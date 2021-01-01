That is absolutely insane money for Brighton to put down on Rutter. He's only scored 10 goals in his last two seasons and 7 of them were in the Championship. Where do you even begin on that.



They spent big money on Pedro last summer, while people would look at him as being relatively successful at least half of his goals if not more last season must have been penalties. Feels like they're trying to be far too smart again.



I don't think Rutter even looked very good at Championship level when I saw him. In the Prem he'll surely underwhelm IMO. Carvalho for example a better player, gone for quite a bit less money. Strange one but these data freaks love to look different.