« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 600 601 602 603 604 [605]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2034906 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24160 on: Yesterday at 03:48:12 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January  7, 2025, 09:04:00 pm
He wants to leave them?

Quote
Manchester United will listen to serious offers for any of Ruben Amorims squad, including Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund, who were previously deemed untouchable.

Mainoos contract was signed in February 2023 and is reported to be worth £20,000 a week, so the midfielders representatives may hope to leverage any interest to negotiate a lucrative new deal.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24161 on: Yesterday at 02:35:55 pm »
I think the Utd stuff is deliberately vague from Ornstein because theres not been enough rumour to drive traffic to him. They will probably listen to offers for any player if theyre high enough.

And the Mainoo stuff is agent posturing to get him a better deal.

Id take Dalot or Yoro at Liverpool, if theyre selling anyone cheaply and stupidly.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,129
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24162 on: Yesterday at 02:40:51 pm »
No chance they bin off Yoro. He's one of the very few that actually has a future at a top level club.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,710
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24163 on: Yesterday at 03:12:55 pm »
Dewsbury-Hall available according to Romano. £30m down the drain
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,044
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24164 on: Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm »
Cheers, nieces christening is coming up.
Logged
AHA!

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,396
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24165 on: Yesterday at 03:27:09 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm
Cheers, nieces christening is coming up.

;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24166 on: Yesterday at 03:44:22 pm »
If nothing else, Dewsbury-Hall has the fastest recorded 5k of a Premier League player.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 932
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24167 on: Yesterday at 04:10:45 pm »
Most of them are nutters...but him in particular, what a fucking nutter to go there when he had the likes of Brighton bidding for him
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,177
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24168 on: Yesterday at 04:24:38 pm »
West ham will pick up Manu's dross they nearly always do.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,710
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24169 on: Yesterday at 04:35:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm
Cheers, nieces christening is coming up.

;D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24170 on: Yesterday at 04:42:51 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Yesterday at 04:10:45 pm
Most of them are nutters...but him in particular, what a fucking nutter to go there when he had the likes of Brighton bidding for him
To be cynical, did they think lets bank the signing on fee, get paid handsomely and make them pay out a big chunk of a long contract to get rid of us inside 18 months?

Maybe too cynical when he was starting to be on the cusp of the England squad. He really also is a decent midfielder, great engine and tidy. A good squad player Id say. Quite obvious that Brighton, Brentford or Palace wouldve been much smarter moves for him though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,196
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24171 on: Yesterday at 04:42:53 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:23:20 pm
Cheers, nieces christening is coming up.

;D brilliant
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24172 on: Yesterday at 04:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:42:51 pm
To be cynical, did they think lets bank the signing on fee, get paid handsomely and make them pay out a big chunk of a long contract to get rid of us inside 18 months?


You only have to look at the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Kalvin Phillips to see how that can completely destroy a career. You'd like to think these guys value being meaningful within football over earning a bit of extra short-term money but that's probably too hopeful!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,780
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24173 on: Yesterday at 06:02:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:40:51 pm
No chance they bin off Yoro. He's one of the very few that actually has a future at a top level club.
Yoro will bin them off as surely he wants to be at a top-level club...??
Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,106
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24174 on: Yesterday at 06:05:56 pm »
Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein

Manchester City working on deals to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush + Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov. No agreements yet but talks advancing as #MCFC intensify efforts to secure 25yo Egypt intl & 20yo Uzbekistan intl @TheAthleticFC
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24175 on: Yesterday at 06:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:05:56 pm


Honestly thought the Marmoush stuff was all agent lead, be interested to see if hes actually any good.

No idea on the young CB.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,044
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24176 on: Yesterday at 06:35:45 pm »
Anyone who goes there this winter, with these charges hanging over them, is the biggest dickhead going.
Logged
AHA!

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,870
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24177 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:10:10 pm
Honestly thought the Marmoush stuff was all agent lead, be interested to see if hes actually any good.

No idea on the young CB.
getting Mo's mate in, Txiki Begiristain-style, ahead of the summer move

;)
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24178 on: Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm »
Shame if they get Khusanov, he looks a cracking prospect.

Not sold on Marmoush in the slightest.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24179 on: Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm »
Neither of them fix the glaring issues in their team
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,683
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24180 on: Yesterday at 07:27:40 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 03:48:12 am

Seems like they've back tracked in this slightly and only want to keep Mainoo & Garnacho. Wonder what Fernandes etc think of that.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,196
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24181 on: Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm »
Enzo Le Fee from Roma to Sunderland wasn't a transfer I expected!
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24182 on: Yesterday at 07:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm
Enzo Le Fee from Roma to Sunderland wasn't a transfer I expected!
Utterly bizarre. Not worked out at Roma but hes a nice player to watch, good quality on the ball, was excellent in Ligue 1. Great signing for Sunderland, a real technical player to add to the midfield.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • RedOrDead
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24183 on: Yesterday at 07:47:41 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:13:50 pm
Neither of them fix the glaring issues in their team

Their issue is in midfield and pretty certain theyll sign someone to play there in this window.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,041
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24184 on: Yesterday at 11:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 06:05:56 pm


How are they not trying to buy a CM ???!!!!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,833
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24185 on: Today at 07:28:18 am »
Jaden Philogene to sign for Ipswich for £20m. Probably means they wont go in for Doak.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24186 on: Today at 08:26:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:13:40 pm
How are they not trying to buy a CM ???!!!!

They've seen how we handled the cataclysmic decline of our midfield in 22/23 and thought, 'that's exactly how we need to go about this'.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,833
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24187 on: Today at 08:36:16 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:26:42 am
They've seen how we handled the cataclysmic decline of our midfield in 22/23 and thought, 'that's exactly how we need to go about this'.

They probably still will sign a midfielder, probably Zubimendi.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24188 on: Today at 09:34:12 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:28:18 am
Jaden Philogene to sign for Ipswich for £20m. Probably means they wont go in for Doak.
Looks like Villa only brought him back to try and make a profit then for PSR reasons.

Hell become a top quality footballer if the right coach gets hold of him. Not sure Ipswich in a struggling team is the right move, surprised neither Brentford or Brighton are all over that at that price. Palace too if were not selling Doak.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24189 on: Today at 09:35:55 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:36:16 am
They probably still will sign a midfielder, probably Zubimendi.
Money talks and they may well go in for him, but Real Madrid are now linked to Zubimendi and using their usual mouthpieces to stir the pot.

Seems theres legs in them selling Tchouameni, with Zubimendi potentially joining.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24190 on: Today at 09:35:56 am »
Looked completely out of his depth at Villa and yet make a little profit, what a joke.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,396
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24191 on: Today at 09:41:40 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:35:55 am
Money talks and they may well go in for him, but Real Madrid are now linked to Zubimendi and using their usual mouthpieces to stir the pot.

Seems theres legs in them selling Tchouameni, with Zubimendi potentially joining.

Tchouameni to Liverpool and Zubimendi to Real works for me.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,196
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24192 on: Today at 09:42:35 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:41:40 am
Tchouameni to Liverpool and Zubimendi to Real works for me.

Tchouameni would be the dream, not happening though.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,623
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24193 on: Today at 10:14:06 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:35:56 am
Looked completely out of his depth at Villa and yet make a little profit, what a joke.
Hes played 300 minutes and been put at full back for some of those, hes a wide forward or winger. I agree hes been poor at Villa, but I saw enough at Stoke and Hull to be confident that this lad becomes an international-standard player. LFC quality? Unsure, but certainly he should develop to make Villa regret selling.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,833
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24194 on: Today at 10:18:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:35:55 am
Money talks and they may well go in for him, but Real Madrid are now linked to Zubimendi and using their usual mouthpieces to stir the pot.

Seems theres legs in them selling Tchouameni, with Zubimendi potentially joining.

Wish we would go for Monaco lad. Would give us three midfielders for the two advanced midfield positions.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,196
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24195 on: Today at 10:24:18 am »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24196 on: Today at 11:24:31 am »
Enzo Le Fee apparently moving on loan to Sunderland. Weren't some on here interested in him before he went to Roma? Bit to small for us at 173cm.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,691
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24197 on: Today at 11:32:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:42:35 am
Tchouameni would be the dream, not happening though.

why do Real what Zubimendi over Tchouameni.  Is Tchouameni not very good under pressure or progressing the ball? Poor attitude? if he was good would they not just keep him.
Logged

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24198 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 06:10:10 pm
Honestly thought the Marmoush stuff was all agent lead, be interested to see if hes actually any good.

Don't Frankfurt have a bit of a track record of making strikers look quality, before they then underwhelm after their big move?

Jovic to Real and Kolo Muani to PSG both jump to mind.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 600 601 602 603 604 [605]   Go Up
« previous next »
 