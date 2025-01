We're halfway through the month now, and I don't think there's been a single interesting signing across the entire league.



Wolves have spent £18m on a 28 year old centre half who was playing in the Tunisian league but 3 seasons ago. Strange one.Mario Lemina has reportedly demanded to leave with Saudi clubs linked. 31 now, probably looking for that one last big pay day. Vitor Pereira pulled no punches in his press conference basically saying let him leave and he’d rather not have him as he doesn’t want to be there. Fair. Lemina always struck me as a player with far more talent than what he consistently showed, that ultimately never became the footballer he was threatening to be when Bielsa got hold of him at Marseille and improved him drastically.