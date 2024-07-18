Fee of guaranteed £52m rising to £59m. Absolute shitload to pay for someone so unproven, who also only had a year left on their deal.



He might end up being a great player for them, but there's also a decent chance he could disappoint. It also smacks of overpaying to compete for sought after players. That strategy hasn't worked for them for a long time.



And if it does go well, I also think the shouts of him spending a year or two there, and then agitating for (or even having a clause for) a move to Madrid are probably spot on.



He looks a good prospect but he only has one full season under his belt with about 50 or so senior appearances. I am sure we were interested but at that price, its too big a gamble on a player that is still early in development. We already have a lot of very young players that we are developing in the first team, so spending 60 million quid on another project player makes no sense. For that kind of money we should be getting someone who is a proper starting XI option from the get go.Could turn out to be a great player but for that price, its not a good deal for what we need right now.