« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 597 598 599 600 601 [602]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1992222 times)

Online DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24040 on: September 15, 2024, 11:22:58 pm »
Marseille have agreed a deal with Rabiot.

Not exactly building the most likeable team.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24041 on: September 16, 2024, 10:23:44 am »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on September 15, 2024, 11:22:58 pm
Marseille have agreed a deal with Rabiot.

Not exactly building the most likeable team.
Surely they're not paying him the £200k+/week that he was apparently demanding from other clubs.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24042 on: September 17, 2024, 10:43:35 am »
Martial has apparently signed £2.5m per season with AEK.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,013
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24043 on: September 17, 2024, 01:28:16 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 17, 2024, 10:43:35 am
Martial has apparently signed £2.5m per season with AEK.

Wow. :lmao
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24044 on: September 17, 2024, 10:05:10 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 17, 2024, 10:43:35 am
Martial has apparently signed £2.5m per season with AEK.

Wow
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,903
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24045 on: September 17, 2024, 10:11:21 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 17, 2024, 10:43:35 am
Martial has apparently signed £2.5m per season with AEK.

Has he got a Ballon Dor bonus?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24046 on: September 18, 2024, 11:52:05 am »
Andy Carroll to Bordeaux in the 4th tier
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,942
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24047 on: September 18, 2024, 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 18, 2024, 11:52:05 am
Andy Carroll to Bordeaux in the 4th tier

His kid plays in a team with the son of a mate from work. No lore touchline chats with the big fella for them.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24048 on: September 19, 2024, 09:30:22 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 18, 2024, 11:52:05 am
Andy Carroll to Bordeaux in the 4th tier
Reminiscent of Tony Cascarino going to Marseille after they got demoted (except both Carroll and Bordeaux are worse!).

I thought Bordeaux might be amassing a bit of a who's who of has beens but I only recognise one other name in their squad; 40-year old Rio Mavuba (ex-Lille but who I thought had retired years ago).
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,470
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24049 on: September 19, 2024, 01:57:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 18, 2024, 11:52:05 am
Andy Carroll to Bordeaux in the 4th tier
For a moment I misread that as Andy Carroll in a 4th tier bordello.

Which sort of kind of fitted...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • Belfast Red
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24050 on: October 7, 2024, 07:20:58 pm »
Man City now in for Zubimendi
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,709
  • Pop n crisp
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24051 on: October 7, 2024, 07:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on October  7, 2024, 07:20:58 pm
Man City now in for Zubimendi

Can see him going to Madrid. Theyve lost Kroos and will probably lose Modric. As good as their midfielders are, they need an elite brain in there. Alonso and Zubimendi to Madrid next summer looks nailed on.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24052 on: October 7, 2024, 07:49:04 pm »
If they want him, they'll get him IMO. Will be a great Rodri replacement as far as the next 6 months or so go but beyond that he's rotational.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,196
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24053 on: October 7, 2024, 07:59:35 pm »
Aint no mountains in manchester like.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,757
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24054 on: October 8, 2024, 12:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on October  7, 2024, 07:20:58 pm
Man City now in for Zubimendi

If he moved there at least it would be interesting to see if he's actually good or not
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,046
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24055 on: October 8, 2024, 10:17:42 pm »
Quote from: Draex on October  7, 2024, 07:59:35 pm
Aint no mountains in manchester like.


Just mountains of bloodstained petrodollars and a secret bank account in Abu Dhabi
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,221
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24056 on: October 12, 2024, 08:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on October  7, 2024, 07:38:02 pm
Can see him going to Madrid. Theyve lost Kroos and will probably lose Modric. As good as their midfielders are, they need an elite brain in there. Alonso and Zubimendi to Madrid next summer looks nailed on.

I can see that happening. Despite his obvious talent, Tchouameni has never really lived up to his potential, so I can see Real Madrid putting him on the market, and replacing him with Zubimendi ...
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,323
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24057 on: November 1, 2024, 11:50:10 am »
Brighton linked with Taha Ali of Malmo. Looks a skilled attacking player. Can see his futsal background in how he plays. 26 already so not the age profile youd normally expect Brighton to go after.

An Allsvenskan graduate who has been doing well this season is Sebastian Nanasi. Was highly touted at Malmo and was linked to a lot of clubs this summer. Went to Strasbourg for 11M. Has 3 goals and 2assists in 8 games already. Think he mainly plays off the left. Defo a player teams will be keeping their eye on if his form continues.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24058 on: November 1, 2024, 12:12:08 pm »
Mitoma was about 25 when Brighton got him I think, hadn't played outside Japan or anything. He's turned out well for them so I could see why they'd be confident in going for experienced players from smaller leagues.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,323
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24059 on: November 1, 2024, 12:39:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  1, 2024, 12:12:08 pm
Mitoma was about 25 when Brighton got him I think, hadn't played outside Japan or anything. He's turned out well for them so I could see why they'd be confident in going for experienced players from smaller leagues.

I think Mitoma hadnt long turned 24 when Brighton bought him.

He went on loan for a season in Belgium so was 25, as you say, when he 1st played for Brighton
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24060 on: November 1, 2024, 02:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on November  1, 2024, 11:50:10 am
Brighton linked with Taha Ali of Malmo. Looks a skilled attacking player. Can see his futsal background in how he plays. 26 already so not the age profile youd normally expect Brighton to go after.

An Allsvenskan graduate who has been doing well this season is Sebastian Nanasi. Was highly touted at Malmo and was linked to a lot of clubs this summer. Went to Strasbourg for 11M. Has 3 goals and 2assists in 8 games already. Think he mainly plays off the left. Defo a player teams will be keeping their eye on if his form continues.

Id never heard of Ali until a couple of days ago but saw some clips on Twitter and he looks extremely exciting. Not many players like him in football so even if hes actually shit Im all for Brighton signing him to watch him.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,585
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24061 on: November 1, 2024, 03:26:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  1, 2024, 12:12:08 pm
Mitoma was about 25 when Brighton got him I think, hadn't played outside Japan or anything. He's turned out well for them so I could see why they'd be confident in going for experienced players from smaller leagues.
Stoichkov's transfer to Barcelona is another such example - he was 24 playing in a league that has nothing to show for. That transfer didn't turn out too bad either.

There seems to be value in those "forgotten" leagues, but it seems that top English clubs find it more economical to let these kind of players use other clubs as stepping stones before they buy. That makes sense, but such a strategy catches those 18-22 year olds. If a player is 24, after a couple of years at steppins stone clubs would be 26, then would a top club buy him for one contract length?

There seems to be an unexplored gap between the two strategies...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24062 on: November 1, 2024, 03:56:47 pm »
Kenny Dalglish was 26 and playing in a small league when he got his big move  ;)
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Irishred1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24063 on: November 2, 2024, 11:18:12 pm »
Charlie Adam was 44 when we got him on a bargain
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24064 on: November 3, 2024, 02:33:53 pm »
One to watch out for ... the lad from Norwich, Sainz. Seems to score a beauty every week, not a striker either. If he turns out to be a good creator he'll end up playing for a top club.

Scored one against us last season too.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24065 on: November 3, 2024, 08:14:53 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  3, 2024, 02:33:53 pm
One to watch out for ... the lad from Norwich, Sainz. Seems to score a beauty every week, not a striker either. If he turns out to be a good creator he'll end up playing for a top club.

Scored one against us last season too.
Screamer merchant. Lovely player to watch, great fun, but hes not at the level of a top PL and European team. He is only 23 I guess and pulling his numbers together. Hell probably be in the PL or a better European league next season so well get a better look at him. We dont need another left winger but hes entertaining for sure.

Not seen much Championship this year, although good to hear the glowing feedback Koumas is getting at Stoke.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,360
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24066 on: November 10, 2024, 09:01:06 pm »
United interested in Nkunku according to French press.

Would be a huge upgrade for them to be honest

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Christopher-nkunku-en-salle-d-attente-a-chelsea/1519568
« Last Edit: November 10, 2024, 09:03:17 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24067 on: November 10, 2024, 09:37:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 10, 2024, 09:01:06 pm
United interested in Nkunku according to French press.

Would be a huge upgrade for them to be honest

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Christopher-nkunku-en-salle-d-attente-a-chelsea/1519568

Are we sure hes not shot physically? Hes had a lot of injuries.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24068 on: November 10, 2024, 10:04:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 10, 2024, 09:01:06 pm
United interested in Nkunku according to French press.

Would be a huge upgrade for them to be honest

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Christopher-nkunku-en-salle-d-attente-a-chelsea/1519568

That makes great sense for United actually. 27 year old who's scored 4 league goals in 18 months after moving for 50 million. Injury prone and not shown much suggesting he can do it in this country either.

Those clubs absolutely love buying shite off each other, another reason I could see it happening.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,757
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24069 on: November 11, 2024, 11:31:14 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 10, 2024, 10:04:28 pm
That makes great sense for United actually. 27 year old who's scored 4 league goals in 18 months after moving for 50 million. Injury prone and not shown much suggesting he can do it in this country either.


He's also on 200k a week so with the pay rise after the move fits perfectly in their 'make sure every pound works as inefficiently as possible' remit
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,221
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24070 on: November 11, 2024, 04:09:08 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 10, 2024, 09:01:06 pm
United interested in Nkunku according to French press.

Would be a huge upgrade for them to be honest

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Christopher-nkunku-en-salle-d-attente-a-chelsea/1519568

I can't see Nkunku being effective at Man Utd, unless they are selling Fernandes ...
Logged

Offline Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 850
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24071 on: Today at 08:46:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 10, 2024, 09:01:06 pm
United interested in Nkunku according to French press.

Would be a huge upgrade for them to be honest

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Christopher-nkunku-en-salle-d-attente-a-chelsea/1519568

Wouldn't mind since they hopefully won't go for Gyökeres then.
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,031
  • hippie at heart
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #24072 on: Today at 10:09:14 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 10, 2024, 09:01:06 pm
United interested in Nkunku according to French press.

Would be a huge upgrade for them to be honest

https://www.lequipe.fr/Football/Article/Christopher-nkunku-en-salle-d-attente-a-chelsea/1519568

I hope this happens, they drop 50 mil and 300K a week on him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 597 598 599 600 601 [602]   Go Up
« previous next »
 