I seen a video clip before of a few journalists from the times discussing whether Anthony Gordon would be the left winger in the team of the year if you were to do it up to this point. Remember people saying he was shite?
Looking at how Slots used pretty much everyone not named Salah as pressing monsters, hed be so good for how we set up, whether thats as a left winger or as a 9 or 10, I still cant understand why he signed that new deal with them, unless theres a clause in there, he and Isak are far too good for Newcastle.
I'll be honest here with that discussion - is there any reason why it wouldn't be Cody Gakpo?
Numbers and performance wise he has been excellent