Mitoma was about 25 when Brighton got him I think, hadn't played outside Japan or anything. He's turned out well for them so I could see why they'd be confident in going for experienced players from smaller leagues.



Stoichkov's transfer to Barcelona is another such example - he was 24 playing in a league that has nothing to show for. That transfer didn't turn out too bad either.There seems to be value in those "forgotten" leagues, but it seems that top English clubs find it more economical to let these kind of players use other clubs as stepping stones before they buy. That makes sense, but such a strategy catches those 18-22 year olds. If a player is 24, after a couple of years at steppins stone clubs would be 26, then would a top club buy him for one contract length?There seems to be an unexplored gap between the two strategies...