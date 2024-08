Still 12mil they bought him for and selling for 80mil! Thats incredible, sounds so inflated.



They got him for cheap before Chelsea decided to skewer the price of the South American market. It was a gamble that paid off but based on reports in Argentina he only wanted to go to Atletico as his family have relocated to Madrid. Interesting the discrepancy in the price for Alvarez with Spanish and Argentine media insisting it is 80m with add-ons rather than 80m