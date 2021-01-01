« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 600 601 602 603 604 [605]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2033029 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24160 on: Today at 03:48:12 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
He wants to leave them?

Quote
Manchester United will listen to serious offers for any of Ruben Amorims squad, including Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund, who were previously deemed untouchable.

Mainoos contract was signed in February 2023 and is reported to be worth £20,000 a week, so the midfielders representatives may hope to leverage any interest to negotiate a lucrative new deal.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24161 on: Today at 02:35:55 pm »
I think the Utd stuff is deliberately vague from Ornstein because theres not been enough rumour to drive traffic to him. They will probably listen to offers for any player if theyre high enough.

And the Mainoo stuff is agent posturing to get him a better deal.

Id take Dalot or Yoro at Liverpool, if theyre selling anyone cheaply and stupidly.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,117
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24162 on: Today at 02:40:51 pm »
No chance they bin off Yoro. He's one of the very few that actually has a future at a top level club.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,706
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24163 on: Today at 03:12:55 pm »
Dewsbury-Hall available according to Romano. £30m down the drain
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,036
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24164 on: Today at 03:23:20 pm »
Cheers, nieces christening is coming up.
Logged
AHA!

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,368
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24165 on: Today at 03:27:09 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:23:20 pm
Cheers, nieces christening is coming up.

;D
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24166 on: Today at 03:44:22 pm »
If nothing else, Dewsbury-Hall has the fastest recorded 5k of a Premier League player.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 928
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24167 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm »
Most of them are nutters...but him in particular, what a fucking nutter to go there when he had the likes of Brighton bidding for him
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,139
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24168 on: Today at 04:24:38 pm »
West ham will pick up Manu's dross they nearly always do.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,706
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24169 on: Today at 04:35:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:23:20 pm
Cheers, nieces christening is coming up.

;D
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24170 on: Today at 04:42:51 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 04:10:45 pm
Most of them are nutters...but him in particular, what a fucking nutter to go there when he had the likes of Brighton bidding for him
To be cynical, did they think lets bank the signing on fee, get paid handsomely and make them pay out a big chunk of a long contract to get rid of us inside 18 months?

Maybe too cynical when he was starting to be on the cusp of the England squad. He really also is a decent midfielder, great engine and tidy. A good squad player Id say. Quite obvious that Brighton, Brentford or Palace wouldve been much smarter moves for him though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,143
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24171 on: Today at 04:42:53 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:23:20 pm
Cheers, nieces christening is coming up.

;D brilliant
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 600 601 602 603 604 [605]   Go Up
« previous next »
 