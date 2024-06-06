« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 6, 2024, 07:48:50 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  5, 2024, 11:41:50 am
I think just this season just gone. Outside of Sevilla he's done the two seasons with Roma and one with Villa. He was disliked in Rome but in their first season there they made the Champions League semi final after losing Salah which is an impressive achievement for them. He did replace Alisson with Olsson though which was pretty mad. So he got off from there and back to Sevilla, two more Europa League wins and now in a year with Villa they've qualified for the Champions League and got to a European semi. Safe to say he's still doing quite well, and him and Emery work well together.

Monchi is the best wheeler dealer Sporting Director out there. He thrives when he has total control on the squad because he has a tendency to do too much in the market every summer, ins and outs and a lot of that is because he had to make the most of Sevilla's resources. At Roma he was blamed for Alisson's sale, which at that time, was the record price paid for a goalkeeper for someone who had played only 1 full season in Europe. Aston Villa had a really busy summer last time with dozens in and even more out, but overall the squad got a lot stronger Diaby, Tielemans and Pau Torres added without them having to break the bank.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 10:28:59 am
Chelsea sign Tosin Adarabioyo.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cw001w082x8o

If we really wanted Colwill last summer just bid for the fucker and see what happens :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 10:29:37 am
https://x.com/SamiMokbel81_DM/status/1799010495636337108

Eze has a 60-68m release clause according to the mail
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 12:36:53 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on June  7, 2024, 10:29:37 am
https://x.com/SamiMokbel81_DM/status/1799010495636337108

Eze has a 60-68m release clause according to the mail

60 is about right for him relative to the market .... a bit of a bargain for Olise if his is similar
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 01:55:46 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on June  7, 2024, 10:28:59 am
Chelsea sign Tosin Adarabioyo.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cw001w082x8o

If we really wanted Colwill last summer just bid for the fucker and see what happens :D

Strange one. Doesn't move the needle for them at all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 02:13:36 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June  7, 2024, 01:55:46 pm
Strange one. Doesn't move the needle for them at all.
I guess they'll look to flip him for a profit in a year or two.  Or maybe they'll use him to plug the gap of selling another one of their defenders to meet P&S rules.

Of course, it could just be that he's going to replace Thiago but, as you say, it's a fairly uninspiring signing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 02:16:00 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June  7, 2024, 01:55:46 pm
Strange one. Doesn't move the needle for them at all.
Joe Shields is involved in their recruitment and is ex-City (and was at Southampton when they signed a load) seems to get to sign at least one ex-City player every summer to keep him happy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 07:07:33 pm
La Repubblica claim Napoli have offered 15m +3m in add-ons for Lukaku. Chelsea want £38m :lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 07:32:59 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if that one happened, Conte is the new Napoli manager and he's already won Serie A with him once. Napoli should be well poised to fight again next season with him in charge and no European football and half of the league having it to contend with.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 7, 2024, 09:26:02 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  7, 2024, 07:32:59 pm
Wouldn't surprise me if that one happened, Conte is the new Napoli manager and he's already won Serie A with him once. Napoli should be well poised to fight again next season with him in charge and no European football and half of the league having it to contend with.

Yeah, I'd be very surprised if it doesn't happen. Conte wants Lukaku, he wants the move and Chelsea need the money for PSR purposes. But Chelsea are mad thinking they should be getting at least £38m for him with one-year left on his deal.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 8, 2024, 12:41:37 am
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 8, 2024, 09:53:50 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June  7, 2024, 01:55:46 pm
Strange one. Doesn't move the needle for them at all.
Agreed. My thought is that they will look to flog next summer for pure profit, and hes a blast shelter should they need to sell a homegrown player to hit PSR feasibility, eg Colwill, Gallagher etc.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 8, 2024, 10:09:33 am
https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1799365758113235098

Quote
Manchester City are not planning to accept any loan proposal for Julián Álvarez this summer.

He wants to play more and club has been informed by Álvarezs camp, City still want to keep Julián.

🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain approached Álvarez agent in the recent days, as revealed.


seems Alvarez will move imo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 8, 2024, 11:28:17 am
He's been linked with Atletico Madrid recently too
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
June 8, 2024, 11:42:34 am
Was going to say on Alvarez the other day, reeks of going to PSG to be a star player but ends up being pretty meh. Ferran Torres another example recently.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:50:58 pm
Palhinha for £40m seems like a great deal to me. Wish wed just spent an extra £20m and got him than Endo. Whilst he was good I think Palhinha wouldve taken us to that extra level
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:52:52 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Yesterday at 01:50:58 pm
Palhinha for £40m seems like a great deal to me. Wish wed just spent an extra £20m and got him than Endo. Whilst he was good I think Palhinha wouldve taken us to that extra level

Fuck that overrated as fuck
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:00:19 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:52:52 pm
Fuck that overrated as fuck

Yeah! I dont really rate Palhinha as a long term solution. Brilliant player, but I think for that kind of money, you can do better.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:11:36 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 01:52:52 pm
Fuck that overrated as fuck
He's 29 shortly and after having a very middling season with Fulham. Not for me, Clive.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:16:52 pm
The lad from Palace before he did his achilles was the one imo
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:21:10 pm
Quote from: just Riggins? on Yesterday at 01:50:58 pm
Palhinha for £40m seems like a great deal to me. Wish wed just spent an extra £20m and got him than Endo. Whilst he was good I think Palhinha wouldve taken us to that extra level
We paid £16m for Endo. Palhinha was going for over £50m last summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:40:14 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:21:10 pm
We paid £16m for Endo. Palhinha was going for over £50m last summer.

Yep, around £55m was the deal Bayern had agreed last summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:27:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:40:14 pm
Yep, around £55m was the deal Bayern had agreed last summer.

Didn't they want more if he went to a PL club aswell?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:19:35 pm
Really, really average player. Like laughably overrated.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:29:52 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:19:35 pm
Really, really average player. Like laughably overrated.
Yep. If he was ever going to be a target, it would have been when he was at Sporting - cost just slightly more than Endo (~£20mil), but more capable at the defensive and physical stuff than Endo (but with same limitations moving the ball under pressure).

Since we've already got that role in the squad, we need to be signing distinct improvements that warrant starting most games - and then selling on the player that they improve on in the squad - not similar players at higher cost
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:39:17 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 04:19:35 pm
Really, really average player. Like laughably overrated.

Paulinha?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm
Read on sky Arsenal monitoring Zirkzee if Milan don't buy him. Release clause of about 35 mil. Reckon it's lazy journalism? Cos he's a big lad and they do create chances
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:07:47 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 05:18:47 pm
Read on sky Arsenal monitoring Zirkzee if Milan don't buy him. Release clause of about 35 mil. Reckon it's lazy journalism? Cos he's a big lad and they do create chances

I'd be surprised if he ends up at Arsenal, he's been seemingly Milan bound for ages
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm
Tap-in reporting that KSA have agreed personal terms with James Trafford, whom theyre signing for £15m. Abu Dhabi to get a 20% cut of the fee.

Hes obviously horrible, but another useful one to launder the sportswash.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:41:01 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 11:31:23 pm
Tap-in reporting that KSA have agreed personal terms with James Trafford, whom theyre signing for £15m. Abu Dhabi to get a 20% cut of the fee.

Hes obviously horrible, but another useful one to launder the sportswash.

Seems like Burnley are holding out for something closer to £20m, but what a dreadful transfer that was for Burnley
