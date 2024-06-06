I think just this season just gone. Outside of Sevilla he's done the two seasons with Roma and one with Villa. He was disliked in Rome but in their first season there they made the Champions League semi final after losing Salah which is an impressive achievement for them. He did replace Alisson with Olsson though which was pretty mad. So he got off from there and back to Sevilla, two more Europa League wins and now in a year with Villa they've qualified for the Champions League and got to a European semi. Safe to say he's still doing quite well, and him and Emery work well together.



Monchi is the best wheeler dealer Sporting Director out there. He thrives when he has total control on the squad because he has a tendency to do too much in the market every summer, ins and outs and a lot of that is because he had to make the most of Sevilla's resources. At Roma he was blamed for Alisson's sale, which at that time, was the record price paid for a goalkeeper for someone who had played only 1 full season in Europe. Aston Villa had a really busy summer last time with dozens in and even more out, but overall the squad got a lot stronger Diaby, Tielemans and Pau Torres added without them having to break the bank.