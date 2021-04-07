What does that even mean? He's under contract. You can't just 'send him home' even assuming you aren't just being gratuitously offensive

Would you though? Or would you (as I suspect) be here screaming blue murder if he was 'rotated' and had a really bad game.



This is really all about 'new toys' syndrome. We have this player on the books so you damn well want to see him. Nevermind whether he's ready to play or not



No, you just missed my first paragraph which mentioned the welfare of players like Robbo and Mane. We've run them into the ground mentally as well as physically and how has it helped us during this bad run? It would've been far preferable to bit the bullet and look after our players for the whole season and beyond rather than just individual games.Most of the criticism (from me anyway) has been the way we've approached most games with so little energy and intensity and it's the senior players in the squad who've been most guilty. Giving away bad goals is infuriating but you can accept not being quite good enough if lesser players are playing as long as there are signs of some good play.I trust Tsimikas to come in a do a job. He has experience and is not 18/19. Yes he might struggle a bit or make the odd mistake but I've given leeway to every new/young player coming into the side and I'm sure Jurgen does the same.