So Newcastle barely made PSR obligations and then almost immediately move to spunk £65m on a centre back? I know that fees received and fees paid obviously aren't the same in terms of accounting, but makes me wonder if they might still let Gordon go.



PSR is a rolling three-year window isn’t it, where you can’t let your losses exceed a certain amount. I know this summer they still had an Ashley year on the books which was the main issue. Not sure if that’s the case next year? Broadly speaking though they should be moving towards a healthier PSR situation and with bigger sponsorship deals (legit or not) they’ll be able to spend more and more.At the same time it’s true a big sale would help them… but its about helping them spend big, not just keep the books balanced.