Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:31:19 pm
JackWard33:
Haha yeah would be mental. Not as mental as thinking how many minutes a player plays affects how many goals they score obv

Crack on nerd boy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:34:15 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:04:26 pm
JackWard33:
Its 20 something million plus add ons for a striker whose north of 0.5 npxg and 3 shots per 90 at 19 in a big 5 league for a not great team   looks like an astute buy / bet  think theyve learned plenty (sadly)

Sounds better than Jhon Duran - unless I'm missing something?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:24:28 pm
https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1803478075813847273?t=qVqiQ67YhOWRmJKvpiVXZw&s=19

Villa sign Maatsen and Chelsea sign Duran early in the window to generate FFP profits they both need before 30th June?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:37:05 pm
I thought Maatsen was likely to stay at Dortmund as the talk was he wanted to stay. I guess he didn't push Chelsea hard enough as there's no way Dortmund was willing to pay £35m

It does smack a bit of Arthur/Pjanic in which both teams find a solution to their FFP issues
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:45:16 pm
This will be the third left full back that Villa have signed for decent money inside about 18-24 months won't it?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:49:28 pm
Bennett:
This will be the third left full back that Villa have signed for decent money inside about 18-24 months won't it?

Got to imagine Digne will be sold. Considering how much Evertonians complain about him being sold under Rafa they got a good amount for him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
Maatsen is a good signing for Villa. Digne needs moving on.

Chelsea will likely start the season with a worst player at left back then Maatsen, more transfer madness from them.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm
They're both fuckin dodgy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm
I can't really move past how short Maatsen is... 5ft 6 is tiny for a defender even if it is a full back. I'm just endlessly targeting him in the air and at the back post if I'm up against him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:20:02 pm
Great signing for Villa. I was hoping we would make a move for him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:26:59 pm
Haggis36:
I can't really move past how short Maatsen is... 5ft 6 is tiny for a defender even if it is a full back. I'm just endlessly targeting him in the air and at the back post if I'm up against him.

There's no way he's 5"6. I'd guess around 5"9 or 5"10.

Stats for player height tends to be way off, especially for players that break through when they're young. It gets listed and then not updated as they grow.

Bajetic is still listed as 6"0.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:37:11 pm
cdav:
https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1803478075813847273?t=qVqiQ67YhOWRmJKvpiVXZw&s=19

Villa sign Maatsen and Chelsea sign Duran early in the window to generate FFP profits they both need before 30th June?
This is totally legit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:05:13 pm
Villa and Everton doing similar by the look of it with crap players, this is gonna get daft now with all these sort of clubs helping each other out.

This league is grim
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader:
There's no way he's 5"6. I'd guess around 5"9 or 5"10.

Stats for player height tends to be way off, especially for players that break through when they're young. It gets listed and then not updated as they grow.

Bajetic is still listed as 6"0.

Listed as 167cm on the Bundesliga website for last season, so must be current. No way is he 510, he looks tiny and 510 is pretty average for a footballer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:59:17 pm
Agent99:
This is totally legit.
definite diddle going on
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:11:58 am
cdav:
https://x.com/David_Ornstein/status/1803478075813847273?t=qVqiQ67YhOWRmJKvpiVXZw&s=19

Villa sign Maatsen and Chelsea sign Duran early in the window to generate FFP profits they both need before 30th June?

Two dodgy clubs.
