THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #23360 on: Yesterday at 08:05:09 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:55:12 pm
Sander Berge to Fulham, means the McTominay deal is off, probably scuppering the Ugarte deal, which the cheaper back up was Sander Berge.. Brexit Jim, same old utd.

They still might be able to offload McTominay to Napoli. But yeah their greed has cost them
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #23361 on: Yesterday at 08:06:56 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:55:12 pm
Sander Berge to Fulham, means the McTominay deal is off, probably scuppering the Ugarte deal, which the cheaper back up was Sander Berge.. Brexit Jim, same old utd.
LOL. They aren't good at selling players.
bird_lfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #23362 on: Yesterday at 10:10:16 pm
Brighton flogging 40m on Rutter from Leeds
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #23363 on: Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm
Must be getting close to 200m if they bring O'Riley in, obviously got loads of money in last summer but still pretty crazy.
thaddeus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #23364 on: Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:06:56 pm
LOL. They aren't good at selling players.
I think they expect people to pay similar fees to those that they pay themselves when signing players.  If Antony is worth £80m then McTominay is worth at least £40m.

Apart from when Leeds lost their minds to splurge on Dan James I can't really remember Man U recouping a good transfer fee for a really long time.
koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #23365 on: Yesterday at 10:55:33 pm
Getting rid of Gallagher and bringing in Dewsbury-Hall is so funny to me. Just willingly making themselves worse for no apparent reason it seems?
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #23366 on: Yesterday at 10:57:13 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:42:05 pm
I think they expect people to pay similar fees to those that they pay themselves when signing players.  If Antony is worth £80m then McTominay is worth at least £40m.

Apart from when Leeds lost their minds to splurge on Dan James I can't really remember Man U recouping a good transfer fee for a really long time.
What they paid for Antony will never stop being funny. :D
dai_bonehead

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #23367 on: Yesterday at 11:47:09 pm
Felix to Chelsea? And they may be in for the Napoli striker?

When Boelhy took over, I wonder if his opening words were:

 Ive sold monorails to Brockway, Ogdenville and North Haverbrook and by gum it put them on the map
