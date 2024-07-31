« previous next »
I genuinely think all those signings for West Ham are decent - Kilman and AWB immediately improve the defence. He may not have tons on the ball AWB but as a RCB in a 3 or defensive fullback, hes perfect for them.

Summerville / Bowen / Kudus as their wide options is excellent. Dont know anything about the forward but they need one - they can see that.

However, CM is a big issue for them. Alvarez / JWP / Soucek is not enough. They let Downes go, Soucek isnt good enough any more and JWP/Alvarez isnt enough.
Isn't Fulkrug pretty good?

He's had some decent seasons over there but don't see it ending well for an over 30 slow lump here.
I genuinely think all those signings for West Ham are decent - Kilman and AWB immediately improve the defence. He may not have tons on the ball AWB but as a RCB in a 3 or defensive fullback, hes perfect for them.

Summerville / Bowen / Kudus as their wide options is excellent. Dont know anything about the forward but they need one - they can see that.

However, CM is a big issue for them. Alvarez / JWP / Soucek is not enough. They let Downes go, Soucek isnt good enough any more and JWP/Alvarez isnt enough.

Still short here and there but I think they'll be good to watch next season, a bit like when Martinez first came in at Everton and took the handbreak off after Moyes.

No Europe either, last few seasons they've had European runs, so they'll be able to focus fully domestically.
Crystal Palace set to sign Marseille's Sarr for £12.5m

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cz47xqvn300o

Think Mikel Merino will be a tidy signing for Arsenal. Really good numbers, a bit on the older side though (he's 28 until he's 29).
How are Arsenal signing more midfielders without selling one?
How are Arsenal signing more midfielders without selling one?

They just sold Smith Rowe
How are Arsenal signing more midfielders without selling one?

Arent they getting rid of Smith Rowe and probably Partey as well? Probably be Merino/Jorginho for their number 6 position and Rice, Odergaard as their number 8s. Theyve then got the likes of Havertz, Viera who can also play there.
Chelsea have accepted a £33m bid for Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. Far less than the £45m sale that was being discussed with Aston Villa. Seems to be some suggestions he might decide to turn the move down and stay. He has less than one year left on his deal and turned down a three-year deal (two-year + an option) last month.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cx92wxxn2wjo
The Athletic reporting PSG agreed a 70m fee (including 10m in add-ons) for Joao Neves, with Renato Sanches going the other way on loan. Theyve done well to negotiate Benfica down from the 120m release clause.
Chelsea have accepted a £33m bid for Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid. Far less than the £45m sale that was being discussed with Aston Villa. Seems to be some suggestions he might decide to turn the move down and stay. He has less than one year left on his deal and turned down a three-year deal (two-year + an option) last month.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cx92wxxn2wjo
I really hope he stays and leaves on a free. Fuck them Conor lad.
Think Mikel Merino will be a tidy signing for Arsenal. Really good numbers, a bit on the older side though (he's 28 until he's 29).

Was he very briefly at Newcastle a few years ago or have I dreamt that? And he was at Dortmund too wasnt he?
Was he very briefly at Newcastle a few years ago or have I dreamt that? And he was at Dortmund too wasnt he?

Newcastle yeah, under Rafa he didnt play much though - not sure if it was injury or something else, he was pretty young.
From memory, Rafa really rated him. Looks to me like a Jorginho replacement. But less than £34 million for Gallagher, that's crazy. Half the teams in the league would have paid more than that for him.
Gallagher should stay, Chelsea seem intent on selling him regardless of form or what the manager wants for purely PSR reasons. Despite that he played plenty of minutes last season and broke into the England squad so it's not like he's rotting on the bench or in the reserves.
Gallagher should stay, Chelsea seem intent on selling him regardless of form or what the manager wants for purely PSR reasons. Despite that he played plenty of minutes last season and broke into the England squad so it's not like he's rotting on the bench or in the reserves.

WOuld love him to stay there and leave on a free. I doubt Chelsea allow that.
Think Mikel Merino will be a tidy signing for Arsenal. Really good numbers, a bit on the older side though (he's 28 until he's 29).
Closer to 29 though isnt he.
The Portuguese market is weirdly quiet.  Usually Benfica, Sporting or Porto try and make some huge sales. 
