Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1876607 times)

Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23080 on: Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:15:03 pm
With Mazraoui joining they can apparently unlock Antony's potential

Did Ten Haag have him at Ajax too?

If so, very funny.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23081 on: Yesterday at 03:15:35 pm »
Solanke is a really good signing, I reckon. If him and Son can develop the type of relationship Kane had with Son then Spurs could be an attacking force.

As it stands, both Arsenal and City are an attacking injury away from being in trouble (Haaland and Havertz).

I don't really care who Chelsea sign. They're a mess of a club from top to bottom.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23082 on: Yesterday at 03:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm
Did Ten Haag have him at Ajax too?

If so, very funny.

Quote
As outlined by The Times, Mazraoui has emerged as a transfer target for United and Ten Hag believes that the right-back would help to unlock Antony's true potential after they struck up an impressive partnership at Ajax.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-utd-transfers-antony-mazraoui-33314268
Offline Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23083 on: Yesterday at 03:22:39 pm »
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23084 on: Yesterday at 03:34:36 pm »
Does he realize he couldve just stayed at Ajax?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23085 on: Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm »
Please tell me we got a sell on clause for Solanke?

Feels like a very Micheal Edwards things to do
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23086 on: Yesterday at 03:38:10 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:35:10 pm
Please tell me we got a sell on clause for Solanke?

Feels like a very Micheal Edwards things to do

£9 million we're getting from Bournemouth.  8)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23087 on: Yesterday at 03:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:38:10 pm
£9 million we're getting from Bournemouth.  8)

Straight into the profit and sustainability fund
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23088 on: Yesterday at 03:44:21 pm »
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein
Julian Araujo scheduled to arrive in UK tomorrow &amp; undergo medical before completing transfer to Bournemouth from Barcelona. #AFCB to pay #FCBarcelona 10m + 22yo Mexico international right-back set to sign 5yr contract @TheAthleticFC after @tjuanmarti
Offline mullyred94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23089 on: Yesterday at 04:02:08 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 12:00:20 am
They need to limit list sizes in football like they do in AFL. That is, not just a limit on the number of league registered players, but a limit on the number of players you can have under contract. Chelsea are reducing opportunity for players and clubs alike with their laundering shenanigans.

You Aussie too lad or just into it?

No for me though - AFL have a draft and have Next Gen Academey Zones

NGA means for example if a player was from Meryseside - Liverpool or Everton would have first rights to pick the player based on geogphrapy.

Theres 1 professional league that drafts 70-80 players each year.

Do EPL do a draft ? or does the whole football league do a draft and then the team who finishes last in the football pryamid but doesn't get relegated get full pick?

Another reason why the American system shouldn't be brought here.

100s of reasons why.
Offline farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23090 on: Yesterday at 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:44:21 pm
David Ornstein @David_Ornstein
Julian Araujo scheduled to arrive in UK tomorrow &amp; undergo medical before completing transfer to Bournemouth from Barcelona. #AFCB to pay #FCBarcelona 10m + 22yo Mexico international right-back set to sign 5yr contract @TheAthleticFC after @tjuanmarti
There, Barca will get Diaz money... ;D
Offline Racer

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23091 on: Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm »
United will have spent well over £100m this window I thought they had FFP issues?
Offline mullyred94

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23092 on: Yesterday at 05:57:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:42:51 pm
There, Barca will get Diaz money... ;D

Thats the Olmo money!
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23093 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 02:22:16 pm
Did Ten Haag have him at Ajax too?

If so, very funny.

Think about half of Ten Hag's signings (excluding random loans for backup goalkeepers etc.) have been either former Ajax players or Dutch players.

Truly a dream job being in their scouting department: just suggest someone your boss has worked with before, or google which big name player Real Madrid or Bayern want rid of, and bank another month's paycheque.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23094 on: Yesterday at 11:19:16 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 05:57:18 pm
Thats the Olmo money!

Theyve got a long ways to go still. 
Offline Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #23095 on: Today at 02:22:24 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:02:08 pm
You Aussie too lad or just into it?

No for me though - AFL have a draft and have Next Gen Academey Zones

NGA means for example if a player was from Meryseside - Liverpool or Everton would have first rights to pick the player based on geogphrapy.

Theres 1 professional league that drafts 70-80 players each year.

Do EPL do a draft ? or does the whole football league do a draft and then the team who finishes last in the football pryamid but doesn't get relegated get full pick?

Another reason why the American system shouldn't be brought here.

100s of reasons why.

I mean the concept is a bit more involved than that but dont want to bore on the details to an audience where few know/care about AFL. But still agree with the point of capping list sizes, I dont think its in the best interest of a player to be bought by a big club then be loaned our three times before they find a permanent home.
