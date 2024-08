Genuine question: if he wants to stay in the PL, where can he go? Chelsea would surely have to subsidize his wages if he goes out on loan or moves permanently



Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh

Raheem Sterling wants to stay in the Premier League. Moving to Saudi Arabia is not an option for him at the moment as his family are settled in England and he wants to play for his country again. He knows where he stands and he knows he has no future at Chelsea