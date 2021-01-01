« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2032341 times)

Today at 03:48:12 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
He wants to leave them?

Quote
Manchester United will listen to serious offers for any of Ruben Amorims squad, including Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Højlund, who were previously deemed untouchable.

Mainoos contract was signed in February 2023 and is reported to be worth £20,000 a week, so the midfielders representatives may hope to leverage any interest to negotiate a lucrative new deal.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2025/jan/07/manchester-united-football-kobbie-mainoo-rasmus-hojlund-alejandro-garnacho
