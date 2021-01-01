« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 561 562 563 564 565 [566]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1829982 times)

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22600 on: Yesterday at 11:59:23 am »
Quote from: Suedehead on Yesterday at 10:52:56 am
How is an initial £42m 'crazy' for one of the best young talents in world football? His profile is outstanding. The biggest clubs in the world want him. We paid £80m for Harry f*cking Maguire - that's crazy.

One thing we don't have at the back is pace... Yoro can be our sweeper / last man mopping up anything in behind, and allow us to defend a further 15-20 yards up the pitch.

I won't lie, I'm annoyed if United get him - they should be nowhere near getting a player that highly touted considering how bad they were last season and their fallen standing in general.

Still though, if it is closer to £60m (which I reckon it will be, if they're going to outbid far better clubs), then that is still a risk for an 18 year old. He may end up as brilliant as people believe, but it's still a bit of a crap shoot at that age.

As an example, I remember every club in Europe wanted Philippe Senderos at a similar age back in 2003 - Arsenal got him and it was considered a massive coup, and yet he ended up pretty shite.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,028
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22601 on: Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Suedehead on Yesterday at 10:52:56 am
How is an initial £42m 'crazy' for one of the best young talents in world football? His profile is outstanding. The biggest clubs in the world want him. We paid £80m for Harry f*cking Maguire - that's crazy.

One thing we don't have at the back is pace... Yoro can be our sweeper / last man mopping up anything in behind, and allow us to defend a further 15-20 yards up the pitch.

Because hes 18 and has 1 year left on his deal.

But a fee that can end up being 70m and is already 50m is nuts however way you look at it. Of course, it shows how Man Utd know they havent got the pull to get him next year. But offering basically double what Real Madrid or Liverpool where willing to pay is a special kind of madness.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22602 on: Yesterday at 12:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:12:59 pm
Because hes 18 and has 1 year left on his deal.

But a fee that can end up being 70m and is already 50m is nuts however way you look at it. Of course, it shows how Man Utd know they havent got the pull to get him next year. But offering basically double what Real Madrid or Liverpool where willing to pay is a special kind of madness.

Imagine all those 18 year olds at Utd now looking at £150k a week contract demands..
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22603 on: Yesterday at 12:27:49 pm »
Joao Neves to PSG seemingly picking up pace

From what people are saying its for around £60 mill which is blow the previously touted fees for him
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22604 on: Yesterday at 01:29:46 pm »
Be interesting to see how PSG do in the CL with Vitinha and Joao Neves (if it goes through) thats 2 small mobile technical guys in the engine room.  Is it the future or is having one old fashion power guy still needed?  I like Vitinha as a player.  PSG played Ugarte at start of last season but dropped him later in the season.  Dont watch alot of PSG only a few games in the CL.  I was big on Ugarte for liverpool last summer.  But seems unwanted by PSG now
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22605 on: Yesterday at 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:58:55 am
Who was the last player (young or older) who actually got better there? They don't do player development there- its arrive on big money, enter a toxic environment with a useless footballing operation and be spat out several years very rich

pretty much what i wanted to say

how much developing will he be doing with slabhead and evans as his partners.

the usual fans grasping at straws are all giddy just like the mount, sancho, antony transfers. love to see how he handle the toneys and watkins of this league.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,157
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22606 on: Yesterday at 04:07:23 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,192
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22607 on: Yesterday at 04:11:45 pm »
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,553
  • Sound
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22608 on: Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm »
Yoro to mancs done
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22609 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 08:07:25 pm
Yoro to mancs done

Fee of guaranteed £52m rising to £59m. Absolute shitload to pay for someone so unproven, who also only had a year left on their deal.

He might end up being a great player for them, but there's also a decent chance he could disappoint. It also smacks of overpaying to compete for sought after players. That strategy hasn't worked for them for a long time.

And if it does go well, I also think the shouts of him spending a year or two there, and then agitating for (or even having a clause for) a move to Madrid are probably spot on.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:14:08 pm by decosabute »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,124
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22610 on: Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
Fee of guaranteed £52m rising to £59m. Absolute shitload to pay for someone so unproven, who also only had a year left on their deal.

He might end up being a great player for them, but there's also a decent chance he could disappoint. It also smacks of overpaying to compete for sought after players. That strategy hasn't worked for them for a long time.

And if it does go well, I also think the shouts of him spending a year or two there, and then agitating for (or even having a clause for) a move to Madrid are probably spot on.

One thing about this though, is how else do you compete with Madrid? If we go for a player who Madrid are also interested in, do we actually believe that he would choose us over them if we are offering the same/lesser terms?
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22611 on: Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
One thing about this though, is how else do you compete with Madrid? If we go for a player who Madrid are also interested in, do we actually believe that he would choose us over them if we are offering the same/lesser terms?

Ah yeah, it's a fair point generally.

But this isn't a really known commodity. He's an 18 year old centre back who has one season as a starter in Ligue 1. The odds are probably better that he'll be really good, but he might not end up being that.

Its one thing to pay double to beat Madrid if it's someone you know is going to pan out. I don't think you can know that in this case.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,124
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22612 on: Yesterday at 09:37:37 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm
Ah yeah, it's a fair point generally.

But this isn't a really known commodity. He's an 18 year old centre back who has one season as a starter in Ligue 1. The odds are probably better that he'll be really good, but he might not end up being that.

Its one thing to pay double to beat Madrid if it's someone you know is going to pan out. I don't think you can know that in this case.

I get that and like I said in the other thread, I am not bothered we missed out on Yoro. Hard to get excited over a pretty much unknown youngster.

But it does raise a question over the fact that there are very few secrets in football. We obviously had a stats nerd advantage, but now other sides have caught up. If we are in a position though where we want the same player as Madrid, its a bit galling to always accept we will lose that battle.

At some point we have to be willing to throw our weight around a bit more. I know some people would say we would do that if we wanted a player really badly, but we have the full spectrum of losses and almost losses of players to Madrid, from youngsters like Yoro, to a more proven Monaco lad, to a world class performer like Bellingham.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:39:40 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • Pop n crisp
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22613 on: Yesterday at 09:48:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
One thing about this though, is how else do you compete with Madrid? If we go for a player who Madrid are also interested in, do we actually believe that he would choose us over them if we are offering the same/lesser terms?

Broaden our horizons and be less narrow minded in terms of aiming for unicorns every summer. Focus on homegrown talent (new lad from Chelsea a good example).

The next great number 6 that comes along is going to be a joke, United need one, Arsenal need one, City probably arent far off looking for a Rodri succession plan and thats before you even look around Europe.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,124
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22614 on: Yesterday at 09:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:48:14 pm
Broaden our horizons and be less narrow minded in terms of aiming for unicorns every summer. Focus on homegrown talent (new lad from Chelsea a good example).

The next great number 6 that comes along is going to be a joke, United need one, Arsenal need one, City probably arent far off looking for a Rodri succession plan and thats before you even look around Europe.

Yeah but not to be simplistic, but we are Liverpool. Sometimes you do have to act the super club.
Logged

Offline asif_00013

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22615 on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 pm »
I cant think of any instances where an unproven young player offered massive wages in their new club didnt disappoint
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22616 on: Yesterday at 10:05:25 pm »
And now tap in is reporting Man Utd are trying to get Uguarte.
Logged

Offline calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22617 on: Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • Pop n crisp
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22618 on: Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:50:14 pm
Yeah but not to be simplistic, but we are Liverpool. Sometimes you do have to act the super club.

If things remain as they are were going to have to replace three superstars on top of the glaring holes at 6 and centre back. Last summers enormous rebuild will pale in comparison to next summers if we dont get things in order. Well have no choice but to act like a super club.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,468
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22619 on: Yesterday at 10:08:31 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Yesterday at 10:05:55 pm
Utd close to signing Ugarte.

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1814036386552451367
Another Mendes client. He loves taking their money ;D
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,584
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22620 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Cant understand Zirkzee, he seems pretty average. Paid over the odds for a promising player in Yoro but they wont care about that. Ugarte would be a shame though because he would instantly improve them.

I can only imagine that there is something wrong with him which is why he hasnt worked out at PSG and no one else was in for him.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,415
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22621 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 pm »
Not convinced at all by Zirkzee but Yoro and Ugarte are good signings it has to be said. Theyll still find a way hopefully to balls it all up when the players take to the pitch but their approach of getting younger players in is definitely better then the shambles of recent years.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22622 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
Cant understand Zirkzee, he seems pretty average. Paid over the odds for a promising player in Yoro but they wont care about that. Ugarte would be a shame though because he would instantly improve them.

I can only imagine that there is something wrong with him which is why he hasnt worked out at PSG and no one else was in for him.

Ugarte didn't look good on the ball at the Copa games I watched to be honest
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22623 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm »
Ugarte is decent IMO

Yoro i've not seen nearly enough of but the mistakes I have seen show him to be a very young CB who can be got at

Zirkzee I only even know of because Ibrahimovic kept mentioning him and AC Milan
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,673
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22624 on: Today at 01:23:31 am »
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,596
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22625 on: Today at 01:41:27 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm
Ugarte is decent IMO

Yoro i've not seen nearly enough of but the mistakes I have seen show him to be a very young CB who can be got at

Zirkzee I only even know of because Ibrahimovic kept mentioning him and AC Milan

They are all decent players, but I don't see how they make them a top 4 team next season, and the Mancs are paying serious money for them. They would make their squad deeper for the Europa League, but that is hardly Mancs' biggest problem ...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 561 562 563 564 565 [566]   Go Up
« previous next »
 