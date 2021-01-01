« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 563 564 565 566 567 [568]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1835858 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,252
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22680 on: Today at 11:22:14 am »
There's not a chance Ortega will be City's number one. He's 32 later in the year and has played 9 league games for them in two seasons, most of his career has been in Germany's 2nd division.

Ederson has been very good for them as well. I know some are less keen on him and he has had bad moments but on the whole he's been one of the best keepers in recent years.

Musiala or Wirtz will obviously be his replacement, both would be tremendous signings unfortunately. If it's Wirtz ideally another long term injury is due.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22681 on: Today at 11:30:53 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:22:14 am
There's not a chance Ortega will be City's number one. He's 32 later in the year and has played 9 league games for them in two seasons, most of his career has been in Germany's 2nd division.

Ederson has been very good for them as well. I know some are less keen on him and he has had bad moments but on the whole he's been one of the best keepers in recent years.

Musiala or Wirtz will obviously be his replacement, both would be tremendous signings unfortunately. If it's Wirtz ideally another long term injury is due.
https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1808766954833899871
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,252
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22682 on: Today at 11:34:07 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:30:53 am
https://x.com/City_Xtra/status/1808766954833899871

I'll believe that when I see it. Remember Danny Ward being the new number one before Alisson came!

He's certainly not an elite keeper but the defence matters too. I don't think Raya at Arsenal is the type who wins you big trophies but he did win the golden glove. Just hope we can keep Alisson the rest of his career.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,785
  • YNWA
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22683 on: Today at 11:40:31 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:11:38 am
Losing Ederson and De Bruyne in one window weakens them for sure.

What we betting some money goes from Dubai to Saudi behind closed doors and the transfer fee's for those two are suddenly seeing City receive massive amounts.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,254
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22684 on: Today at 11:41:17 am »
Thought Ederson was off cos the team (no idea not arsed) bought Bento the Brazilian lad
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22685 on: Today at 12:02:07 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 11:41:17 am
Thought Ederson was off cos the team (no idea not arsed) bought Bento the Brazilian lad
Saudi (the country) want him, not necessarily a specific club.

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1814946415505747990
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22686 on: Today at 12:16:44 pm »
Wirtz I understood was for sure staying one more year, and Musiala wouldn't be an easy purchase himself I would imagine.

Maybe this is the reason for some of the talk of Olmo - a good signing but also not one so good that you can't replace him with Wirtz next year

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,036
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22687 on: Today at 12:41:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:34:07 am
I'll believe that when I see it. Remember Danny Ward being the new number one before Alisson came!

He's certainly not an elite keeper but the defence matters too. I don't think Raya at Arsenal is the type who wins you big trophies but he did win the golden glove. Just hope we can keep Alisson the rest of his career.

Ortega is miles ahead of Ward though! Like levels above.

Ortega was a really good goalie at Bielefeld, and when he went to Abu Dhabi, laods whre very dissapointed in him taking the big money to warm a bench there. But I guess hes waited it out and now may get his chance.

He may not have the football ability of Ederson, but hes likely a better goalie.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22688 on: Today at 12:43:14 pm »
Do they not just give Foden or B.Silva that starting spot? Think they'd be better buying another forward/winger type to improve on what they have there
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,691
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22689 on: Today at 12:45:10 pm »
Italian media suggesting Napoli are hoping PSG can complete a deal for Osimhen this week. Napoli want at least 100m. Corriere dello Sport reckons Napoli want to pay 25m including all add-ons for Lukaku. Chelsea want more, but you have to think the market for Lukaku is so limited, it would be difficult for them to extract much more.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22690 on: Today at 12:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:43:14 pm
Do they not just give Foden or B.Silva that starting spot? Think they'd be better buying another forward/winger type to improve on what they have there
They can even choose not to spend the funds freed up. Savio has been signed for the wing and Foden can play a more prominent role.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22691 on: Today at 12:52:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:45:10 pm
Italian media suggesting Napoli are hoping PSG can complete a deal for Osimhen this week. Napoli want at least 100m. Corriere dello Sport reckons Napoli want to pay 25m including all add-ons for Lukaku. Chelsea want more, but you have to think the market for Lukaku is so limited, it would be difficult for them to extract much more.
Conte is Lukaku's biggest fan LOL
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,259
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22692 on: Today at 01:25:18 pm »
Ten Hang saying they now need to sell to buy, cant say based on that theyve done enough business to move up the league.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22693 on: Today at 01:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:25:18 pm
Ten Hang saying they now need to sell to buy, cant say based on that theyve done enough business to move up the league.
The L'equipe article talked about them needing to shift a few. They mentioned Mctominay and Casemiro.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,691
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22694 on: Today at 02:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:25:18 pm
Ten Hang saying they now need to sell to buy, cant say based on that theyve done enough business to move up the league.

Not surprising. There have been multiple reports in the past week that they have PSR issues. They seemed to have a similar issue last season. They signed Mount and Onana in July, but then spent the back half of the window trying to unsuccessfully offload McTominay and Maguire to make more signings.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,842
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22695 on: Today at 02:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:25:18 pm
Ten Hang saying they now need to sell to buy, can’t say based on that they’ve done enough business to move up the league.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:28:11 pm
The L'equipe article talked about them needing to shift a few. They mentioned Mctominay and Casemiro.
they've put themselves into an hilarious bargaining position

random club who wants a journeyman casemiro: 'we'd maybe be interested, would you let us have him cheap so we can afford his wages'
man utd: 'no, want a decent fee'
other club: 'ok see you at the end of August when you get desperate to improve your squad, and will take less money'
Logged

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22696 on: Today at 05:40:11 pm »
Kevin De Bruyne has agreed personal terms with Al-Ittihad, with Manchester City willing to sell according to reports.

Smart by City, considering he's had two awful hamstring injuries and, frankly, hasn't looked in very good shape for a while.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 563 564 565 566 567 [568]   Go Up
« previous next »
 