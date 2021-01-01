« previous next »
Ornstein: EXCL: Brighton & Hove Albion activate £40m release clause in contract of Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter. #BHAFC saw £29m + £35m offers rejected before satisfying conditions of #LUFC exit mechanism today. 22yo must now make decision
How many attackers do they bloody want.  This was posted in response:


Wonder if someone like City is looking at Ferguson or Pedro. 
Dont rate Rutter at all.
That's an insane price.
Rutter is the first time Brighton have agreed a decent-sized fee for someone and Ive raised my eyebrow. Saw glimpses of him in The Championship last season when wanting to watch Summerville and Gray, and I dont think all that much of him. Touch punty this feels, at a fee Brighton wouldnt normally pay unless sure. Maybe their data shows something Im not seeing.

Gruda and Wieffer on the other hand are excellent buys.
I wouldnt say no to us getting Adingra from Brighton as Salahs long term replacement.
De Ligt couldn't get a game over Eric Dier, I'll mention it once again.

Building his Ajax team that lost to spurs in the semi finals of the champions league.

The whole premier league is shaking.  ::)
Brighton are going mental, now in for Kadioglu they have to be selling someone surely?
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:10 am
Brighton are going mental, now in for Kadioglu they have to be selling someone surely?

Probably just spending what they got in last Summer.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:07:14 am
Probably just spending what they got in last Summer.

That would be their 3rd left back!

I'd happily take Estupiñán, Baleba and/or Adingra off their hands if they need to trim the squad.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:59:10 am
Brighton are going mental, now in for Kadioglu they have to be selling someone surely?

Spending the Caicedo, Trossard, Mac Allister money
Bournemouth are signing Porto's Striker Evanilson for 47m Euros according to the chelsea merchant
That is absolutely insane money for Brighton to put down on Rutter. He's only scored 10 goals in his last two seasons and 7 of them were in the Championship. Where do you even begin on that.

They spent big money on Pedro last summer, while people would look at him as being relatively successful at least half of his goals if not more last season must have been penalties. Feels like they're trying to be far too smart again.

I don't think Rutter even looked very good at Championship level when I saw him. In the Prem he'll surely underwhelm IMO. Carvalho for example a better player, gone for quite a bit less money. Strange one but these data freaks love to look different.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 11:58:39 am
Bournemouth are signing Porto's Striker Evanilson for 47m Euros according to the chelsea merchant

It must be so mad being a giant side like Porto and constantly losing players to no mark clubs who practically nobody gives a fuck about. Still, they'll replace him with another cheap South American striker and the cycle will repeat.
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:22:38 am
Ornstein: EXCL: Brighton & Hove Albion activate £40m release clause in contract of Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter. #BHAFC saw £29m + £35m offers rejected before satisfying conditions of #LUFC exit mechanism today. 22yo must now make decision
@TheAthleticFC

How many attackers do they bloody want.  This was posted in response:


Wonder if someone like City is looking at Ferguson or Pedro.

Building a squad for Europe but they're not in Europe. It was the opposite last season. They'll probably sell though.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:14:34 pm
It must be so mad being a giant side like Porto and constantly losing players to no mark clubs who practically nobody gives a fuck about. Still, they'll replace him with another cheap South American striker and the cycle will repeat.

They can't. Chelsea have signed them all
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:14:34 pm
It must be so mad being a giant side like Porto and constantly losing players to no mark clubs who practically nobody gives a fuck about. Still, they'll replace him with another cheap South American striker and the cycle will repeat.

Yep it's bullshit and shows how much football is broken that a lower end PL table can take players away from Champions League clubs.
Brighton's recruitment seems strange this season
Alot of forwards seems the manager has more input with the BL signings too
Be interesting how Evanilson gets on in league, he does have the physicality.

Surprised at Rutter to Brighton - they're pretty well stocked in that area, to put it lightly. Hopefully future proofing for us nicking Adingra.
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:05:19 pm
Brighton's recruitment seems strange this season
Alot of forwards seems the manager has more input with the BL signings too

£200m spent. Think PSR could be aan issue for them soon. I know they sold Caicedo.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:14:58 pm
£200m spent. Think PSR could be aan issue for them soon. I know they sold Caicedo.
They've sold lots of players for massive money within the current three year window; Cucurella, Bissouma, Trossard, Maupay (;D), Caicedo, Macca, Sanchez and Undav.  Unless they're running huge operating losses then they'll be well within P&S limits.

I think fourth to eighth is going to be really competitive as Brighton are likely to join Villa and Newcastle in mixing it with the usual suspects (Man U, Chelsea and Spurs).  Hopefully we're in a different race alongside Man City and Arsenal.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:14:58 pm
£200m spent. Think PSR could be aan issue for them soon. I know they sold Caicedo.

Brighton have made obscene levels of profit in the last two or three seasons on selling the likes of Caicedo, Sanchez, Cucarella, Mac Allister and White. I would imagine they are under no issues with PSR at all, but I can see them selling another big one before end of this window.
Quote
[@MARCA]

: Valencia have been left somewhat disconcerted by how things have played out. As Mamardashvili was also very adamant about leaving to a club without European football but hes agreed to go on loan to Bournemouth just to get his move to @LFC.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:59:23 pm
Brighton have made obscene levels of profit in the last two or three seasons on selling the likes of Caicedo, Sanchez, Cucarella, Mac Allister and White. I would imagine they are under no issues with PSR at all, but I can see them selling another big one before end of this window.

Do they have anyone to sell right now? Feels like a bunch of their players are pre breakout seasons.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:01:32 am
De Ligt couldn't get a game over Eric Dier, I'll mention it once again.

Building his Ajax team that lost to spurs in the semi finals of the champions league.

The whole premier league is shaking.  ::)

That's not true.

Dier made his debut for Bayern on 24th January. He came on as a sub for Upemecano at half time. De Ligt played the full 90
Dier started a further 13 league games, De Ligt  started 10. he missed 2 through injury/suspension.

De Ligt started 4 of the 5 CL games he was available for after Dier signed. The only one he didn't start in, he came on as a sub. Dier spent the full 90 on the bench.
