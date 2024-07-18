« previous next »
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:14:06 pm
Sky Sports Italia saying Everton have reached an agreement with Napoli to loan Jesper Lindstrom with an option to buy. Personal terms still not agreed with the player though
https://football-italia.net/napoli-accept-everton-lindstrom-personal-terms/
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:05:12 pm
Another Mendes client. Motherfucker can't stop!

@afcstuff

🚨 Arsenal have held preliminary talks with Pedro Netos agent this week & the player has made it clear he is prioritising a move to Arsenal. The club view Neto as a potentially great addition to their forward line & have been told £50m would secure the deal. [@FrazFletcher]
Simplexity

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:17:40 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:58:31 pm
Every signing is a risk, the more you pay the greater the risk is as, especially on youth as there are no garauntees they fulfill the potential.

The risk for Utd is much higher because they are bringing him in to be a starting player (thats been confirmed in the media), that adds so much additional pressure. Compared to us or Real where he'd come in as a 3/th choice so he can grow into the club and role which is typical for an 18 year old.

Varane was still a quality defender, yes he needed his minutes managed but I would have seen Varane and Yoro as a good base (rotating with eachother), rather than Yoro replacing Varane. Need to remember Maguire isn't rated and Martinez has had some injuries.

Getting rid of Varane was the best thing they have done in a while. If United wants to get back to being a serious force they must rid themselves of players who are there on past glories on another team who just treats it like a retirement tour. I hate to say it, but it seems like there is a whiff of competency over there now which has not been there for a while.
koptommy93

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:49:03 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:05:12 pm
Another Mendes client. Motherfucker can't stop!

£50m would be insane given his injury record
RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 01:41:27 am
They are all decent players, but I don't see how they make them a top 4 team next season, and the Mancs are paying serious money for them. They would make their squad deeper for the Europa League, but that is hardly Mancs' biggest problem ...

Oh they likely wont get top 4 but the signings help. They've needed a decent DM and CB for some time
PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:19 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 07:47:38 pm
Oh they likely wont get top 4 but the signings help. They've needed a decent DM and CB for some time

They've spent a fortune on Casemiro and Lisandro just 2 years ago. They were supposed to take them back to the top. It is post Ferguson Man Utd. I don't know why is anyone worried about them ...
RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:26:19 pm
They've spent a fortune on Casemiro and Lisandro just 2 years ago. They were supposed to take them back to the top. It is post Ferguson Man Utd. I don't know why is anyone worried about them ...
That's kind of my point.

I'm definitely not worried about them, they're still shite! Would prefer they didn't start signing actual decent players though
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:00:14 am
Quote from: decosabute on July 18, 2024, 09:11:50 pm
Fee of guaranteed £52m rising to £59m. Absolute shitload to pay for someone so unproven, who also only had a year left on their deal.

He might end up being a great player for them, but there's also a decent chance he could disappoint. It also smacks of overpaying to compete for sought after players. That strategy hasn't worked for them for a long time.

And if it does go well, I also think the shouts of him spending a year or two there, and then agitating for (or even having a clause for) a move to Madrid are probably spot on.

He looks a good prospect but he only has one full season under his belt with about 50 or so senior appearances. I am sure we were interested but at that price, its too big a gamble on a player that is still early in development. We already have a lot of very young players that we are developing in the first team, so spending 60 million quid on another project player makes no sense. For that kind of money we should be getting someone who is a proper starting XI option from the get go.

Could turn out to be a great player but for that price, its not a good deal for what we need right now.
