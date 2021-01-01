« previous next »
Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:23:40 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:33:31 am
Telegraph reporting Forest need to sell before July 1st
Gibbs White or Murillo perhaps to be sold

I think therell be interested parties in both players.

I think both could play for top half clubs. The challenge for Murillo and playing for a Top6 club is his passing ability. That might improve over time but think hes generally been quite limited on the ball when Ive seen him. Could be what Forest are asking him but hed need to be better in that regard to flourish at a bigger club.
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:40:54 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:23:40 pm
I think therell be interested parties in both players.

I think both could play for top half clubs. The challenge for Murillo and playing for a Top6 club is his passing ability. That might improve over time but think hes generally been quite limited on the ball when Ive seen him. Could be what Forest are asking him but hed need to be better in that regard to flourish at a bigger club.
Murillo has a wide range of passing and he can ping it with either foot.  Stats can be misleading.
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:56:00 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:29:53 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 02:23:40 pm
I think therell be interested parties in both players.

I think both could play for top half clubs. The challenge for Murillo and playing for a Top6 club is his passing ability. That might improve over time but think hes generally been quite limited on the ball when Ive seen him. Could be what Forest are asking him but hed need to be better in that regard to flourish at a bigger club.

He's actually quite good on the ball from what I've seen. The problem with that is that it leads him to trying to do far too much, or really silly things. He has a bit of the David Luiz about him.
classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:51:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:40:54 pm
Murillo has a wide range of passing and he can ping it with either foot.  Stats can be misleading.
Without even checking, I can now safely rule out that Murillo has British citizenship ;D
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm
What a weird deal if it goes through.

Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
1h
🚨⚫️⚪️ Juventus manager Thiago Motta has given green light to Douglas Luiz swap deal.

Juventus and Aston Villa are more than close to final agreement!

🟣🔵 Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr. and 20m fee to #AVFC as revealed.

↪️ Personal terms for all players, now discussed.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:29:58 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm
What a weird deal if it goes through.

Will depend on how good Iling turns out to be as to who has got the better deal. I'd be happier as Juventus fan though at the moment!

I'd imagine it has some financial benefits for the clubs involved too.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Juventus seem to be loving cash + mutiple player deals this summer. They are apparently trying to offer Atalanta up to three players to reduce the amount in cash they'll pay for Koopmeiners
mikey_LFC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:27:15 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 01:10:07 pm
Newcastle Utd to sign defender Kelly on a free transfer

Source: BBC

Quite a sensible bit of business that.
Bread

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:14:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:56:00 pm
https://x.com/TransferSector/status/1800447289527603354

So he wants to go from being benched by Haaland to being benched by Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Endrick?
MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:17:32 pm
rocco

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:31:40 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm
What a weird deal if it goes through.


Weston McKennie Very average player imo  and Samuel Iling Jr. unproven and doesnt look a star in the making
PeterTheRed ...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:57:26 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm
What a weird deal if it goes through.

Not so weird. McKennie is a decent player, Iling-Junior is a good prospect, plus the 20 million will help Villa to balance the books. Plus, they do have Kamara coming back from injury for the DM spot ...
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:58:00 pm
Garlic Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm
What a weird deal if it goes through.

That would be nuts. Emerys always had a high level distributor in his midfielders wherever hes been, Im unsure whos out there they could replace him with, they might end up opting to use Tielmans which would be a disaster.
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 03:44:20 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:53:38 pm
That would be nuts. Emerys always had a high level distributor in his midfielders wherever hes been, Im unsure whos out there they could replace him with, they might end up opting to use Tielmans which would be a disaster.

They have Monchi there doing the deals. He loves doing loads of these deals. I'd actually bet they'll end up with a  stronger squad and potentially even make a profit while at it. Luiz is great but inconsistent. Juventus' offer added up is quite a bit more than what Luiz is actually worth. They get two players who are rated quite well and could be useful in the squad plus cash. Flipping Jhon Duran for 25 million in profit after only having him for 18 months, where again, he hasnt really torn up any trees is again sensible business. They have re-signed Cameron Archer who has identical numbers for a worse team already to cover for that. If the Luiz deal goes through, they'll probably find another midfielder to do what he does.
