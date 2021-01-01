« previous next »
Offline classycarra

« Reply #24400 on: Yesterday at 06:33:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:08:33 pm
Why arent they buying midfielders  so odd
they're just late following the fashion, we set the trend
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #24401 on: Yesterday at 08:02:57 pm »
The Guardian are suggesting Almiron is going back to the MLS and Newcastle are trying to get ahead of PSR issues. They've also received an offer from Fenerbahce for Lloyd Kelly
Offline Original

« Reply #24402 on: Yesterday at 09:07:20 pm »
Marmoush all but done on the BBC, that's a shame
Online Gifted Right Foot

« Reply #24403 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm »
They have a 6 month wobble so try and sign at least 3 players.  Unbelievable club. 
Offline Original

« Reply #24404 on: Yesterday at 09:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm
They have a 6 month wobble so try and sign at least 3 players.  Unbelievable club. 

Looking like 4 isn't it
Offline smicer07

« Reply #24405 on: Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm
They have a 6 month wobble so try and sign at least 3 players.  Unbelievable club. 

Not really sure how they're allowed.
Offline Fromola

« Reply #24406 on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm
Not really sure how they're allowed.

Their transfer spend last summer was over 100 million net in profit. They didn't really sign anyone (Gundogan back on a free was desperate stuff). They've paid for that with the start they've made and are now doing the business they probably should have done in the summer.
Offline Crosby Nick

« Reply #24407 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm »
I dont know anything about any of these players. Will any of them make an instant impact? Are they buys for the future? I they trying to bed them in now in an Evra and acidic kind of way to hit the ground running next season? Genuinely know fuck all about any of them!
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #24408 on: Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm »
Marmoush is 26 in February. I'm curious as to whether he is a late bloomer or like Luka Jovic a player who works within Eintracht Frankfurt's system but will look poor elsewhere. The past two seasons are the only ones in which he's scored 10 or more in the league.
Online AmanShah21

« Reply #24409 on: Today at 02:13:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm
I dont know anything about any of these players. Will any of them make an instant impact? Are they buys for the future? I they trying to bed them in now in an Evra and acidic kind of way to hit the ground running next season? Genuinely know fuck all about any of them!

I have no idea how these fit into their squad. There's 2 centeelr halves, a right back and a no.9. The right back would probably displace rico lewis from the starting XI and walker will get sold, the center halves I have no idea what they are coming in for. Also, the Marmoush deal feels weird. With Haaland leading the line, he'll probably be playing wide. City's business makes little sense to me because the most obvious issue they have is in midfield, which is too old and too slow for the league now, yet not a single player they have signed remedies any of it.
