I dont know anything about any of these players. Will any of them make an instant impact? Are they buys for the future? I they trying to bed them in now in an Evra and acidic kind of way to hit the ground running next season? Genuinely know fuck all about any of them!



I have no idea how these fit into their squad. There's 2 centeelr halves, a right back and a no.9. The right back would probably displace rico lewis from the starting XI and walker will get sold, the center halves I have no idea what they are coming in for. Also, the Marmoush deal feels weird. With Haaland leading the line, he'll probably be playing wide. City's business makes little sense to me because the most obvious issue they have is in midfield, which is too old and too slow for the league now, yet not a single player they have signed remedies any of it.