, 05:12:20 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on April  7, 2021, 05:11:49 pm
I am sure the coaching staff know what they are doing, but if he isn't ready by now I doubt he will ever be ready. I know Robbo and Fab had extended waits for action but it's eight months since he signed and he is still not up to "the demands of the system"?

It is a very strange one, because from all I've seen/heard he's a solid player.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #482 on: April 7, 2021, 05:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April  7, 2021, 05:07:41 pm
Doesn't say much for the scouts though with regards to the transfer. And the alternative was Jamal Lewis who has been poor at Newcastle. Minamino was a poor fit as well.

You'll always get transfers that don't work out, but the least you expect is the player has the right attributes.

In fairness, our success rate for new signings was unsustainably high for a period of time, felt like we never missed. I'd rather we were wrong about players who cost £8-10m than players who cost £30m+.

Maybe Tsimikas would have got more games had we not had so many defensive injuries but it does feel like he's not particularly rated by the coaching team. At the end of the day, if he and Williams aren't ready enough to start 15+ games a season without a colossal drop in quality then we need to move them on and bring players in who are. We can't keep forcing Trent/Robbo to play 50 games a season without expecting it to bite us in the arse longer term.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #483 on: April 7, 2021, 06:31:47 pm »
Quote from: ... on April  7, 2021, 05:12:20 pm
It is a very strange one, because from all I've seen/heard he's a solid player.

And Greek Player of The Year. Something strange here?
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #484 on: April 7, 2021, 08:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April  7, 2021, 05:07:41 pm
Doesn't say much for the scouts though with regards to the transfer. And the alternative was Jamal Lewis who has been poor at Newcastle. Minamino was a poor fit as well.

You'll always get transfers that don't work out, but the least you expect is the player has the right attributes.

Yeah our scouts have done really poorly over the last few years havent they :butt

Buy a back-up left back and get angry when theyre used as back-up.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #485 on: April 7, 2021, 08:11:12 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on April  7, 2021, 04:44:28 pm
Robbo's delivery is so poor at the moment(probably because he's knackered from being overplayed). surely Tsimikas should be getting some minutes.
What if his delivery is worse? If only there was some way that the manager could asses a player. A sort of session where the players get together and show what they can do, what level they are at etc,  outside of actual meaningful games. You could call them 'training sessions'...
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #486 on: April 7, 2021, 11:14:49 pm »
Maybe it's not because of abilities, but due to Covid? Have been loads of cases with people struggling way past their "cured" state. Has he played any matches since he had covid?

Yea, I'm too lazy to look myself!
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #487 on: April 8, 2021, 09:09:01 am »
Quote from: Crimson on April  7, 2021, 11:14:49 pm
Maybe it's not because of abilities, but due to Covid? Have been loads of cases with people struggling way past their "cured" state. Has he played any matches since he had covid?

Yea, I'm too lazy to look myself!

Played for Greece, can't remember for us.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #488 on: April 8, 2021, 11:58:42 am »
It must be a trust issue with the manager. By all accounts he trains well and put in an excellent performance in the 1 all draw with Spain a couple of weeks ago.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #489 on: April 8, 2021, 12:17:37 pm »
It seems to me Jurgen doesn't want any more new/inexperienced players than necessary in defence and with the two fellas at CBs being just that, the full backs are getting no rest.

The problem is Robbo is clearly exhausted and has been for a long while as his attacking output has been poor since November/December so we have to start rotating that side a bit and from everything I've seen of Tsimikas, he is at the very least solid.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #490 on: April 8, 2021, 06:13:57 pm »
He's looked quite good in the very small amount of time hes played. Very strange
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #491 on: April 8, 2021, 06:18:47 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on April  8, 2021, 06:13:57 pm
He's looked quite good in the very small amount of time hes played. Very strange

Wasnt that the same when Robertson first joined? He played well in the few games he featured in but had to wait for Moreno to get injured to get in the team week in week out. I know full back is one of our most important positions but if a player is that tired and out of form surely you need to try and give him a breather.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #492 on: April 8, 2021, 06:22:35 pm »
Kostas, Kostas
Can't you see we're yearning, yearning
Oh Kostas, Kostas
When is the game appearing
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #493 on: April 8, 2021, 06:26:31 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  8, 2021, 06:22:35 pm
Kostas, Kostas
Can't you see we're yearning, yearning
Oh Kostas, Kostas
When is the game appearing

Virgil breathe your love on me
take away my game
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #494 on: April 9, 2021, 09:04:36 am »
Quote from: y2w902 on April  8, 2021, 12:17:37 pm
It seems to me Jurgen doesn't want any more new/inexperienced players than necessary in defence and with the two fellas at CBs being just that, the full backs are getting no rest.

The problem is Robbo is clearly exhausted and has been for a long while as his attacking output has been poor since November/December so we have to start rotating that side a bit and from everything I've seen of Tsimikas, he is at the very least solid.

This is no doubt part of it but against Fulham it was Neco Williams that came in for Trent rather than Tsimikas in for Robbo who probably need the rest more. We wanted at least one experienced defender.


Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #495 on: April 9, 2021, 10:35:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on April  7, 2021, 03:17:58 pm
What does that even mean? He's under contract. You can't just 'send him home' even assuming you aren't just being gratuitously offensive
Would you though? Or would you (as I suspect) be here screaming blue murder if he was 'rotated' and had a really bad game.

This is really all about 'new toys' syndrome. We have this player on the books so you damn well want to see him. Nevermind whether he's ready to play or not
No, you just missed my first paragraph which mentioned the welfare of players like Robbo and Mane. We've run them into the ground mentally as well as physically and how has it helped us during this bad run? It would've been far preferable to bit the bullet and look after our players for the whole season and beyond rather than just individual games.

Most of the criticism (from me anyway) has been the way we've approached most games with so little energy and intensity and it's the senior players in the squad who've been most guilty. Giving away bad goals is infuriating but you can accept not being quite good enough if lesser players are playing as long as there are signs of some good play.

I trust Tsimikas to come in a do a job. He has experience and is not 18/19. Yes he might struggle a bit or make the odd mistake but I've given leeway to every new/young player coming into the side and I'm sure Jurgen does the same.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #496 on: April 9, 2021, 10:37:02 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on April  9, 2021, 10:35:16 am
No, you just missed my first paragraph which mentioned the welfare of players like Robbo and Mane. We've run them into the ground mentally as well as physically and how has it helped us during this bad run? It would've been far preferable to bit the bullet and look after our players for the whole season and beyond rather than just individual games.

Most of the criticism (from me anyway) has been the way we've approached most games with so little energy and intensity and it's the senior players in the squad who've been most guilty. Giving away bad goals is infuriating but you can accept not being quite good enough if lesser players are playing as long as there are signs of some good play.

I trust Tsimikas to come in a do a job. He has experience and is not 18/19. Yes he might struggle a bit or make the odd mistake but I've given leeway to every new/young player coming into the side and I'm sure Jurgen does the same.

I don't see Klopp giving those opportunities unless we are properly out of the top four race. To be honest within the next week to 10 days we may be out of the running for everything and I am sure then if that were to happen he would start resting Robertson more.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #497 on: April 9, 2021, 10:43:40 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on April  9, 2021, 10:35:16 am
No, you just missed my first paragraph which mentioned the welfare of players like Robbo and Mane. We've run them into the ground mentally as well as physically and how has it helped us during this bad run? It would've been far preferable to bit the bullet and look after our players for the whole season and beyond rather than just individual games.

Most of the criticism (from me anyway) has been the way we've approached most games with so little energy and intensity and it's the senior players in the squad who've been most guilty. Giving away bad goals is infuriating but you can accept not being quite good enough if lesser players are playing as long as there are signs of some good play.

I trust Tsimikas to come in a do a job. He has experience and is not 18/19. Yes he might struggle a bit or make the odd mistake but I've given leeway to every new/young player coming into the side and I'm sure Jurgen does the same.

There is no 'we' with team selections. If you want to criticise the manager....just do it.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 08:44:56 am »
So...whats going on with this guy, eh?

(Happy now, El Lobo?  ;))
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 08:46:01 am »
Maybe he is just shit?
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:46:01 am
Maybe he is just shit?

Well he was the back up option to Jamal Lewis who was sat on the bench for Newcastle (and not very good).

Frustratingly we prioritised a left back over a centre back last summer to give Robbo a breather. Yet Robbo has played more as Tsimikas hasn't impressed the manager and centre back injuries have meant we don't want to further disrupt the back four further.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 am »
Well after the United game we might see him get a few games.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 10:47:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:34:26 am
Well he was the back up option to Jamal Lewis who was sat on the bench for Newcastle (and not very good).

Frustratingly we prioritised a left back over a centre back last summer to give Robbo a breather. Yet Robbo has played more as Tsimikas hasn't impressed the manager and centre back injuries have meant we don't want to further disrupt the back four further.

I fully believe we got the summer priorities right but of course hindsight shows it to be wrong. Unfortunately with Tsimikas he may just be a bad signing. It happens.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:47:55 am
I fully believe we got the summer priorities right but of course hindsight shows it to be wrong. Unfortunately with Tsimikas he may just be a bad signing. It happens.

It's more the irony of the reason for signing a LB rather than a CB was to give Robbo a breather/cover as a priority, yet not signing a CB has meant he's played more.

If Jamal Lewis and Tsimikas were 1 and 2 on the list, then god knows who was 3 and 4.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 11:08:10 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:06:16 am
It's more the irony of the reason for signing a LB rather than a CB was to give Robbo a breather/cover as a priority, yet not signing a CB has meant he's played more.

If Jamal Lewis and Tsimikas were 1 and 2 on the list, then god knows who was 3 and 4.


Everything I read suggests that Tsimikas was always first choice. But sometimes things dont work out. We have had a really good transfer record but sometimes things can go wrong.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 11:10:18 am »
The player has failed in his primary function of the season which was to give Robertson a rest from time to time. When we've needed him (domestic cup games) he's been injured.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 am »
On the subject of Lewis - how has he done this season?

Tsimikas is baffling to me. The only positive is that it was no-risk - I can't imagine we won't get most of our money back, and at least he hasn't publically cried too much.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 12:18:49 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:55:55 am
On the subject of Lewis - how has he done this season?

Tsimikas is baffling to me. The only positive is that it was no-risk - I can't imagine we won't get most of our money back, and at least he hasn't publically cried too much.

Poor.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 03:16:57 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:55:55 am
On the subject of Lewis - how has he done this season?

Tsimikas is baffling to me. The only positive is that it was no-risk - I can't imagine we won't get most of our money back, and at least he hasn't publically cried too much.

I think it will be difficult to get the 14m back for him.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #509 on: Yesterday at 03:27:30 pm »
He's not the only squad player that hasn't made any impact at all and looked completely unprepared to play when he's gotten on the field. I'm surprised Klopp isn't pressed more on this by journo's. Of course a lot of the blame falls on the players but whatever we do in training really isn't getting anything out of these lads at all and they're clearly not in any shape to play in an actual match. Surely there's a failure by the coaching staff there as well.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #510 on: Yesterday at 04:09:32 pm »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 03:27:30 pm
I'm surprised Klopp isn't pressed more on this by journo's.
It's probably a damning indictment on us that he's been forgotten about in the media. I do think the coaching staff have to get the criticism for this as we simply haven't prepared the players as well as we should've. Of course, after 3/4 years of getting it right we can accept failing this time, especially after no pre-season.

I hope he gets a chance to play a couple of games before the end of the season, at least to help prepare him for next season.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #511 on: Today at 12:37:06 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:06:16 am

If Jamal Lewis and Tsimikas were 1 and 2 on the list, then god knows who was 3 and 4.

Sergio Reguilon and Lloyd Kelly, by all accounts.
Re: Kostas Tsimikas
« Reply #512 on: Today at 02:14:58 am »
Reguilon has been a success.
