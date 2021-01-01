« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22480 on: Today at 10:40:35 am
Potentially a very good signing. Elite figures in the Eredivisie under Slot, so it'll be really interesting to see how he goes in the PL.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22481 on: Today at 11:15:25 am
Slot has said he didn't try and sign him, if we had wanted him you'd imagine we would have got him. I thought he looked a quality player.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22482 on: Today at 12:19:54 pm
Chelsea have signed Viega, Caleb Wiley and that Argentinian lad in 1 week for £35m. They all play left back.


Who is advising these players?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22483 on: Today at 12:26:30 pm
Agents getting a nice pay day out of it I imagine
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22484 on: Today at 01:07:22 pm
At the same time, they have just sold the best left fullback at the club for £37.5 million. They are just some weird experiment, nothing more ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22485 on: Today at 01:14:21 pm
Zirkzee to United according to Ornstein. A name Ive heard of but never seen. Is he to replace Hojlund? An alternative option? Play together? Is he any better? A lot of questions!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22486 on: Today at 01:18:08 pm
And no answers!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22487 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm
Going to play him up front with Antony so they've got everything from A-Z in their arsenal.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22488 on: Today at 01:30:39 pm
Another young unproven forward, with a pretty poor scoring record. Just what they need.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22489 on: Today at 01:31:01 pm
Wasting more money then ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22490 on: Today at 03:18:25 pm
Was just coming to say the same.

Wikipedia says he has 42 career goals. 6 were for Bayern Munich's B side. 18 were on loan in Belgium. 14 goals in two years since moving to Italy. He's 23 years old.

Hope they spunk the rest of what they have on Branthwaite.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22491 on: Today at 05:55:52 pm
Zirkzees underlying numbers suck
Okay they need more younger squad fillers but their plan still seems to just buy Dutch lads
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22492 on: Today at 07:54:13 pm
Ipswich have agreed a double deal with Hull City for defender Jacob Greaves and winger Jaden Philogene. Both are now set for talks with Ipswich in a deal with £35m.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22493 on: Today at 08:02:37 pm
Did I see they also signed Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea or was that just a rumour
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #22494 on: Today at 08:10:08 pm
