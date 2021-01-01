Haha yeah would be mental
. Not as mental as thinking how many minutes a player plays affects how many goals they score obv
Crack on nerd boy.
Its 20 something million plus add ons for a striker whose north of 0.5 npxg and 3 shots per 90 at 19 in a big 5 league for a not great team
looks like an astute buy / bet
think theyve learned plenty (sadly)
This will be the third left full back that Villa have signed for decent money inside about 18-24 months won't it?
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
I can't really move past how short Maatsen is... 5ft 6 is tiny for a defender even if it is a full back. I'm just endlessly targeting him in the air and at the back post if I'm up against him.
https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1803478075813847273?t=qVqiQ67YhOWRmJKvpiVXZw&s=19Villa sign Maatsen and Chelsea sign Duran early in the window to generate FFP profits they both need before 30th June?
There's no way he's 5"6. I'd guess around 5"9 or 5"10. Stats for player height tends to be way off, especially for players that break through when they're young. It gets listed and then not updated as they grow. Bajetic is still listed as 6"0.
This is totally legit.
