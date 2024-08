Felix is a way better player than Coutinho was?



Probably means during the stage of their careers when they were linked/went to Villa. Coutinho was quite a bit past it at that point. Obviously the two players at their very best you'd take Coutinho every day of the week, I think even some of our fans forget how good he was for a while.Saying that, Felix despite being young is still very overrated by a lot of people. He'd only played a full season with Benfica when Atletico paid 100 odd million for him. It was a strange signing at that price and to be fair he did do well for Atletico when they won the title but hasn't kicked on from there. Just doesn't look like one who'll ever make it in the Premier League.