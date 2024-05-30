« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1766276 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21960 on: May 30, 2024, 02:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 30, 2024, 11:33:41 am


The way it is now it makes more sense IMO to go straight to the source, Porto Benfica and the likes are charging extortionate fees, its not like before when you could get a good deal out of them, all these South American players theyre selling are going for 70m+.

I see lots of people calling for this and I agree to an extent but the over the past 5-8 years of recruitment hasn't spent big fees on players 21 or under. So I personally don't expect it to happen anytime soon.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21961 on: May 30, 2024, 02:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 30, 2024, 11:33:41 am
You used the wrong example because United signed Anderson straight from Porto, to be honest we signed Lucas Leiva straight from Gremio and he was a decent success and would have been a bigger one if not for injuries.

Signing the best talents from Brazil can work, whatever Madrid lost from the signing Reinier theyve gained back quadruple from the signings of Vini Jr and Rodrygo.

The way it is now it makes more sense IMO to go straight to the source, Porto Benfica and the likes are charging extortionate fees, its not like before when you could get a good deal out of them, all these South American players theyre selling are going for 70m+.

It's Edwards and co's MO to have enough data to buy somebody after 150+ games (either domestically or internationally). They're never going to pay a silly sum for an 16-year-old who's played 17 games for Deportivo Cali or something.

I'm not saying it's a bad strategy, it just isn't going to happen with the current nerds in charge.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21962 on: May 30, 2024, 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on May 30, 2024, 02:28:21 pm
It's Edwards and co's MO to have enough data to buy somebody after 150+ games (either domestically or internationally). They're never going to pay a silly sum for an 16-year-old who's played 17 games for Deportivo Cali or something.

I'm not saying it's a bad strategy, it just isn't going to happen with the current nerds in charge.

This seems to be their modus operandi. But I wonder if Links to Lavia last year and Lenny Yoro this year hinting at a softening of their main methods.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21963 on: May 30, 2024, 05:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on May 30, 2024, 02:28:21 pm
It's Edwards and co's MO to have enough data to buy somebody after 150+ games (either domestically or internationally). They're never going to pay a silly sum for an 16-year-old who's played 17 games for Deportivo Cali or something.

I'm not saying it's a bad strategy, it just isn't going to happen with the current nerds in charge.

Does this include youth games? Imagine missing out on a 17 year old Mbappe or Messi cause they havent played 150 games for you to collect data on ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21964 on: May 31, 2024, 05:16:27 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 30, 2024, 05:01:42 pm
Does this include youth games? Imagine missing out on a 17 year old Mbappe or Messi cause they havent played 150 games for you to collect data on ;D

I think that rule applies only for first team signings. We have done pretty well with signing U-18 players for our youth squads. Clark, Doak, Elliott, Nyoni, Nallo, all recent acquisitions. Point being that the players the manager wants to be in and around the squad from day 1 need to have a body of work behind them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21965 on: May 31, 2024, 08:39:44 am »
@DiMarzio

José Mourinho has reached an agreement with #Fenerbahce for 2 year contract  @SkySport
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21966 on: May 31, 2024, 11:15:27 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on May 31, 2024, 05:16:27 am
I think that rule applies only for first team signings. We have done pretty well with signing U-18 players for our youth squads. Clark, Doak, Elliott, Nyoni, Nallo, all recent acquisitions. Point being that the players the manager wants to be in and around the squad from day 1 need to have a body of work behind them.

Then well miss out on the truly top level teenagers, because most wont have 150 games behind them by 18-19

And if they do by that time for example Bellingham, theyll be way too expensive for us.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21967 on: May 31, 2024, 11:26:47 am »
Quote from: Ray K on May 31, 2024, 08:39:44 am
@DiMarzio

José Mourinho has reached an agreement with #Fenerbahce for 2 year contract  @SkySport
Fair play to him if he's rejected any overtures from Saudi Arabia to take the Fenerbahce job.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21968 on: May 31, 2024, 06:51:27 pm »
Chelsea apparently confident in beating Utd to the signing of Olise. Seems weird the top sides aren't in for him after the season he's had - basically choosing between a Europa League basketcase of a club and a Conference League basketcase of a club.

Chelsea building an interesting attack though if it comes off - Nkunku left, Olise right and Palmer as a #10 on the face of it looks to have a huge amount of promise.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21969 on: May 31, 2024, 07:07:55 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on May 31, 2024, 06:51:27 pm
Chelsea apparently confident in beating Utd to the signing of Olise. Seems weird the top sides aren't in for him after the season he's had - basically choosing between a Europa League basketcase of a club and a Conference League basketcase of a club.

Chelsea building an interesting attack though if it comes off - Nkunku left, Olise right and Palmer as a #10 on the face of it looks to have a huge amount of promise.
Olise has elite potential but that injury record is appalling. Does he also block Maduekes development,) who seems to me to have a really high ceiling? Not that Chelsea give a shit about that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21970 on: May 31, 2024, 08:00:40 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on May 31, 2024, 11:26:47 am
Fair play to him if he's rejected any overtures from Saudi Arabia to take the Fenerbahce job.

If he is successful with Fener, he will be a God in Istanbul ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21971 on: May 31, 2024, 08:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on May 31, 2024, 06:51:27 pm
Chelsea apparently confident in beating Utd to the signing of Olise. Seems weird the top sides aren't in for him after the season he's had - basically choosing between a Europa League basketcase of a club and a Conference League basketcase of a club.

Chelsea building an interesting attack though if it comes off - Nkunku left, Olise right and Palmer as a #10 on the face of it looks to have a huge amount of promise.

Its a mistake for us not to be in for him if were really not - and him going to Chelsea as you say is a huge shame (Id add Jackson whose going to be very good)
Theres a massive shortage of wide forward talent in the 20-23 age bracket wed want to buy from and hes head and shoulders above whats available this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21972 on: May 31, 2024, 08:11:52 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 31, 2024, 08:07:14 pm
Its a mistake for us not to be in for him if were really not - and him going to Chelsea as you say is a huge shame (Id add Jackson whose going to be very good)
Theres a massive shortage of wide forward talent in the 20-23 age bracket wed want to buy from and hes head and shoulders above whats available this summer.

Bakayoko is better, and he will cost less than Olise ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21973 on: May 31, 2024, 08:18:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 31, 2024, 08:11:52 pm
Bakayoko is better, and he will cost less than Olise ...

Hes putting up worse underlying numbers - productivity wise - this season in the Dutch league so this is unlikely to be the case
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21974 on: May 31, 2024, 08:27:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on May 31, 2024, 08:11:52 pm
Bakayoko is better, and he will cost less than Olise ...

No he isnt and I say that as someone who likes Bakayoko. He absolutely isnt better than Olise.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21975 on: May 31, 2024, 08:51:29 pm »
Olise turned down City last summer didnt he? Obviously we applauded that for footballing reasons but maybe hes just not that ambitious? Or just wants to stay in London? Moving from Palace to Chelsea comes with very little upheaval. Maybe hes just a sucker for an 8 year contract.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21976 on: May 31, 2024, 08:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 31, 2024, 08:51:29 pm
Olise turned down City last summer didnt he? Obviously we applauded that for footballing reasons but maybe hes just not that ambitious? Or just wants to stay in London? Moving from Palace to Chelsea comes with very little upheaval. Maybe hes just a sucker for an 8 year contract.

Its got to be difficult to turn down Chelsea. Its in London and will pay him a lot and they spend a lot. Eze is going to be 26 soon and he hasnt got a move anywhere and what with Olise suffering a couple of injuries, he may think that its too risky to wait.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21977 on: May 31, 2024, 09:10:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 31, 2024, 08:07:14 pm
Its a mistake for us not to be in for him if were really not - and him going to Chelsea as you say is a huge shame (Id add Jackson whose going to be very good)
Theres a massive shortage of wide forward talent in the 20-23 age bracket wed want to buy from and hes head and shoulders above whats available this summer.

It feels like the big clubs must have seen something to give them pause - City seemingly not interested either after reportedly bidding last year. Arsenal you can sort of understand as he's not getting in ahead of Saka or Odegaard.

The only thing I can think is he's communicated he wants to stay in London, or we're concerned about the injuries. We love a release clause too.

I like him a lot but a side with Olise and Gakpo on the wings is offering very little in behind, and it's not the quickest. I think adding Olise would require a rejig in other forward positions to achieve the right balance.

Bit of an odd move for him though - seemed to snub Chelsea last year, and I'm not sure what he's seen in the past 12 months to suggest that it's now the right environment for him to kick on.
« Reply #21978 on: June 1, 2024, 09:40:25 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 31, 2024, 08:18:17 pm
Hes putting up worse underlying numbers - productivity wise - this season in the Dutch league so this is unlikely to be the case

You already know that I couldn't care less about the "underlying numbers" on some Facebook page. There are professionals who look at this data in a proper way. We are football fans, lets act like ones ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21979 on: June 1, 2024, 09:48:40 am »
On this window in general it really looks like slim pickings up front and in midfield

Its a real struggle to find players better that what we currently have but who are also gettable and in our fee/age range

Id sign Olise in a heartbeat but after that it all gets pretty speculative
And in midfield Im not sure theres a single target Ive seen thats going to easily get into our starting XI let alone improve it

If were not buying Olise Im guessing we might sign 2 or 3 younger players 19-21 rather than 22-24 and look to buy at least one first teamer at the back
 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21980 on: June 1, 2024, 12:37:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on June  1, 2024, 09:40:25 am
You already know that I couldn't care less about the "underlying numbers" on some Facebook page. There are professionals who look at this data in a proper way. We are football fans, lets act like ones ...

Thats absolutely fine but you are the one that claimed Bakayoko is better. Thats not true either on a spreadsheet or if you watch both players play. Olise is unquestionably right now the better player. How good Bakayoko could become, we dont know.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21981 on: June 1, 2024, 12:40:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on June  1, 2024, 09:48:40 am
On this window in general it really looks like slim pickings up front and in midfield

Its a real struggle to find players better that what we currently have but who are also gettable and in our fee/age range

Id sign Olise in a heartbeat but after that it all gets pretty speculative
And in midfield Im not sure theres a single target Ive seen thats going to easily get into our starting XI let alone improve it

If were not buying Olise Im guessing we might sign 2 or 3 younger players 19-21 rather than 22-24 and look to buy at least one first teamer at the back
 

The forward line needs freshening up though else it will be 2 and 1/2 seasons with the same attacking group.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21982 on: June 1, 2024, 02:14:07 pm »
Mr. Ferguson stumbling out of a private members club in London with Dougie Freedman.

Olise or Eze?


Olise is injured  mostly, so I reckon hes most likely
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21983 on: June 2, 2024, 12:40:21 am »
Don't they need centre-backs too? Guehi?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21984 on: June 2, 2024, 09:45:47 am »
He must be pretty senile by now. Why do United still send him out to do their bidding. Let the man retire in peace.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21985 on: June 2, 2024, 12:20:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June  1, 2024, 12:40:09 pm
The forward line needs freshening up though else it will be 2 and 1/2 seasons with the same attacking group.
No it doesn't, apart from Salah & Jota, none of our other forwards have been at the club for 3 years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21986 on: June 3, 2024, 05:55:52 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on May 31, 2024, 11:15:27 am
Then well miss out on the truly top level teenagers, because most wont have 150 games behind them by 18-19

And if they do by that time for example Bellingham, theyll be way too expensive for us.

I think they are focusing on finding the best homegrown talents in that specific age group and they havent done too badly. You can see that from the talent coming through right now from youth levels into our first team. Given EU laws now, you have to wait for players to turn 18 before they can join us if they are not from the UK. Chelsea and Real are buying these u-18 players and leaving them on loan for several seasons which is a humongous risk. I think part of the reason why FSG are keen on the multi club model is to accommodate this and lower the risk. If they have another club in EU and another in South America, it becomes easier to invest in that kind of talent with reduced risk.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21987 on: June 3, 2024, 08:10:14 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on June  3, 2024, 05:55:52 am
I think they are focusing on finding the best homegrown talents in that specific age group and they havent done too badly. You can see that from the talent coming through right now from youth levels into our first team. Given EU laws now, you have to wait for players to turn 18 before they can join us if they are not from the UK. Chelsea and Real are buying these u-18 players and leaving them on loan for several seasons which is a humongous risk. I think part of the reason why FSG are keen on the multi club model is to accommodate this and lower the risk. If they have another club in EU and another in South America, it becomes easier to invest in that kind of talent with reduced risk.


I think they see it as too significant a risk as you say. If they had Man City levels of money Im sure wed be buying more given they can essentially write off players which dont work out. We cant. So they minimise the amounts spent on players more likely to not work out. Which seems to be expensive U20s
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21988 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm »
Villa open talks for Gallagher. Chelsea want £50m. He's in the last year of his contract. Chelsea want another forward apparently
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/04/aston-villa-open-talks-to-set-up-deal-for-chelseas-conor-gallagher
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21989 on: Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:02:54 pm
Villa open talks for Gallagher. Chelsea want £50m. He's in the last year of his contract. Chelsea want another forward apparently
https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jun/04/aston-villa-open-talks-to-set-up-deal-for-chelseas-conor-gallagher

I feel like Barkley and now Gallagher go against the shrewd signings Villa had been making. Both decent players but with limited ceilings. I suppose they need depth for Europe.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21990 on: Yesterday at 11:10:33 pm »
That's not a very Monchi signing is it. Anything over 25 is an overpay on Gallagher.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21991 on: Yesterday at 11:41:26 pm »
First, their best defender leaves and now they're selling their best performing midfielder to a top six rival. You love to see it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21992 on: Yesterday at 11:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
I feel like Barkley and now Gallagher go against the shrewd signings Villa had been making. Both decent players but with limited ceilings. I suppose they need depth for Europe.

I think they are both shrewd signings. Barkley will only cost them 5 million and his wages wont be as inflated as they once were given he is joining from Luton. He had an excellent season with them and will definitely be a very useful player for them.
Gallagher is seriously underrated. The price being touted is a bargain for him. Also, both homegrown so it allows villa to keep their non-homegrown spots open to compile a bigger squad to deal with increased fixtures.
Monchi is very smart in the market and he has done exceptionally since he joined them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21993 on: Today at 07:33:38 am »
Monchi being at Villa had completely passed me by? How long has he been there? Is it fair to say all of the phenomenal work hes done has been purely at Sevilla?

Gallagher isnt as poor as most make him out to be. Technically limited but fantastic engine and a good nose for when to drive forward. He makes sense for a fair few teams with his ability to harry and hustle. Hes not too dissimilar from the peak Henderson mould, albeit less accurate a short passer and lacking most of the mental characteristics that made Henderson great. For £40m hes really not a bad buy for quite a few teams in the league and Pochettino was reportedly insistent he be kept.
