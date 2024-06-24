Will be funny if they still dont win the league.
Kane, Olise and Musiala is some attack.
Tel, Coman, Sane and Gnabry is some back up
He scored at almost double his XG this season though. Has he gone from being a 1 goal in 10 player the rest of his career to an exceptional finisher who scores at twice the expected rate? Or was this a hot streak?I think we need to see him do it at least another season before we can say it's the former.
What Chelsea are doing is the biggest gamble the game of football has ever seen. So far, the gamble is not paying off, and the clock is ticking ...
Gamble my arse. They'll spend a shitload every year for eternity. Punishments are for others.
𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Chelsea have made an enquiry for Alexander Isak. [@CraigHope_DM]
There's no way this is ever going to happen. Newcastle would want £80-100m and they'd be strengthening a team competing for a CL spot by letting him go to Chelsea.
£115 million bid I've just read ,talking now according to Metro.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Chelsea have sold their stadium to themselves. Only explanation how they are still spending money. The league are so slow to react to anything.
Far too laissez-faire and late with everything. They've seen this shit go on in other leagues and done fuck all to address it before it happens in their own league
Conte basically said he expects Osihmin to leave he has an agreement with the club.Kvara will stay,I wonder where Osimihen will. Probably Chelsea,Arsenal or PSG is my guess
Arsenal or PSG probably if Chelsea are chatting £115 million for IsaakAlso let this be a message to those saying he would have been a good option to buy this summer, or that Gordon won't me that expensive. No we are talking £100 million plus
