Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22880 on: Yesterday at 04:33:15 pm »
Good signing for Alteltico. Wonder who City get to replace him, thought they sold Delap as well
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22881 on: Yesterday at 04:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:22:40 pm
Yep, Ornstein says they're close to signing Alvarez from City.

He also notes Chelsea are looking to spend around 40m on Omorodion, so I guess that would cover a chunk of any Alvarez fee. No fucking clue what Chelsea are doing. I'm surprised there hasn't been more talk of how Man City intend to replace Alvarez.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22882 on: Yesterday at 05:23:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  3, 2024, 02:33:33 pm
West Ham's striker success % must be the worst in Europe by an absolute mile. When was the last time they had one who scored a respectable amount throughout the season? Fullkrug has only scored double figures in the top flight 3 times in his entire career, he's 31 and never played outside Germany. Can't help but feel he's scoring a mediocre 4 in 28 matches for West Ham.

Four year deal too. His agent has played a blinder. I think Chris Wood might be the only other forward in the 30+ bracket to have cost a PL side more.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22883 on: Yesterday at 05:30:06 pm »
Brighton in talks with Celtic over Matt O'Riley

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13191398/brighton-transfers-club-in-talks-with-celtic-over-matt-oriley-deal


A much better move for him than Chelsea
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22884 on: Yesterday at 09:09:07 pm »
Really surprised city are letting Alvarez leave. Seems very good anytime he plays. Thought with De Bruyne coming to the end of his career hed have been a key player for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22885 on: Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm »
Chelsea reportedly signing a 16 year old (Gabriel Mec) from Gremio for upwards of 24m. Of course the contract includes two option years to take it to seven. Only six u20 performances. Five of those as a sub.

https://ge.globo.com/rs/futebol/times/gremio/noticia/2024/08/04/gremio-acerta-venda-de-joia-de-16-anos-para-o-chelsea-veja-valores.ghtml?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22886 on: Yesterday at 09:18:34 pm »
Reallyyyyy rate Alvarez, strange theyre letting him leave
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22887 on: Yesterday at 09:23:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:18:34 pm
Reallyyyyy rate Alvarez, strange theyre letting him leave

His been signaling for a while.

They getting 70m for him ?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22888 on: Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm »
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein
 EXCL: Man Utd switch midfielder search away from Manuel Ugarte & onto other options. #MUFC dont intend to meet ~60m fee + will only revisit if #PSG price drops. No progress yet, talks cooled + exploring other top targets for right deal

He also mentions in the article they could bring Amrabat back under the right terms :lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22889 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:26:12 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein
 EXCL: Man Utd switch midfielder search away from Manuel Ugarte & onto other options. #MUFC dont intend to meet ~60m fee + will only revisit if #PSG price drops. No progress yet, talks cooled + exploring other top targets for right deal

He also mentions in the article they could bring Amrabat back under the right terms :lmao

Right.. who used to play DM for Ajax?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22890 on: Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
Right.. who used to play DM for Ajax?

Lasse Schone (now retired) and Edson Alvarez. The latter was linked with Man Utd before getting injured playing for Mexico at the Copa America.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22891 on: Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm »
If City would sell to us I would have taken Alvarez in a second. A fantastic talent. Crazy that city are letting him go.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22892 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm »
Fair play if Alvarez is pushing for a move to get more game time. He could just sit on the bench, play second fiddle to Haaland, and rake in the money and the medals. Good player that deserves to be a starter somewhere.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22893 on: Yesterday at 10:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm
Fair play if Alvarez is pushing for a move to get more game time. He could just sit on the bench, play second fiddle to Haaland, and rake in the money and the medals. Good player that deserves to be a starter somewhere.

I think youve hit the nail on the head that is what he will be doing.

You can only keep top talent in the bench for so long before they become unhappy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22894 on: Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:17:36 pm
Chelsea reportedly signing a 16 year old (Gabriel Mec) from Gremio for upwards of 24m. Of course the contract includes two option years to take it to seven. Only six u20 performances. Five of those as a sub.

https://ge.globo.com/rs/futebol/times/gremio/noticia/2024/08/04/gremio-acerta-venda-de-joia-de-16-anos-para-o-chelsea-veja-valores.ghtml?

That's cause he cant even play for chelsea until he's 18 under fifa rules. They paid 20+ million on a player they cant use for the next 2 years at all.

Chelsea has always hoarded players but this is next level. It would be amazing if they even had any gross profit from all the money they have spent on U-21 players. It almost feels like they are buying five 20 million youth players hoping to get one 150 million player out of it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22895 on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:07:33 pm
If City would sell to us I would have taken Alvarez in a second. A fantastic talent. Crazy that city are letting him go.

Its not that crazy. Alvarez is a good player but his position is a bit of a bind for City. Plus they have their two elite attackers in Haaland and Foden who are young and influential. Guardiola would want another star in there but probably in the wide positions.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22896 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 10:27:17 pm
I think youve hit the nail on the head that is what he will be doing.

You can only keep top talent in the bench for so long before they become unhappy.
City have managed to keep lots of their players happy to sit on the bench for over a decade. They've also managed to stop Real Madrid and Barcelona taking their prime players over the years. I've no idea how though...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22897 on: Yesterday at 10:40:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
Right.. who used to play DM for Ajax?

Rijkaard available?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22898 on: Yesterday at 10:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
City have managed to keep lots of their players happy to sit on the bench for over a decade. They've also managed to stop Real Madrid and Barcelona taking their prime players over the years. I've no idea how though...

Very true but not all players have that mentality.

He gets to play in a country more suited to his culture and a Simeone being from Argentina and pretty much unsackabke makes it a good move for him as he plays regular footy, warmer climate, good pay and they pretty much always make CL too these days.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22899 on: Yesterday at 10:54:21 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm
That's cause he cant even play for chelsea until he's 18 under fifa rules. They paid 20+ million on a player they cant use for the next 2 years at all.

Chelsea has always hoarded players but this is next level. It would be amazing if they even had any gross profit from all the money they have spent on U-21 players. It almost feels like they are buying five 20 million youth players hoping to get one 150 million player out of it.

The thing is theyre signing the very best South American prospects but I would be surprised if more than one of them start over 20 games for Chelsea. I get these players probably know their future is secure with such contracts and money offered but its a shame seeing that those talented youngsters probably will have bang average careers now due to the club theyve went to. Look at Andrey santos for example. Was one of the best players at the u20 South American cup and hes about to go on his 4th loan spell and he only joined Chelsea 2 years ago. Pretty sure had he joined a Benfica or Porto whod have nurtured his talents, hed be getting linked to Chelsea for £100 million just now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22900 on: Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm »
I swear West Ham make one of these bonkers striker signings every summer, only to end up with Antonio still starting.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22901 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm
I swear West Ham make one of these bonkers striker signings every summer, only to end up with Antonio still starting.
I said the same thing the other day. He'll be first choice by the end of the season again. ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22902 on: Yesterday at 11:54:59 pm »
I just had a glimpse through their recent signings and totally forgot about them buying Vlasic for a stupid amount. Danny Ings tooforgot he was still there.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22903 on: Today at 12:20:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
Right.. who used to play DM for Ajax?

Hes at west ham, very average, eminently gettable for an inflated fee seems likely
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22904 on: Today at 01:33:18 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 09:23:24 pm
They getting 70m for him ?

The Argentine outlet Diairio Ole is claiming it is upwards of 80m. In addition to being a first choice starters, it sounds like a key motivation for him to move is that his family had already relocated to Madrid after their UK residence permits expired.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22905 on: Today at 01:59:54 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 11:46:38 pm
I swear West Ham make one of these bonkers striker signings every summer, only to end up with Antonio still starting.

It usually turns out that way, but Fullkrug could actually do well for them for a couple of seasons. A journeyman striker who has scored goals everywhere he has played (Nuremberg, Hannover, Bremen, Dortmund), and is pretty physical ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22906 on: Today at 02:01:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:33:18 am
The Argentine outlet Diairio Ole is claiming it is upwards of 80m. In addition to being a first choice starters, it sounds like a key motivation for him to move is that his family had already relocated to Madrid after their UK residence permits expired.

Alvarez would be a bigger loss for Man City than most people anticipate ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22907 on: Today at 02:50:41 am »
Atletico are cooking this transfer season. Le Normand, Gallagher and Alvarez is a great transfer window.

I'm a big fan of Alvarez so am happy he is leaving the cheats.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22908 on: Today at 03:21:56 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:50:41 am
Atletico are cooking this transfer season. Le Normand, Gallagher and Alvarez is a great transfer window.

I'm a big fan of Alvarez so am happy he is leaving the cheats.

Plus Sorloth.  Pretty big outlay for them.  What's that about 150 mil? 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22909 on: Today at 09:09:04 am »
£75mil + for Alvarez.. Have Atletico sold their next 20 years TV rights?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22910 on: Today at 09:15:17 am »
And this is why Chelsea have signed loads of South American kids. Their dream is 4 or 5 sales like this.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22911 on: Today at 09:21:19 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:09:04 am
£75mil + for Alvarez.. Have Atletico sold their next 20 years TV rights?

Think its more about the selling club cooking the books.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22912 on: Today at 09:31:52 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:15:17 am
And this is why Chelsea have signed loads of South American kids. Their dream is 4 or 5 sales like this.
Bit different though. Alvarez was an Argentine International with 100+ senior appearances and wen straight in to the City first team.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22913 on: Today at 09:33:50 am »
Overrated stat padder, guess City will overpay for an Atletico player at some point.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22914 on: Today at 09:41:28 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:31:52 am
Bit different though. Alvarez was an Argentine International with 100+ senior appearances and wen straight in to the City first team.

Still £12mil they bought him for and selling for £80mil! Thats incredible, sounds so inflated.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22915 on: Today at 09:48:30 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:31:52 am
Bit different though. Alvarez was an Argentine International with 100+ senior appearances and wen straight in to the City first team.

Not quibbling but 37 senior caps.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22916 on: Today at 09:50:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:09:04 am
£75mil + for Alvarez.. Have Atletico sold their next 20 years TV rights?

Seen a few Atletico fans suggest they've ran things pretty lean (i.e not spending a lot after making big sales) the past few seasons and the owners are now opting to give Simeone the built-up proceeds to take advantage of Barcelona's misfortunes in order to challenge in La Liga
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22917 on: Today at 09:54:51 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:48:30 am
Not quibbling but 37 senior caps.
Sorry, meant when he signed for City, so he'd have had less, but was more that the level he was at when he signed them is very different to the level of player Chelsea seem to be signing out of South America.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22918 on: Today at 09:56:52 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:50:56 am
Seen a few Atletico fans suggest they've ran things pretty lean (i.e not spending a lot after making big sales) the past few seasons and the owners are now opting to give Simeone the built-up proceeds to take advantage of Barcelona's misfortunes in order to challenge in La Liga

I've seen similar, as well as getting rid of some of their big earners.
Apparently Morata was on 200k+!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22919 on: Today at 10:03:38 am »
Are City willingly letting him go? They dont normally lose anyone they want to keep. But then I thought he was quite highly rated?
