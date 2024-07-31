I genuinely think all those signings for West Ham are decent - Kilman and AWB immediately improve the defence. He may not have tons on the ball AWB but as a RCB in a 3 or defensive fullback, hes perfect for them.



Summerville / Bowen / Kudus as their wide options is excellent. Dont know anything about the forward but they need one - they can see that.



However, CM is a big issue for them. Alvarez / JWP / Soucek is not enough. They let Downes go, Soucek isnt good enough any more and JWP/Alvarez isnt enough.