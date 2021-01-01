https://x.com/ChrisST03_/status/1809331060875923557?t=T83cziysCdmBDBwrbauTRg&s=19 Potentially a very good signing. Elite figures in the Eredivisie under Slot, so it'll be really interesting to see how he goes in the PL.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Chelsea have signed Viega, Caleb Wiley and that Argentinian lad in 1 week for £35m. They all play left back. Who is advising these players?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Zirkzee to United according to Ornstein. A name Ive heard of but never seen. Is he to replace Hojlund? An alternative option? Play together? Is he any better? A lot of questions!
Another young unproven forward, with a pretty poor scoring record. Just what they need.
Ipswich have agreed a double deal with Hull City for defender Jacob Greaves and winger Jaden Philogene. Both are now set for talks with Ipswich in a deal with £35m.
