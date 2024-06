Might be in the minority but reckon he’s a good signing for them.



I think he's a good defender but the only time I've seen him play in a high line (for England U21s) he looked uncomfortable even against a fairly dreadful Serbia side. He's young and can learn to play that way - I remember Virgil saying that it took him six months to adapt to our defensive line.I just don't think Man U is the place to learn that as they always seem to panic and revert to defending deep the first time that a side unpicks them. A manager with less self-confidence than Klopp could have easily abandoned our high line after the Lovren horror show against Spurs or conceding 7 at Villa. Some defenders just aren't suited to defending that high even with all the best coaching (Nat Phillips and Lovren being examples for us).If Everton get over £40m for him then they've pulled another rabbit out of the hat.