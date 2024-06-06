I think just this season just gone. Outside of Sevilla he's done the two seasons with Roma and one with Villa. He was disliked in Rome but in their first season there they made the Champions League semi final after losing Salah which is an impressive achievement for them. He did replace Alisson with Olsson though which was pretty mad. So he got off from there and back to Sevilla, two more Europa League wins and now in a year with Villa they've qualified for the Champions League and got to a European semi. Safe to say he's still doing quite well, and him and Emery work well together.
https://x.com/SamiMokbel81_DM/status/1799010495636337108Eze has a 60-68m release clause according to the mail
Chelsea sign Tosin Adarabioyo.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cw001w082x8oIf we really wanted Colwill last summer just bid for the fucker and see what happens
Strange one. Doesn't move the needle for them at all.
Wouldn't surprise me if that one happened, Conte is the new Napoli manager and he's already won Serie A with him once. Napoli should be well poised to fight again next season with him in charge and no European football and half of the league having it to contend with.
Manchester City are not planning to accept any loan proposal for Julián Álvarez this summer.He wants to play more and club has been informed by Álvarezs camp, City still want to keep Julián.🔴🔵 Paris Saint-Germain approached Álvarez agent in the recent days, as revealed.
Palhinha for £40m seems like a great deal to me. Wish wed just spent an extra £20m and got him than Endo. Whilst he was good I think Palhinha wouldve taken us to that extra level
Fuck that overrated as fuck
We paid £16m for Endo. Palhinha was going for over £50m last summer.
Yep, around £55m was the deal Bayern had agreed last summer.
Really, really average player. Like laughably overrated.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Read on sky Arsenal monitoring Zirkzee if Milan don't buy him. Release clause of about 35 mil. Reckon it's lazy journalism? Cos he's a big lad and they do create chances
Tap-in reporting that KSA have agreed personal terms with James Trafford, whom theyre signing for £15m. Abu Dhabi to get a 20% cut of the fee.Hes obviously horrible, but another useful one to launder the sportswash.
