THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24120 on: Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm »
This Olmo free transfer talk can't be true, surely? There's no way a club would agree to a contract clause like that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24121 on: Yesterday at 05:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
This Olmo free transfer talk can't be true, surely? There's no way a club would agree to a contract clause like that.
Its unclear. Hes not registered by the league or by the team themselves, but that doesnt necessarily mean hes not still under contract with Barca, where hes still training. However, it does seem that Kounde and Martinez were given clauses that allowed them to leave on the basis of failed registration, which seems bizarre but may have been the only way for a terribly-run Barca to get them to sign.

Utterly bizarre, because if you have no league registration in Spain, you have no exercisable transfer value because theres no release clause in place with the league. I dont know that that means Barca cant charge a fee for releasing Olmos contract though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24122 on: Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm »
It's so odd how bad they're run. They have the best academy in the World. Surely just saying we need 2-3 years to sort this and not being addicts transfers and they'd be able to reset a bit instead of killing themselves to maybe win a league
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24123 on: Yesterday at 07:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 05:21:11 pm
It's so odd how bad they're run. They have the best academy in the World. Surely just saying we need 2-3 years to sort this and not being addicts transfers and they'd be able to reset a bit instead of killing themselves to maybe win a league
What is more startling is that whatever the internal set up, the voice of reason has never been heard. Not only do they have one of the best academies in world football, they have a local monopoly and scout globally. They could have hunkered down with half a decade of little to few signings and simply not sold graduates at the rate they currently do - Cardona, Guiu, Nico Gonzalez etc - and brought through the ones who have made the squad anyway and theyd still be a CL level side in the league, most likely. At least a European level. But no, theyve continued to do literally insane things and sell off their own future.

La Liga needs to let them collapse. Enforce the rules and let them have to regroup in a sustainable way. Wont happen though. Barcelona fans can moan about not being allowed to register players, but theres much more La Liga shouldve done to clamp down on them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24124 on: Today at 11:10:29 am »
Villa in talks with Dortmund over Donyell Malen.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24125 on: Today at 11:11:37 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:10:29 am
Villa in talks with Dortmund over Donyell Malen.
Love spending money that lot
