Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 31, 2024, 07:13:47 pm
I genuinely think all those signings for West Ham are decent - Kilman and AWB immediately improve the defence. He may not have tons on the ball AWB but as a RCB in a 3 or defensive fullback, hes perfect for them.

Summerville / Bowen / Kudus as their wide options is excellent. Dont know anything about the forward but they need one - they can see that.

However, CM is a big issue for them. Alvarez / JWP / Soucek is not enough. They let Downes go, Soucek isnt good enough any more and JWP/Alvarez isnt enough.
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 31, 2024, 07:16:10 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 31, 2024, 06:59:28 pm
Isn't Fulkrug pretty good?

He's had some decent seasons over there but don't see it ending well for an over 30 slow lump here.
Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 31, 2024, 07:22:19 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 31, 2024, 07:13:47 pm
I genuinely think all those signings for West Ham are decent - Kilman and AWB immediately improve the defence. He may not have tons on the ball AWB but as a RCB in a 3 or defensive fullback, hes perfect for them.

Summerville / Bowen / Kudus as their wide options is excellent. Dont know anything about the forward but they need one - they can see that.

However, CM is a big issue for them. Alvarez / JWP / Soucek is not enough. They let Downes go, Soucek isnt good enough any more and JWP/Alvarez isnt enough.

Still short here and there but I think they'll be good to watch next season, a bit like when Martinez first came in at Everton and took the handbreak off after Moyes.

No Europe either, last few seasons they've had European runs, so they'll be able to focus fully domestically.
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 31, 2024, 08:17:40 pm
Crystal Palace set to sign Marseille's Sarr for £12.5m

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cz47xqvn300o

Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 31, 2024, 09:54:06 pm
Think Mikel Merino will be a tidy signing for Arsenal. Really good numbers, a bit on the older side though (he's 28 until he's 29).
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 31, 2024, 10:28:00 pm
How are Arsenal signing more midfielders without selling one?
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 31, 2024, 10:31:05 pm
Quote from: clinical on July 31, 2024, 10:28:00 pm
How are Arsenal signing more midfielders without selling one?

They just sold Smith Rowe
HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 31, 2024, 10:34:40 pm
Quote from: clinical on July 31, 2024, 10:28:00 pm
How are Arsenal signing more midfielders without selling one?

Arent they getting rid of Smith Rowe and probably Partey as well? Probably be Merino/Jorginho for their number 6 position and Rice, Odergaard as their number 8s. Theyve then got the likes of Havertz, Viera who can also play there.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:42:25 am
Chelsea have accepted a £33m bid for Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. Far less than the £45m sale that was being discussed with Aston Villa. Seems to be some suggestions he might decide to turn the move down and stay. He has less than one year left on his deal and turned down a three-year deal (two-year + an option) last month.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cx92wxxn2wjo
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:58:49 am
The Athletic reporting PSG agreed a 70m fee (including 10m in add-ons) for Joao Neves, with Renato Sanches going the other way on loan. Theyve done well to negotiate Benfica down from the 120m release clause.
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:23:34 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:42:25 am
Chelsea have accepted a £33m bid for Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. Far less than the £45m sale that was being discussed with Aston Villa. Seems to be some suggestions he might decide to turn the move down and stay. He has less than one year left on his deal and turned down a three-year deal (two-year + an option) last month.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cx92wxxn2wjo
I really hope he stays and leaves on a free. Fuck them Conor lad.
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:43:06 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2024, 09:54:06 pm
Think Mikel Merino will be a tidy signing for Arsenal. Really good numbers, a bit on the older side though (he's 28 until he's 29).

Was he very briefly at Newcastle a few years ago or have I dreamt that? And he was at Dortmund too wasnt he?
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:44:32 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:43:06 am
Was he very briefly at Newcastle a few years ago or have I dreamt that? And he was at Dortmund too wasnt he?

Newcastle yeah, under Rafa he didnt play much though - not sure if it was injury or something else, he was pretty young.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:31:39 pm
From memory, Rafa really rated him. Looks to me like a Jorginho replacement. But less than £34 million for Gallagher, that's crazy. Half the teams in the league would have paid more than that for him.
Schmidt

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:39:32 pm
Gallagher should stay, Chelsea seem intent on selling him regardless of form or what the manager wants for purely PSR reasons. Despite that he played plenty of minutes last season and broke into the England squad so it's not like he's rotting on the bench or in the reserves.
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:52:37 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:39:32 pm
Gallagher should stay, Chelsea seem intent on selling him regardless of form or what the manager wants for purely PSR reasons. Despite that he played plenty of minutes last season and broke into the England squad so it's not like he's rotting on the bench or in the reserves.

WOuld love him to stay there and leave on a free. I doubt Chelsea allow that.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 31, 2024, 09:54:06 pm
Think Mikel Merino will be a tidy signing for Arsenal. Really good numbers, a bit on the older side though (he's 28 until he's 29).
Closer to 29 though isnt he.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:19:25 am
The Portuguese market is weirdly quiet.  Usually Benfica, Sporting or Porto try and make some huge sales. 
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:52:12 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:19:25 am
The Portuguese market is weirdly quiet.  Usually Benfica, Sporting or Porto try and make some huge sales. 

Arent PSG after that Neves from Benfica.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:47:05 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 12:19:25 am
The Portuguese market is weirdly quiet.  Usually Benfica, Sporting or Porto try and make some huge sales.
Antonio Silva at Benfica looks shit hot to me. Surprised someone like City or Bayern havent been sniffing round yet.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:54:12 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:47:05 am
Antonio Silva at Benfica looks shit hot to me. Surprised someone like City or Bayern havent been sniffing round yet.

Was linked to Madrid a fair bit, then that died down when they were clearly interested in Yoro. Wonder if they pick that one back up.

That said, Benfica have hit their quota of large transfer sale this summer with Neves so another year there won't hurt either of them.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:05:30 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:54:12 am
Was linked to Madrid a fair bit, then that died down when they were clearly interested in Yoro. Wonder if they pick that one back up.

That said, Benfica have hit their quota of large transfer sale this summer with Neves so another year there won't hurt either of them.
Didnt see the Madrid links, maybe they do revisit those? PSGs fee for Neves looks decent in the wake of him supposedly costing nearer 100m.

With Yoro, the little Ive seen makes him look great but the cost at that age always represents a risk. Antonio Silva is far more accomplished, largely due to being 3 years older, but Im just surprised hes not been the hot name. Like youve said, with the Neves sale, Benfica probably hold him for one more year because hell likely double in value in that time.
Haggis36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:05:39 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:47:05 am
Antonio Silva at Benfica looks shit hot to me. Surprised someone like City or Bayern havent been sniffing round yet.

He not meant to be a bit on the slower side? Although that's usually Bayern's sweet spot tbf!
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:10:02 am
He's been terrible anytime I've seen him, shockers in the CL v Inter, domestically v Porto and of course the horror show v Georgia in the euros, though maybe I've just been unlucky.
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:40:25 am
Utd will be spending another £200m. I have no idea how they will meet PSR. They were so close last year. And will fail it if they have to count sale costs.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:10:19 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:40:25 am
Utd will be spending another £200m. I have no idea how they will meet PSR. They were so close last year. And will fail it if they have to count sale costs.

I'd expect most of August will be spent selling players. But you've got to think the market is so limited for some of these players, they won't able to get the fees they're looking for. Especially when clubs know you have to sell to meet PSR
