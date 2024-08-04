I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Yep, Ornstein says they're close to signing Alvarez from City.
West Ham's striker success % must be the worst in Europe by an absolute mile. When was the last time they had one who scored a respectable amount throughout the season? Fullkrug has only scored double figures in the top flight 3 times in his entire career, he's 31 and never played outside Germany. Can't help but feel he's scoring a mediocre 4 in 28 matches for West Ham.
Reallyyyyy rate Alvarez, strange theyre letting him leave
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein EXCL: Man Utd switch midfielder search away from Manuel Ugarte & onto other options. #MUFC dont intend to meet ~60m fee + will only revisit if #PSG price drops. No progress yet, talks cooled + exploring other top targets for right dealHe also mentions in the article they could bring Amrabat back under the right terms
Right.. who used to play DM for Ajax?
Fair play if Alvarez is pushing for a move to get more game time. He could just sit on the bench, play second fiddle to Haaland, and rake in the money and the medals. Good player that deserves to be a starter somewhere.
Chelsea reportedly signing a 16 year old (Gabriel Mec) from Gremio for upwards of 24m. Of course the contract includes two option years to take it to seven. Only six u20 performances. Five of those as a sub.https://ge.globo.com/rs/futebol/times/gremio/noticia/2024/08/04/gremio-acerta-venda-de-joia-de-16-anos-para-o-chelsea-veja-valores.ghtml?
If City would sell to us I would have taken Alvarez in a second. A fantastic talent. Crazy that city are letting him go.
I think youve hit the nail on the head that is what he will be doing.You can only keep top talent in the bench for so long before they become unhappy.
Crosby Nick never fails.
City have managed to keep lots of their players happy to sit on the bench for over a decade. They've also managed to stop Real Madrid and Barcelona taking their prime players over the years. I've no idea how though...
That's cause he cant even play for chelsea until he's 18 under fifa rules. They paid 20+ million on a player they cant use for the next 2 years at all.Chelsea has always hoarded players but this is next level. It would be amazing if they even had any gross profit from all the money they have spent on U-21 players. It almost feels like they are buying five 20 million youth players hoping to get one 150 million player out of it.
I swear West Ham make one of these bonkers striker signings every summer, only to end up with Antonio still starting.
They getting 70m for him ?
The Argentine outlet Diairio Ole is claiming it is upwards of 80m. In addition to being a first choice starters, it sounds like a key motivation for him to move is that his family had already relocated to Madrid after their UK residence permits expired.
