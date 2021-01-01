That would be nuts. Emerys always had a high level distributor in his midfielders wherever hes been, Im unsure whos out there they could replace him with, they might end up opting to use Tielmans which would be a disaster.



They have Monchi there doing the deals. He loves doing loads of these deals. I'd actually bet they'll end up with a stronger squad and potentially even make a profit while at it. Luiz is great but inconsistent. Juventus' offer added up is quite a bit more than what Luiz is actually worth. They get two players who are rated quite well and could be useful in the squad plus cash. Flipping Jhon Duran for 25 million in profit after only having him for 18 months, where again, he hasnt really torn up any trees is again sensible business. They have re-signed Cameron Archer who has identical numbers for a worse team already to cover for that. If the Luiz deal goes through, they'll probably find another midfielder to do what he does.