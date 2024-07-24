« previous next »
Quote from: Redknight60 on July 24, 2024, 08:08:25 am
Until they change the rules.
That does seem to be what they're banking on.

Plan A: the signings work out really well and they make a profit with which they can invest into the next batch
Plan B: put pressure on the governing bodies to change the rules
Plan C: sell club infrastructure to another arm of the parent company
Plan D: collude with other overspending clubs to swap homegrown players at inflated fees

For some clubs I think plan B is actually their plan A as they don't really have any interest in financial returns on their investments (Man City and Newcastle, primarily).

This has been the shabbiest transfer window I can remember and we've not even had the late-window glut of transfers to Saudi Arabia yet.
Quote from: elsewhere on July 24, 2024, 09:59:37 am
just how the hell Juve got Khéphren Thuram for ıonly 20M ffs? Weren't we linked with him whole summer last year?

His contract was expiring in 2025.

de Bruyne will be a star in Saudi  ::)


(regardless of his injuries - it's a loss for Abu Dhabi for sure)
 honestly did not know Kasper Schmeichel had recently signed for Celtic, noticed him playing in the friendly v Man City.
Easy way to increase your medal tally at the end of your career.
Quote
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
 EXCLUSIVE: Fulham close to reaching agreement with Arsenal to sign Emile Smith Rowe. Talks over move worth up to £35m; would be record recruit for #FFC + match biggest #AFC sale. If deal struck 23yo expected to do medical & finalise terms
@TheAthleticFC
Fuckin hell, the lad hasn't played for two years. Ridiculous fee.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:13:24 am
Fuckin hell, the lad hasn't played for two years. Ridiculous fee.

Yeah someone saying in the other thread that transfer inflation wasn't a thing is even more hilarious this morning. Insanity.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:14:35 am
Yeah someone saying in the other thread that transfer inflation wasn't a thing is even more hilarious this morning. Insanity.
FFS Fulham making us look bad by signing someone.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:13:24 am
Fuckin hell, the lad hasn't played for two years. Ridiculous fee.

An odd one all round though. When Arsenal first started to improve under Arteta he seemed fairly central to it all. Think he got around 10 League goals in his breakout season didnt he? Then did he get injured or just fall out of favour? Or is it just one of those things where Arsenal have moved on and improved without him?

Decent money but always a bit surprised when teams sell homegrown players so readily.
Arsenal appear to have replicated our trick of signing players for lower than they should cost and selling players for more than they seem worth quite well
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:17:30 am
An odd one all round though. When Arsenal first started to improve under Arteta he seemed fairly central to it all. Think he got around 10 League goals in his breakout season didnt he? Then did he get injured or just fall out of favour? Or is it just one of those things where Arsenal have moved on and improved without him?

Decent money but always a bit surprised when teams sell homegrown players so readily.

I think it was a mixture of things. He had groin surgery in the first half of 22/23. Towards the end of the season it was a mixture of unused sub or 10 minute cameo, which was the case throughout 23/24.

Probably not helped by the fact that Arteta really doesn't seem to like rotating.
Smith-Rowe's career has stalled but he's a 23-year old with England caps (albeit not recently) that has been in and around the first team of one of the three strongest teams in England.  I don't think £35m is too wild when you consider that Grealish and Rice went for over £100m each and Saka would almost certainly top those if Arsenal ever wanted to sell.  Smith-Rowe also definitely needs to get out of Arsenal!

If Arsenal can get an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus then they should be able to take advantage of the transitions with us (new manager) and Man City (cashing in on some of their stalwarts to Saudi Arabia).  I don't see anyone emerging from the pack to make a title challenge.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:36:11 am
Smith-Rowe's career has stalled but he's a 23-year old with England caps (albeit not recently) that has been in and around the first team of one of the three strongest teams in England.  I don't think £35m is too wild when you consider that Grealish and Rice went for over £100m each and Saka would almost certainly top those if Arsenal ever wanted to sell.  Smith-Rowe also definitely needs to get out of Arsenal!

If Arsenal can get an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus then they should be able to take advantage of the transitions with us (new manager) and Man City (cashing in on some of their stalwarts to Saudi Arabia).  I don't see anyone emerging from the pack to make a title challenge.
It's about right for a decent, PL-proven HG player that's not on very high wages.

It's the Nelsons, Jesus and Zinchenkos of this world that they'll struggle to shift to other European clubs.
Per Ornstein, WHU and United are battling it out for Mazraoui. The latter need Wan-Bissaka to leave to make it happen, and he's already rejected WHU and wants Inter. There also might be a swap + cash happening for Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka.
Former eredivisie he's coached and Dutch former eredivisie who was there when Hag was, how imaginative.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:39:27 pm
Per Ornstein, WHU and United are battling it out for Mazraoui. The latter need Wan-Bissaka to leave to make it happen, and he's already rejected WHU and wants Inter. There also might be a swap + cash happening for Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka.

Another player who played for Ten Haag.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:39:27 pm
Per Ornstein, WHU and United are battling it out for Mazraoui. The latter need Wan-Bissaka to leave to make it happen, and he's already rejected WHU and wants Inter. There also might be a swap + cash happening for Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka.
At this rate, United might have a brand new 11. At some point, the amount of changes will surely be too much.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:44:04 pm
At this rate, United might have a brand new 11. At some point, the amount of changes will surely be too much.

Still the same shit manager.
Would be a mad swap for Inter.
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:39:27 pm
Per Ornstein, WHU and United are battling it out for Mazraoui. The latter need Wan-Bissaka to leave to make it happen, and he's already rejected WHU and wants Inter. There also might be a swap + cash happening for Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka.
I hope that one happens.  They can swap one athletic full-back with limited ability on the ball for another and then wonder why nothing's changed.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:34:47 pm
I hope that one happens.  They can swap one athletic full-back with limited ability on the ball for another and then wonder why nothing's changed.

Only ever seen him at international tournaments but surely Dumfries is a better player than Wan-Bassaka?
Surprised nobody has gone in for Openda yet. Not many young goalscorers available so thought he'd be snapped up pretty sharpish.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:31:01 pm
Surprised nobody has gone in for Openda yet. Not many young goalscorers available so thought he'd be snapped up pretty sharpish.

He's had a few really good seasons in front of goal now. Reeks of joining Chelsea for 100 million next summer and scoring six times before ending up on loan in Italy.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm
Only ever seen him at international tournaments but surely Dumfries is a better player than Wan-Bassaka?

Dumfries is a weird one. Plays relatively well for Netherlands and always gets hyped up, but he's bang average at club level and always has been.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:44:04 pm
At this rate, United might have a brand new 11. At some point, the amount of changes will surely be too much.
They are competing with Chelsea to win the transfer window.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:17:01 am
FFS Fulham making us look bad by signing someone.

What pisses me off about this transfer is Fulham boosting Arsenals finances by giving them 35 mil for a bang average player.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:39:22 pm
Only ever seen him at international tournaments but surely Dumfries is a better player than Wan-Bassaka?

Feel like his a bit of a " brain dead player "

He'd be better on the ball than Wan-Bassaka though, probably would make more defensive mistakes though.
Is this goalkeeper Chelsea buying supposed to be any good? Feels like the obvious of buying Sanchez on a long deal hasn't worked, but doesn't seem like they're actually buying a top level keeper to replace him anyway
