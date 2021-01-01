« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1773269 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22040 on: Today at 02:23:40 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:33:31 am
Telegraph reporting Forest need to sell before July 1st
Gibbs White or Murillo perhaps to be sold

I think therell be interested parties in both players.

I think both could play for top half clubs. The challenge for Murillo and playing for a Top6 club is his passing ability. That might improve over time but think hes generally been quite limited on the ball when Ive seen him. Could be what Forest are asking him but hed need to be better in that regard to flourish at a bigger club.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22041 on: Today at 02:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:23:40 pm
I think therell be interested parties in both players.

I think both could play for top half clubs. The challenge for Murillo and playing for a Top6 club is his passing ability. That might improve over time but think hes generally been quite limited on the ball when Ive seen him. Could be what Forest are asking him but hed need to be better in that regard to flourish at a bigger club.
Murillo has a wide range of passing and he can ping it with either foot.  Stats can be misleading.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22042 on: Today at 02:56:00 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22043 on: Today at 03:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:23:40 pm
I think therell be interested parties in both players.

I think both could play for top half clubs. The challenge for Murillo and playing for a Top6 club is his passing ability. That might improve over time but think hes generally been quite limited on the ball when Ive seen him. Could be what Forest are asking him but hed need to be better in that regard to flourish at a bigger club.

He's actually quite good on the ball from what I've seen. The problem with that is that it leads him to trying to do far too much, or really silly things. He has a bit of the David Luiz about him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22044 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:40:54 pm
Murillo has a wide range of passing and he can ping it with either foot.  Stats can be misleading.
Without even checking, I can now safely rule out that Murillo has British citizenship ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22045 on: Today at 04:23:56 pm »
What a weird deal if it goes through.

Quote
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano
·
1h
🚨⚫️⚪️ Juventus manager Thiago Motta has given green light to Douglas Luiz swap deal.

Juventus and Aston Villa are more than close to final agreement!

🟣🔵 Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr. and 20m fee to #AVFC as revealed.

↪️ Personal terms for all players, now discussed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22046 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:23:56 pm
What a weird deal if it goes through.

Will depend on how good Iling turns out to be as to who has got the better deal. I'd be happier as Juventus fan though at the moment!

I'd imagine it has some financial benefits for the clubs involved too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22047 on: Today at 04:56:37 pm »
Juventus seem to be loving cash + mutiple player deals this summer. They are apparently trying to offer Atalanta up to three players to reduce the amount in cash they'll pay for Koopmeiners
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22048 on: Today at 05:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:10:07 pm
Newcastle Utd to sign defender Kelly on a free transfer

Source: BBC

Quite a sensible bit of business that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22049 on: Today at 06:14:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:56:00 pm
https://x.com/TransferSector/status/1800447289527603354

So he wants to go from being benched by Haaland to being benched by Mbappe, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Endrick?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22050 on: Today at 06:17:32 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22051 on: Today at 07:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:23:56 pm
What a weird deal if it goes through.


Weston McKennie Very average player imo  and Samuel Iling Jr. unproven and doesnt look a star in the making
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22052 on: Today at 08:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:23:56 pm
What a weird deal if it goes through.

Not so weird. McKennie is a decent player, Iling-Junior is a good prospect, plus the 20 million will help Villa to balance the books. Plus, they do have Kamara coming back from injury for the DM spot ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #22053 on: Today at 08:58:00 pm »
