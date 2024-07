https://x.com/ChrisST03_/status/1809331060875923557?t=T83cziysCdmBDBwrbauTRg&s=19







Potentially a very good signing. Elite figures in the Eredivisie under Slot, so it'll be really interesting to see how he goes in the PL.



Slot has said he didn't try and sign him, if we had wanted him you'd imagine we would have got him. I thought he looked a quality player.