Unfortunately, that's a very good signing for them.
They haven't signed him yet to be fair.
Agreeing a fee with Lille when the player only has a year left on his contract was the easy part.
Real Madrid have done so much to court the player in the past, that I'd still see them as the frontrunners. That could be by matching United's bid now, or convincing Yoro to stay the last year of his deal at Lille and moving on a free in 2025.
I just think that if Real aren't going to move for him now and the player can be convinced to go now, then we'd be crazy not to be challenging United for him.