Interesting to see how Gray gets on at Spurs. Don't think there's any guarantee he walks into the side and plays every week at his age, it's a big step up too. I do think their midfield as it is looks quite weak though. That money that Leeds get for him and Summerville should allow Farke to take them back up IMO with Leicester and Southampton out of the way. Can't see Luton or Sheff Utd coming back up automatically.