Looks like Villa are also getting Philogene from Hull. Might be a Diaby replacement if he is off to KSA.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 13, 2024, 03:34:03 pm
Biggest questions gonna be who they replace these sales with, the ones so far coming in don't exactly look great

They've got to find some money for the Bramley Moore grass seeds. Unlike the goodison pitch they've had no manure on it yet.
Quote from: Agent99 on July 13, 2024, 03:55:15 pm
Looks like Villa are also getting Philogene from Hull. Might be a Diaby replacement if he is off to KSA.

Only left Villa last season too.
Quote from: Legs on July 14, 2024, 01:52:07 pm
Only left Villa last season too.
I can see this becoming a thing too. Sell a player for PSR and put a buyback in. Basically a season on loan that goes on the books as a sale.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on July 14, 2024, 02:04:12 pm
I can see this becoming a thing too. Sell a player for PSR and put a buyback in. Basically a season on loan that goes on the books as a sale.

Been the norm in Spain for years hasnt it? Can remember Real doing similar with Negredo and de la Red. Think they brought Negredo back simply to sell him to Sevilla as their buy back was so low and they wanted the fee over Almeria.
Quote from: Garlic Red on July 14, 2024, 07:39:11 pm
Been the norm in Spain for years hasnt it? Can remember Real doing similar with Negredo and de la Red. Think they brought Negredo back simply to sell him to Sevilla as their buy back was so low and they wanted the fee over Almeria.
I know it's been done before, but I think they were still sold with a buyback just in case they improved enough to be worth bringing back, even if it was just for selling on. Whereas I'm thinking that they'll now sell a player knowing that they'll definitely buy him back a year later, just to fiddle the books.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on July 14, 2024, 08:11:56 pm
I know it's been done before, but I think they were still sold with a buyback just in case they improved enough to be worth bringing back, even if it was just for selling on. Whereas I'm thinking that they'll now sell a player knowing that they'll definitely buy him back a year later, just to fiddle the books.

Maybe they will but so what, they chose this system and the loopholes might go against the spirit of it, but I dont really give a shite. Theres only so much diddling they can do before they have to bite the bullet and move one or two on they dont want to lose. Ive mentioned it in here before but as a follower of American sports, maybe Im desensitised to transactions made almost entirely for salary cap reasons, but this is how I view these PSR diddles and it doesnt really bother me.
Speaking of Spanish players frequently flogged. Morata going to Milan. I don't watch La Liga anymore, who do they have up front now
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on July 16, 2024, 07:31:11 am
Speaking of Spanish players frequently flogged. Morata going to Milan. I don't watch La Liga anymore, who do they have up front now

Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico and now AC Milan have all bought him. His agent must be making millions off these deals.
I think Villa have got worse even though people are saying how well they've done in the market. Maatsen is good. Onana is good at what he does but has big weaknesses. Diaby started the season there really well and will be missed. Philogene hard to know how he'll do. But Douglas Luiz was brilliant for them.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on July 10, 2024, 11:08:03 am
Compare that response to De Zerbi's response as Marseilles manager

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1810689621107302452?t=-qhHDwGFCdH-V5fTfPXgig&s=19

Just seen that this is now going through and was coming on here to comment on how grim the whole spectacle is, Marseille and others simply ignoring his cuntiness due to his footballing abilities and United still looking to profit (including future sales) from a lad who they should have released years ago.

Let's not forget they are the richest club in the world and they don't need this money, it's pure profiteering and it's not even as though they need to recoup a transfer fee because he's a home grown piece of shit. Wonder which English club will buy him in a few years when they think his reputation has been suitably cleansed by a few goals and assists in the French league?

 :puke
That would be Chelsea.
Quote from: thaddeus on July 10, 2024, 11:20:20 am
That's a whole team and a bit!

Where did all the money go from the success they have had? Wasted it all on transfers or big contracts for players?
Yoro better not be going to United. Guardian now carrying the story that a fee has been agreed with Lille.

Unless Madrid get in his ear about staying and moving for free (which might well happen), then given our widely reported interest in him, we surely can piggyback United's interest to take the player. Sort of similar to moving on Diaz when Spurs showed their hand.
Moussa Diaby going to Saudi Arabia seems like such a massive waste of talent. He's only 25 as well.
Seems like Man Utd are changing their strategy big bid for Leny yoro and I see now links to Joao Neves of Benfica aged 19. That's a change from Varane Casemiro Ronaldo Ibrahimovic
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:22:22 am
Seems like Man Utd are changing their strategy big bid for Leny yoro and I see now links to Joao Neves of Benfica aged 19. That's a change from Varane Casemiro Ronaldo Ibrahimovic

Not overly different to Sancho, Hojlund, Wan Bissaka, Antony...

The problem they have is that to entice these players they have to basically give them contracts that we would look to give after 2 or 3 years of high performance. They then have nowhere to go after that, and there is no financial incentive for the players to perform/improve.
It might be a risky play from them, but if only looking into the players then its a big upgrade from previous talents. Players that can massively improve them in the next years if they buy Yoro and Neves. Its still Man Utd so they need more to turn things around still.
Unfortunately, that's a very good signing for them.
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:44:41 am
Unfortunately, that's a very good signing for them.

Yoro? Still huge question marks over him. He might became a good player down the line, but at the age of 18, he is still very much a raw project ...
Got to assume they're going to spend most of the summer trying to offload a number of players for PSR/FFP purposes
Neves is having a Medical at PSG today isn't he?
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 12:00:23 pm
Neves is having a Medical at PSG today isn't he?

Didn't think they were anywhere near the suggest 120 million fee Benfica are looking for.
Not worried in the slightest about united signing him, he is 18 and the premier league is very different to what he is use to physically. Its also telling that Real aren't willing to pay the asking fee if they and the player really wanted the move.
Benfica or should I say Jorge Mendes are fabulous at making rich clubs get fleeced for Academy talent.

Renate Sanches for almost £60 million in 2016, Felix for the 3rd highest fee in history and now Neves.

All 3 had 1 year playing in the first team.
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:44:41 am
Unfortunately, that's a very good signing for them.

They haven't signed him yet to be fair.
Agreeing a fee with Lille when the player only has a year left on his contract was the easy part.

Real Madrid have done so much to court the player in the past, that I'd still see them as the frontrunners. That could be by matching United's bid now, or convincing Yoro to stay the last year of his deal at Lille and moving on a free in 2025.

I just think that if Real aren't going to move for him now and the player can be convinced to go now, then we'd be crazy not to be challenging United for him.
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 09:22:22 am
Seems like Man Utd are changing their strategy big bid for Leny yoro and I see now links to Joao Neves of Benfica aged 19. That's a change from Varane Casemiro Ronaldo Ibrahimovic

Yeah seems like they are still massively overpaying for these players but as a supporter if I had to choose between overpaying washed up stars or emerging talent I would choose the latter. Lets see how it works out. Cant say I am not disappointed with United getting their hands on a highly rated young player. Lets hope they manage to ruin him like Sancho or he turns out to be a dud like Antony.
Quote from: masher on Yesterday at 12:49:16 pm
Yeah seems like they are still massively overpaying for these players but as a supporter if I had to choose between overpaying washed up stars or emerging talent I would choose the latter. Lets see how it works out. Cant say I am not disappointed with United getting their hands on a highly rated young player. Lets hope they manage to ruin him like Sancho or he turns out to be a dud like Antony.

Yes i think United have finally learnt their lesson in not to go for old past their peak stars.  Still remains to be seen if they can develop the younger players.  Sancho would say no
Chelsea have spent 95mil so far.

They signed Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester for 30 million two weeks ago, seems to have gone under the radar.
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 02:38:48 pm
Chelsea have spent 95mil so far.

They signed Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester for 30 million two weeks ago, seems to have gone under the radar.

That's what you can do when you're allowed to sell hotels and your own women's team to yourselves.

What a sport we're all so lucky to follow.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:16:41 pm
That's what you can do when you're allowed to sell hotels and your own women's team to yourselves.

What a sport we're all so lucky to follow.

Looks like they've cracked the code for every other wealthy enough club looking to circumvent PSR if this is really being allowed.
Add this to the revenue from invented/owned sponsors,and offshore payments from the toolbox of 115+ Abu Dhabi and they have a royal flush,again if allowed.
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 03:16:41 pm
That's what you can do when you're allowed to sell hotels and your own women's team to yourselves.

What a sport we're all so lucky to follow.

Horrible isn't it? Chelsea selling hotels and their women's team to themselves, Man City and Newcastle being owned by states and sponsoring themselves (amongst many other things), Man Utd making money off of Greenwood, Everton and Forest getting away with PSR breaches - almost everything is just really disgusting right now.
Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien
·
19m
Im on holidays but the interesting thing on the Yoro deal is that Real Madrid didnt want to pay more than 30m, PSG not more than 45m for an 18 year old free in a year but United paid 63m! Yoro is an incredible talent and only the future will tell which strategy was the right one
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm
Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien
·
19m
Im on holidays but the interesting thing on the Yoro deal is that Real Madrid didnt want to pay more than 30m, PSG not more than 45m for an 18 year old free in a year but United paid 63m! Yoro is an incredible talent and only the future will tell which strategy was the right one

Glad to see someone in the media is putting this out there. No matter what you think of Yoro, no other club was willing to go anywhere near what Man Utd offered Lille and the player
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:54:27 pm
Julien Laurens @LaurensJulien
·
19m
Im on holidays but the interesting thing on the Yoro deal is that Real Madrid didnt want to pay more than 30m, PSG not more than 45m for an 18 year old free in a year but United paid 63m! Yoro is an incredible talent and only the future will tell which strategy was the right one

his wages are almost on par with our big man as well

crazy how man u are operating

glad we didnt even entertain the thought. and just feels like a bullet dodged.
