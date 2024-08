the way it is now. she'll also write larger pieces that are so much 20/20 hindsight that you start realizing that she's no longer doing a very good job in general.



I can remember when things were going wrong for us during 22/23, she was writing stuff about how Jurgen was ignoring the structure etc proper stirring shite that didn’t need to be stirred.Compare that to this what she was churning out for them c*nts, Ten Hag wanted all of the structure fucked off above him before he even got there so he could have all the power. Now she’s back to fluffing up every move they’ve made this summer — Ugarte should be a decent signing if everything around him works, the rest of their signings are bang average.