THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

dutchkop

Reply #22520 on: Yesterday at 01:50:00 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 12:38:51 pm
Ipswich showing good ambition
wont be that easy first game of the season

They never are. first few games against newly promoted teams are like away cup ties. promoted teams have nothing to lose, and unknown in setup & tactics.
Caston

Reply #22521 on: Yesterday at 02:20:07 pm
United agreed a fee with Lille for Yoro. But sounds like he is waiting for Madrid who dont want to overpay
newterp

Reply #22522 on: Yesterday at 02:21:37 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  7, 2024, 01:18:56 pm
Going to play him up front with Antony so they've got everything from A-Z in their arsenal.
united or arsenal?
Agent99

Reply #22523 on: Yesterday at 07:10:21 pm
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano

Olympique Marseille official proposal for Mason Greenwood revealed on Monday is worth 30m plus big sell-on clause.

Future sale percentage considered crucial by Man Utd, it can be around 40/50% with final round of talks now ongoing.
Dim Glas

Reply #22524 on: Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm
Marseille mayor Benoit Payan has this to say about the idea of Greenwod playing for Marseille:

 "Greenwood's behaviour is unspeakable, unacceptable. Hitting his wife... I saw images that deeply shocked me. Attacking his wife in this way is unworthy of a man and I believe he cannot have a place in this team."

"The values ​​of Marseille and the values ​​of Olympique de Marseille are anything but that. It's anything but racism, anti-Semitism. It's anything but... can you imagine, violence against women? Do you realise that? And he wants to play for Olympique de Marseille, Greenwood? It's a disgrace."

"I will ask the president of Olympique de Marseille not to recruit Greenwood. I don't want my club to be covered in the shame of someone who hits his wife. I don't want my club to be covered in the ashes of someone who hits his wife like that. It's not acceptable.

Garlic Red

Reply #22525 on: Yesterday at 11:55:14 pm
There was a point I was genuinely worried about him. As a forward prospect he looked like he had bag fulls of talent and the type of attitude that wouldve dominated their attack in a way Rashford simply never will. Im sure theyll say that the emergence of Mainoo, Garnacho and probably Lacey in the next couple of years will soften the blow, but they must be wounded that they managed to produce one with serious attacking gifts and he flushed it down the drain. The United fans I know still talk about Ravel Morrison as one of their great what ifs, this one might take some topping for a while.
