Smith-Rowe's career has stalled but he's a 23-year old with England caps (albeit not recently) that has been in and around the first team of one of the three strongest teams in England. I don't think £35m is too wild when you consider that Grealish and Rice went for over £100m each and Saka would almost certainly top those if Arsenal ever wanted to sell. Smith-Rowe also definitely needs to get out of Arsenal!



If Arsenal can get an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus then they should be able to take advantage of the transitions with us (new manager) and Man City (cashing in on some of their stalwarts to Saudi Arabia). I don't see anyone emerging from the pack to make a title challenge.