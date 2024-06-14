£40 million for a striker who couldn't score one in four last season. Absolutely amazing, they haven't learned a thing.



I don't understand what Boehly is trying to do anymore. If the idea is to accummulate young players and sell them at a profit then surely the idea has to be to buy them at a reasonable price so that you actually have a chance to profit? The prices he is paying for these young players on basically lifetime contracts means they have to succeed because he is paying the price you would for a quality player who has enough experience. Maybe the idea is to inflate the market so much that you make a profit by virtue of the market value doubling due to inflationary prices paid. I cant see it happening to that extent but who knows. I dont get it anymore.Under Abrahmovich they had their loan farm setup which made them loads of money plus Roman would always eat up the losses personally. Now with the limit on loans permitted for over 21 players, even that isnt so easily exploited.