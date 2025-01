.@ManCity are closing in to Andrea #Cambiaso and are preparing a bid to @juventusfc in the range of €60-65m. @SkySport



https://xcancel.com/dimarzio/status/1879921488574513225?s=46



Not sure if reliable and nobody else reporting on it yet.



Di Marzio is fairly reliable. Either way, it looks like Abu Dhabi is buying Pep a brand new defense altogether. Despite already having ake, gvardiol, dias, stones, akanji (close to 250 millions worth) and I am not even counting walker who is on the way out.Its insane how easily they can spend a bucketload of money wheneve they want it. Pep alone has spent over 500 million just on defenders, in just 8 years. And he'll be spending another 100+ this january. How is it fair for a team to not have any risk at all of a poor transfer. They'll just go and buy more. Every single time.Meanwhile our entire defense has cost less than 150 million and that is all we have spent on it in the last decade, and that figure is heavily skewed because of Virgil (worth every penny, mind you!).