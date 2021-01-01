Telegraph reporting Forest need to sell before July 1st

Gibbs White or Murillo perhaps to be sold



I think therell be interested parties in both players.I think both could play for top half clubs. The challenge for Murillo and playing for a Top6 club is his passing ability. That might improve over time but think hes generally been quite limited on the ball when Ive seen him. Could be what Forest are asking him but hed need to be better in that regard to flourish at a bigger club.