My hope is he turns out like Amr Zaki who has already has his purple patch.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Ornstein posted they expect Davies to sign an extension at Bayern, 4 years
As part of the negotiations, Arsenal are rumoured to be ready to double Zubimendis current wages to around 80,000 (£75,000) per week, and pay his 60m release clause.https://www.football-espana.net/2025/01/17/arsenal-martin-zubimendi-agreement-transfer
£75k pw is a bragain.
Florian Plettenberg🚨💶 EXCL | Omar #Marmoush will earn approximately 16-17m gross per year at Manchester City, which corresponds to 10m net annually.At #SGE, his salary was approximately 2m gross.#MCFC are paying a transfer fee of 75m fixed, plus 5m in bonus payments, as revealed earlier today.https://xcancel.com/Plettigoal/status/1880301154267017286#m
What do we think of Marmoush to City then?News they have agreed a deal in principle.
So he'd be the 2nd highest earner at Liverpool are these number are correct.
Sounds like BS. Can't see him commanding a wage of £250k a week straight from Frankfurt without having done anything on the big stage.
Page created in 5.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.45]