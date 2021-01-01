« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 583 584 585 586 587 [588]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1912945 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,193
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23480 on: Yesterday at 04:22:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 03:43:57 pm
At what point do Everton get worried that the three sides odds on for relegation have added enough to their squads to be competitive?  Ipswich are slowly nudging towards it and Leicester are probably a good striker - as in, not Jordan Ayew - from being there as well.
I dont think theres been enough movement to worry Everton. They personally would need to collapse, because those three squads are closer to the quality in the divisions relegation zone last year. Even Leicester dont look great on paper and committed robbery in getting a point v Spurs. One promoted side always surprises - such as Luton last year despite going down - but I struggle to see these three closing down Everton.

Very, very happy to be wrong.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,150
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23481 on: Yesterday at 06:59:44 pm »
Fabio Vieira going back to Porto on loan. Kepa might be off to Bournemouth on loan according to Ornstein
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,193
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23482 on: Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:59:44 pm
Fabio Vieira going back to Porto on loan. Kepa might be off to Bournemouth on loan according to Ornstein
Always thought it an odd transfer and Arteta clearly never fancied him from the day dot.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23483 on: Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:08:36 pm
Always thought it an odd transfer and Arteta clearly never fancied him from the day dot.


He's the slightest man I've ever seen.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,193
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23484 on: Yesterday at 07:14:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm

He's the slightest man I've ever seen.
He does make Featherweights look bulky. Slight players can do well in the PL as long as theyve superb technique and game IQ, but he doesnt quite have the elite attributes to make up for just how lightweight he is. Would have been better going to Spain.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,733
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23485 on: Yesterday at 08:25:18 pm »
Arsenal seem to have to really fixed their recruiting both at mid and high range.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23486 on: Yesterday at 08:57:19 pm »
Brighton have agreed a deal in principle for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley #Sky
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,706
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23487 on: Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm »
Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
🚨🔵 Romelu Lukaku to Napoli, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between clubs.

Chelsea accept 30m fixed fee plus add-ons up to 15m for 45m potential package.

Permanent transfer brokered by Ali Barat for Epic Sports.

Lukaku will sign 3 year deal at Napoli until 2027.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23488 on: Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm

Sounds like an advert for the agent.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23489 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 pm »
Lukaku is 30 years old still going for 45m, having done nothing in the last 2-3 years.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,150
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23490 on: Yesterday at 09:56:54 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm


Terrible overpay. Got to imagine Chelsea will now overpay for Osimhen
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,708
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23491 on: Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:45:31 pm
Sounds like an advert for the agent.

That's literally what most of Tap-In's tweets are now.

He gets the information from the agents, they get a plug on his twitter feed.
No idea if any money actually changes hands.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23492 on: Today at 01:59:40 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:34:08 pm


Insane fee.

Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 10:21:45 pm
That's literally what most of Tap-In's tweets are now.

He gets the information from the agents, they get a plug on his twitter feed.
No idea if any money actually changes hands.


He says this doesn't happen, but going by how sensitive he gets about accusations - DMing random bozos on Twitter/X and Instagram - there's no smoke without fire...
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,193
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23493 on: Today at 07:44:53 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:59:40 am
Insane fee.

He says this doesn't happen, but going by how sensitive he gets about accusations - DMing random bozos on Twitter/X and Instagram - there's no smoke without fire...
I cant remember the name of the paper (want to say it has bladet in the title) but there was a Danish publication that ran leaks about how Romano literally offers publicity to clubs and agents who will pay.

Hes done 25 posts about Mason Greenwood in the last month, all positive, no mention of what happened when he was in the UK; by far the most individual tweets hes ever done about a player in a truncated space of time. Quite clearly paid by Greenwoods PR team who are waging a multi-year plan to try and soften perception to lay the foundations for him being able to play in England again in the future.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 583 584 585 586 587 [588]   Go Up
« previous next »
 