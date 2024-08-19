« previous next »
Quote from: Draex on August 19, 2024, 07:55:12 pm
Sander Berge to Fulham, means the McTominay deal is off, probably scuppering the Ugarte deal, which the cheaper back up was Sander Berge.. Brexit Jim, same old utd.
LOL. They aren't good at selling players.
Brighton flogging 40m on Rutter from Leeds
Must be getting close to 200m if they bring O'Riley in, obviously got loads of money in last summer but still pretty crazy.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 19, 2024, 08:06:56 pm
LOL. They aren't good at selling players.
I think they expect people to pay similar fees to those that they pay themselves when signing players.  If Antony is worth £80m then McTominay is worth at least £40m.

Apart from when Leeds lost their minds to splurge on Dan James I can't really remember Man U recouping a good transfer fee for a really long time.
Getting rid of Gallagher and bringing in Dewsbury-Hall is so funny to me. Just willingly making themselves worse for no apparent reason it seems?
Quote from: thaddeus on August 19, 2024, 10:42:05 pm
I think they expect people to pay similar fees to those that they pay themselves when signing players.  If Antony is worth £80m then McTominay is worth at least £40m.

Apart from when Leeds lost their minds to splurge on Dan James I can't really remember Man U recouping a good transfer fee for a really long time.
What they paid for Antony will never stop being funny. :D
Felix to Chelsea? And they may be in for the Napoli striker?

When Boelhy took over, I wonder if his opening words were:

 Ive sold monorails to Brockway, Ogdenville and North Haverbrook and by gum it put them on the map
Quote from: MonsLibpool on August 19, 2024, 02:57:01 pm
It's the same at Real Madrid. If a player is no longer wanted at clubs like that then they'll know because the Spanish press is very transparent.

It happened to Bale and Hazard but they chose to stay and take the heat/constant criticism anyway. It's a form of constructive dismissal.

Oh I was more referring to the fact Real appear to cut their cloth accordingly in order to accommodate the big signings of the past few seasons as opposed to the levers approach Barcelona have employed.
Quote from: Draex on August 19, 2024, 07:01:24 pm
Matt O'Riley to Brighton, good signing that.

Good talent but Brighton seem like the kind of club that know theyre good at transfers and are falling in love with it a bit too much. Their modus operandi was having a smallish squad where they could provide a lot of game time for their young players and allow them to develop. Theyve got a lot of players now and wont be able to develop them all and their hit rate is going to drop through the floor. Not like theyre shopping in the lower tier anymore either. Some of these guys cost a lot of bread.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:45:51 am
Good talent but Brighton seem like the kind of club that know theyre good at transfers and are falling in love with it a bit too much. Their modus operandi was having a smallish squad where they could provide a lot of game time for their young players and allow them to develop. Theyve got a lot of players now and wont be able to develop them all and their hit rate is going to drop through the floor. Not like theyre shopping in the lower tier anymore either. Some of these guys cost a lot of bread.

Interesting. Their wide forward options are insane. Both Minteh and the guy who replaced him looked very good on the w/e. In the days of 5 subs I reckon you can carry more attacking players and they can all get enough minutes.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:57:00 am
Interesting. Their wide forward options are insane. Both Minteh and the guy who replaced him looked very good on the w/e. In the days of 5 subs I reckon you can carry more attacking players and they can all get enough minutes.

If they were in Europe Id agree but its going to be very difficult to give enough minutes to all these forwards and midfielders to keep them developing properly. How go you get Baleba, Wieffer, ORiley, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Gruda and anybody else theyll play in midfield. How do you give enough to Mitoma, Minteh, Adingra, Joao Pedro, Ferguson, Rutter and Enciso just from Premier League and a couple of cups while keeping some experience in the team like March, Milner and Welbeck? Impossible in my opinion. Theyre not going to get value from all of these players.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:08:36 am
If they were in Europe Id agree but its going to be very difficult to give enough minutes to all these forwards and midfielders to keep them developing properly. How go you get Baleba, Wieffer, ORiley, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Gruda and anybody else theyll play in midfield. How do you give enough to Mitoma, Minteh, Adingra, Joao Pedro, Ferguson, Rutter and Enciso just from Premier League and a couple of cups while keeping some experience in the team like March, Milner and Welbeck? Impossible in my opinion. Theyre not going to get value from all of these players.

Gilmour is off to Napoli from what I saw and O'Riley is dependant on that.

I still think they sell someone late in the window, I think Baleba or Adingra would be a lovely pick up for us.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:08:36 am
If they were in Europe Id agree but its going to be very difficult to give enough minutes to all these forwards and midfielders to keep them developing properly. How go you get Baleba, Wieffer, ORiley, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Gruda and anybody else theyll play in midfield. How do you give enough to Mitoma, Minteh, Adingra, Joao Pedro, Ferguson, Rutter and Enciso just from Premier League and a couple of cups while keeping some experience in the team like March, Milner and Welbeck? Impossible in my opinion. Theyre not going to get value from all of these players.

Is Gilmour still meant to be going to Napoli? I thought O'Riley was meant to be his replacement.

They fucked up not selling Ferguson last summer. Could have got an absolute shit ton for him, probably from Chelsea, but they figured he'd continue his upward trajectory and be worth over £100 million. Instead, he had a very average season and will likely not feature much this campaign. One of the few potential sales they've got wrong compared to Caicedo and Cucarella who they sold at the perfect time.

Their transfers last summer were also pretty shit looking back. Pedro, Igor and Baleba were okay but yet to fully prove themselves, Dahoud flopped badly, Fati was injured throughout, Milner for all he brings I never really understood, Verbruggen seemingly isn't their number 1 and Barco hasn't really played.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:45:51 am
Good talent but Brighton seem like the kind of club that know theyre good at transfers and are falling in love with it a bit too much. Their modus operandi was having a smallish squad where they could provide a lot of game time for their young players and allow them to develop. Theyve got a lot of players now and wont be able to develop them all and their hit rate is going to drop through the floor. Not like theyre shopping in the lower tier anymore either. Some of these guys cost a lot of bread.
I think Brighton are looking to make the move from being a mid-table talent factory to being consistent top six and potentially top four contenders.  A bit like the Leicester model before it all went sour.

I suppose Dortmund are the ultimate model with their higher profile signings and mega sales.  They undoubtedly benefit from being almost assured of being in the Champions League every season whereas the Premier League is incredibly competitive (Spurs, Chelsea, Newcastle and Man U all missed out last season).
Quote from: koptommy93 on August 19, 2024, 10:55:33 pm
Getting rid of Gallagher and bringing in Dewsbury-Hall is so funny to me. Just willingly making themselves worse for no apparent reason it seems?

They are both average PL midfielders, and would probably be 4th/5th (Enzo, Caicedo, Lavia are clearly first choice 3; Chukwuemeka looks good enough to be battling Gallagher/DH) choice with all their other signings.  Thing is, Gallagher is coming to his end of contract, and can leave for free next year, meaning that for FPP reasons, they need to sell him now. 

Why they then chose KDH is a weird one, for the money - if it was £20m, you could make an argument that they were doing it to try and sell him for 35 in a couple seasons - but it was 35.4 the fee already?!?!?
Is there anywhere decent that explains the end game with this Chelsea stuff? Like have any news outlets done a proper long form write up?

I cant get my head around this Felix transfer. A lovely player to watch but didnt pull up any trees on loan, seemingly nobody truly wants him, yet there they are, committing even more money in transfer fees and endless contracts.

Im genuinely perplexed, I cant believe people with that much money in this day and age can be this naive, it feels like with every signing they make it reduces the fee they can ask for anyone they want rid of. The rest of football should leave the bastards to rot, let them get walloped with financial penalties and pick them apart when its a proper closing down sale.
Enzo, Caicedo and Lavia offer too little going forward though, you need a Gallagher or KDH next to them if you're playing three in midfield. It's too predictable otherwise.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 06:20:32 pm
Is there anywhere decent that explains the end game with this Chelsea stuff? Like have any news outlets done a proper long form write up?

I cant get my head around this Felix transfer. A lovely player to watch but didnt pull up any trees on loan, seemingly nobody truly wants him, yet there they are, committing even more money in transfer fees and endless contracts.

Im genuinely perplexed, I cant believe people with that much money in this day and age can be this naive, it feels like with every signing they make it reduces the fee they can ask for anyone they want rid of. The rest of football should leave the bastards to rot, let them get walloped with financial penalties and pick them apart when its a proper closing down sale.
You may as well ask why someone with a gambling addiction doesn't realise they're losing and take a break. The people running it are in too far and they can't stop, no matter how destructive their behaviour is.

The Felix transfer is a prime example, buying a player they know isn't good enough so they can ship off one of their better players for less than he's worth, just to make the finances fit for another year. The craziest thing is that despite having to sell key players, they're still signing players and bringing them into an environment where it's impossible to succeed.
Chelsea still want to sign a forward according to Sky.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:04:54 pm
Chelsea still want to sign a forward according to Sky.

just paving the way for Oshimen. Lukaku to Napoli for 100m (Chelsea subsidize 3/4 of his wage) and Chelsea buy Oshimen for 75m.

Then Jackson will be benched - and next season they will sell him back to spain bur for 65m Euros to help balance the books again.
Quote from: Fortneef on August 11, 2024, 07:57:41 pm
Its a joke bid. They might as well have faxed a photocopy of their left nutsack with a pound sign drawn on  it.

Eeeek.
Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
·
18m
🚨 EXCL: Fulham have tonight reached agreement in principle with Crystal Palace to sign Joachim Andersen. Compromise found on fee ~£30m including add-ons. All parties working to finalise deal for 28yo Denmark defender to join #FFC from #CPFC
@TheAthleticFC

https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1825995261069439396

I'm a pretty big fan of Andersen and think he's better than Guehi. Know he played for Fulham before but this seems like a lateral move, at best. Bad summer for Palace if they lose Olise, Guehi and Andersen.
Very much a sideways move for Andersen
I see Chelsea have somehow agreed a deal that Ipswich will loan Broja with an obligation to buy if they stay up... for £30m. Incredible fee for a player who couldn't get in the Fulham side last year and who has scored 1 goal in the past 2 years.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:00:59 pm
Very much a sideways move for Andersen

Not if he gets a pay rise it isnt. If I moved to a similar sized company as Im at now with more money, Id be chuffed - funny how we dont think that way in terms of footballers.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:58:51 am
Not if he gets a pay rise it isnt. If I moved to a similar sized company as Im at now with more money, Id be chuffed - funny how we dont think that way in terms of footballers.

Maybe because the difference between say £80k a week and £100k a week isn't life changing in the way you or I getting a raise from say £40k a year to £60k a year is.

I'm sure Andersen has his reasons for being open to the move, and if they're all monetary then that's fair enough in this particular example. But if every player valued money over everything else then all the best players would be in Saudi right now.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:03:22 am
Maybe because the difference between say £80k a week and £100k a week isn't life changing in the way you or I getting a raise from say £40k a year to £60k a year is.

I'm sure Andersen has his reasons for being open to the move, and if they're all monetary then that's fair enough in this particular example. But if every player valued money over everything else then all the best players would be in Saudi right now.

Fulhams stadium is in one of the best parts of London. Id move from Crystal Palace over to Putney for the same wages, let alone more.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:20:59 am
Fulhams stadium is in one of the best parts of London. Id move from Crystal Palace over to Putney for the same wages, let alone more.

Chances are he never moved house after leaving Fulham to be fair.

I get there are reasons for Andersen to be open to the move. It's more strange from Palace in my view for letting it happen, albeit that's on the assumption that I still think Guehi will leave too. For all the buzz around them at the end of last season and going into this, selling both their starting centre backs from the first game of the season would certainly be something!

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:20:59 am
Fulhams stadium is in one of the best parts of London. Id move from Crystal Palace over to Putney for the same wages, let alone more.

Dont know where Palace train but imagine all the South London clubs are out in the Surrey borders kind of way. Have a feeling Fulham train at Chelseas old training ground before they moved to Cobham. As nice a location as Fulhams ground is I doubt any of the footballers are there too much apart from on match days.
Chelsea are the best team at selling players in the world

Bashir Humphreys for £15m to Burnley, wtf. This guy is rubbish.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm
I see Chelsea have somehow agreed a deal that Ipswich will loan Broja with an obligation to buy if they stay up... for £30m. Incredible fee for a player who couldn't get in the Fulham side last year and who has scored 1 goal in the past 2 years.
He'll score five goals and Ipswich will be relegated so it's a pointless clause.  It kicks the can down the road for another year as far as Chelsea are concerned though.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:10:47 am
Chelsea are the best team at selling players in the world

Bashir Humphreys for £15m to Burnley, wtf. This guy is rubbish.

How on earth do you know he's rubbish?  I've never ever heard of him.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:32:38 am
Bashir Humphreys, How on earth do you know he's rubbish?  I've never ever heard of him.

He's been around while

Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:10:47 am
Chelsea are the best team at selling players in the world

Bashir Humphreys for £15m to Burnley, wtf. This guy is rubbish.
£12m plus add-ons for an England Under 21 capped defender isn't bad.  He's the kind of player Chelsea would be signing for £25m.
