Insane fee.



He says this doesn't happen, but going by how sensitive he gets about accusations - DMing random bozos on Twitter/X and Instagram - there's no smoke without fire...



I cant remember the name of the paper (want to say it has bladet in the title) but there was a Danish publication that ran leaks about how Romano literally offers publicity to clubs and agents who will pay.Hes done 25 posts about Mason Greenwood in the last month, all positive, no mention of what happened when he was in the UK; by far the most individual tweets hes ever done about a player in a truncated space of time. Quite clearly paid by Greenwoods PR team who are waging a multi-year plan to try and soften perception to lay the foundations for him being able to play in England again in the future.