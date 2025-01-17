« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2066028 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24440 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 08:29:26 pm
My hope is he turns out like Amr Zaki who has already has his purple patch.

Ornstein posted they expect Davies to sign an extension at Bayern, 4 years
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24441 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 09:16:01 pm
Ornstein posted they expect Davies to sign an extension at Bayern, 4 years

Apparently wants 20m per year + re-sign bonus.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24442 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
£75k pw is a bragain.

As part of the negotiations, Arsenal are rumoured to be ready to double Zubimendis current wages to around 80,000 (£75,000) per week, and pay his 60m release clause.

https://www.football-espana.net/2025/01/17/arsenal-martin-zubimendi-agreement-transfer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24443 on: Today at 08:28:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm
£75k pw is a bragain.

Given that Merino was reported as signing on a fair bit more than that it doesn't seem right to me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24444 on: Today at 08:30:51 am »
Yeah no agent is stupid enough to sign for that surely? The guy is a Spanish international and he comes with a fairly significant transfer fee for a midfielder.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24445 on: Today at 10:52:04 am »
So he'd be the 2nd highest earner at Liverpool are these number are correct.

Quote
Florian Plettenberg
🚨💶 EXCL | Omar #Marmoush will earn approximately 16-17m gross per year at Manchester City, which corresponds to 10m net annually.

At #SGE, his salary was approximately 2m gross.

#MCFC are paying a transfer fee of 75m fixed, plus 5m in bonus payments, as revealed earlier today.

https://xcancel.com/Plettigoal/status/1880301154267017286#m
« Reply #24446 on: Today at 11:01:39 am »
Quote from: Caston on January 16, 2025, 03:09:24 pm
What do we think of Marmoush to City then?

News they have agreed a deal in principle.

Interesting one as he's 26 in a few weeks and only really made any sort of impression over the last 18 months after Frankfurt picked him up for free. Strong season last year and now he's followed it up this year so opinion is shifting from flash in the pan to late bloomer. Will be interesting to see how he gets on at City.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24447 on: Today at 11:08:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:52:04 am
So he'd be the 2nd highest earner at Liverpool are these number are correct.

Sounds like BS. Can't see him commanding a wage of £250k a week straight from Frankfurt without having done anything on the big stage.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24448 on: Today at 11:51:01 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:08:41 am
Sounds like BS. Can't see him commanding a wage of £250k a week straight from Frankfurt without having done anything on the big stage.
yeah, what?! that'd be mad. he's barely put a great year together in his career
