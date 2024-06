Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Marc Guiu by triggering €6m release clause. The agreement with Guiu on long term deal is getting closer, Bayern overtaken after positive talks this weekend. Barça offered Guiu new deal — still no final answer from player’s side.



How the fuck do you even keep up with transfers as a Chelsea fan. It's madness. Surely they can't keep operating like this.



They will have 100 players on the books soon. At what point do Uefa/premier league step and in stop this stockpiling of players.They are baking on these players being worth more and will be either sold of kept. They are using them simply to make money. It's a big risk too.At some point clearklake will want a return