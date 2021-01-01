Telegraph reporting Forest need to sell before July 1stGibbs White or Murillo perhaps to be sold
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
I think therell be interested parties in both players. I think both could play for top half clubs. The challenge for Murillo and playing for a Top6 club is his passing ability. That might improve over time but think hes generally been quite limited on the ball when Ive seen him. Could be what Forest are asking him but hed need to be better in that regard to flourish at a bigger club.
Murillo has a wide range of passing and he can ping it with either foot. Stats can be misleading.
Fabrizio Romano@FabrizioRomano·1h🚨⚫️⚪️ Juventus manager Thiago Motta has given green light to Douglas Luiz swap deal.Juventus and Aston Villa are more than close to final agreement!🟣🔵 Weston McKennie, Samuel Iling Jr. and 20m fee to #AVFC as revealed.↪️ Personal terms for all players, now discussed.
What a weird deal if it goes through.
Newcastle Utd to sign defender Kelly on a free transferSource: BBC
https://x.com/TransferSector/status/1800447289527603354
https://x.com/CFCPys/status/1800560834344894789
Page created in 0.069 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]