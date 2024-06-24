« previous next »
Online Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22280 on: Yesterday at 03:23:16 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:14:04 pm
Will be funny if they still dont win the league.

Extremely funny,Harry Kane their Jonah.
Offline dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22281 on: Yesterday at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:43:18 pm
Kane, Olise and Musiala is some attack.

plus some competition for starting positions, Sane, Gnarby, Coman, Muller,
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22282 on: Yesterday at 05:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:47:31 pm
Tel, Coman, Sane and Gnabry is some back up  :o

Would take Tel here if Bayern want rid. Anytime Ive seen him, he looks like hes got a very high ceiling
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22283 on: Yesterday at 06:01:07 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 12:52:54 pm
He scored at almost double his XG this season though. Has he gone from being a 1 goal in 10 player the rest of his career to an exceptional finisher who scores at twice the expected rate? Or was this a hot streak?

I think we need to see him do it at least another season before we can say it's the former.
The new manager brought a pressing game with made them win the ball closer to the opposition's goal. Hence, better openings and opportunities.
Offline Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22284 on: Yesterday at 07:25:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on June 24, 2024, 12:43:44 am
What Chelsea are doing is the biggest gamble the game of football has ever seen. So far, the gamble is not paying off, and the clock is ticking ...

Gamble my arse. They'll spend a shitload every year for eternity. Punishments are for others.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22285 on: Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:25:12 pm
Gamble my arse. They'll spend a shitload every year for eternity. Punishments are for others.

Nonsense. They are spending the player capital they have stockpiled during the last Abramovich years ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-chelsea/alletransfers/verein/631
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22286 on: Today at 11:51:35 am »
Quote
𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Chelsea have made an enquiry for Alexander Isak.

[@CraigHope_DM]

Offline BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22287 on: Today at 12:00:56 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 11:51:35 am
Quote
𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: Chelsea have made an enquiry for Alexander Isak.

[@CraigHope_DM]

There's no way this is ever going to happen. Newcastle would want £80-100m and they'd be strengthening a team competing for a CL spot by letting him go to Chelsea.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22288 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:00:56 pm
There's no way this is ever going to happen. Newcastle would want £80-100m and they'd be strengthening a team competing for a CL spot by letting him go to Chelsea.

Newcastle will do what their saudi overlords - stakeholders in both clubs - will tell them to do.

Wouldn't surprise me if Chelsea are made to throw in 1-2 players into the deal as well. Possibly Gallagher and someone else.
Offline RedSince86

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22289 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
£115 million bid I've just read ,talking now according to Metro.
Online Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22290 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:08:31 pm
£115 million bid I've just read ,talking now according to Metro.

What the fuck..
Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22291 on: Today at 02:37:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:08:31 pm
£115 million bid I've just read ,talking now according to Metro.

Chelsea have sold their stadium to themselves. Only explanation how they are still spending money. The league are so slow to react to anything.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22292 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:37:44 pm
Chelsea have sold their stadium to themselves. Only explanation how they are still spending money. The league are so slow to react to anything.

Far too laissez-faire and late with everything. They've seen this shit go on in other leagues and done fuck all to address it before it happens in their own league
Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22293 on: Today at 02:48:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:42:27 pm
Far too laissez-faire and late with everything. They've seen this shit go on in other leagues and done fuck all to address it before it happens in their own league

Exactly this. You know you're bad when Uefa move quicker than you.
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22294 on: Today at 03:02:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:08:31 pm
£115 million bid I've just read ,talking now according to Metro.

 :lmao if that turns out to be true

Good player but they'd get fucking Chris Isaak on the field more regularly
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22295 on: Today at 03:54:50 pm »
Conte basically said he expects Osihmin to leave he has an agreement with the club.
Kvara will stay,

I wonder where Osimihen will. Probably Chelsea,Arsenal or PSG is my guess
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22296 on: Today at 03:58:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:54:50 pm
Conte basically said he expects Osihmin to leave he has an agreement with the club.
Kvara will stay,

I wonder where Osimihen will. Probably Chelsea,Arsenal or PSG is my guess

Arsenal or PSG probably if Chelsea are chatting £115 million for Isaak

Also let this be a message to those saying he would have been a good option to buy this summer, or that Gordon won't me that expensive. No we are talking £100 million plus
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22297 on: Today at 04:30:15 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:58:27 pm
Arsenal or PSG probably if Chelsea are chatting £115 million for Isaak

Also let this be a message to those saying he would have been a good option to buy this summer, or that Gordon won't me that expensive. No we are talking £100 million plus

Gordon could be an option next summer I feel, for quite a few clubs. It'd be a massive gamble spending big money on him this summer after only having one good season in the league. If he can do it again or look even better then he becomes a realistic option for more sides a year down the line. His contract runs out in 2026 so if he doesn't sign a new one by next summer the market opens up for him. Also, if he says he wants to leave then Newcastle can do even less to keep him and it probably pushes his price down.
