That's cause he cant even play for chelsea until he's 18 under fifa rules. They paid 20+ million on a player they cant use for the next 2 years at all.



Chelsea has always hoarded players but this is next level. It would be amazing if they even had any gross profit from all the money they have spent on U-21 players. It almost feels like they are buying five 20 million youth players hoping to get one 150 million player out of it.



The thing is theyre signing the very best South American prospects but I would be surprised if more than one of them start over 20 games for Chelsea. I get these players probably know their future is secure with such contracts and money offered but its a shame seeing that those talented youngsters probably will have bang average careers now due to the club theyve went to. Look at Andrey santos for example. Was one of the best players at the u20 South American cup and hes about to go on his 4th loan spell and he only joined Chelsea 2 years ago. Pretty sure had he joined a Benfica or Porto whod have nurtured his talents, hed be getting linked to Chelsea for £100 million just now.